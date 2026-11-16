Husband And MIL Plan To Hide His Son From The Family Again, Wife Shuts It Down: “Truth Or Nothing”

Not everyone deserves the title of "dad." A man can father a child but never actually be their father. These are the men that extricate themselves from the responsibilities that come with raising a tiny human, whether it be financial, emotional or otherwise. Some grown adults even go as far as hiding the fact that they have a child.

One such 'man' admitted to getting a woman pregnant when he was 19. He told his now-wife that the baby was given up for adoption. She says it turned out to be a lie. He'd simply abandoned them. Years later, his son has come knocking. The man wants to introduce him as a "family friend's son." But his wife is refusing to enable his despicable behavior.

He was abandoned by his dad as a baby and now wants to build a proper relationship

But his 'dad' believes it's best that everyone thinks he's "just a family friend's son"

She gave some more info while interacting with netizens

Netizens shared their disgust, with some calling the husband 'deceitful' and 'cruel'

Instead of offering advice, some people chose to attack the wife

The wife revealed that she'd personally reached out to Julian to find out how he feels

Many people wondered why the woman was not leaving her husband