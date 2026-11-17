“Will you be my bridesmaid ?” It's an exciting question to be asked. But between dresses, gifts, bachelorette trips, and bridal showers, saying “yes” can come with a rather hefty price tag

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One woman learned this the hard way after agreeing to be her future sister-in-law's bridesmaid. With her own wedding coming up, the bride's growing list of expenses left her in a tricky spot. Read on to find out what made her finally put her foot down.

Being a bridesmaid comes with its own set of responsibilities, including financial ones

A woman wanted to set financial boundaries after her future SIL made expensive demands of her bridesmaids

Being a bridesmaid can cost a lot more than just buying a dress

“Will you be my bridesmaid?” is a rather lovely question to be asked. But what if it came with a bill of $2,500? Chances are, quite a few people would think twice before saying yes. Unfortunately, bridesmaids rarely know how much they're expected to spend when they agree to take on the role. It's only when messages about dresses, bachelorette trips , and bridal showers start popping up in the group chat that they realize what they've signed up for.

Speaking to Brides , wedding planner and founder of Plannie.com Annie Lee points out, “Not everyone knows what is customary on who pays for what, and some people don't know what a financial commitment and responsibility comes with the honor of being in a wedding party.” She suggests discussing expenses before anyone commits to being part of the bridal party. And that's a fair point. A $500 weekend trip might sound reasonable to one bridesmaid, but for another, that could be an entire month's savings.

Let's start with one of the more obvious expenses: the dress. Laura Ritchie of Grit & Grace explains that bridesmaids typically pay for their own dresses, while the bride decides on the color and style. Of course, someone who rarely attends formal events might not be particularly keen on spending $300 on a dress they'll wear once. And it's not always just the dress. There might be alterations, matching shoes, specific jewelry, and a professional makeup appointment to pay for.

Then comes the bachelorette party. Somewhere along the way, a fun evening out with close friends turned into a three-day vacation involving flights, accommodation, matching swimsuits, and several restaurant reservations. Furthermore, bridesmaids are often expected to split the bride's expenses among themselves. So, even if someone carefully budgets for their own flights, food, and accommodation, they might end up spending considerably more than planned.

And remember, the bachelorette party isn't even the wedding itself. If the couple is getting married in another city or country, bridesmaids might need to book another set of flights and hotel rooms. Throw in a bridal shower, wedding gifts, and transportation, and it's easy to see how someone could spend thousands of dollars attending a wedding that isn't even their own.

Brides should consider their bridesmaids' financial situations before making expensive plans

Amanda Connaughton, a Savvy Ladies Junior Board Member, tells The Knot , “The cost of weddings seems to go up every year and that includes the cost incurred with being a bridesmaid.” She emphasizes the importance of communication when dealing with wedding-related expenses. Ideally, these conversations should happen before the bride books anything. It becomes considerably more awkward to discuss affordability once accommodation has been booked and deposits have been paid.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with wanting an extravagant wedding or a luxurious bachelorette trip. But not everyone in the bridal party will necessarily be able to afford the same things. One person might be saving for a house, another might be paying off student loans, and someone else might have children to support. A bride doesn't need to know every detail of her friends' finances. However, she should be willing to accept that some expenses may be beyond their budgets.

There are also plenty of ways to make things easier for everyone. For instance, a bride could choose a dress color and let her bridesmaids find something within their budget. A bachelorette party could be held locally, or expensive activities could be made optional. And if a bride insists on a particular hairstyle, makeup artist, or designer dress, perhaps she could offer to cover some of the cost. After all, her bridesmaids might have important milestones of their own to save for.

That was certainly the case with the author, who was also planning her own wedding. While she was happy to celebrate her future sister-in-law, the growing list of expenses was becoming difficult to justify. It's understandable that the bride wanted a memorable wedding, but was it fair to expect her bridesmaids to compromise their own financial plans for it? What do you think, Pandas? How much would you be comfortable spending as a bridesmaid?

People supported the woman's decision, calling some of the bride's demands outrageous