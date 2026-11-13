Bride Plans A Tiny Wedding, Parents Demand More Guests So Their “Side” Doesn’t Look Small

One thing younger generations are finally getting right is making their wedding ceremony about themselves, not anyone else. But weddings used to be family events where you were expected to invite everyone in your bloodline, whether you knew them or not.
Culturally, many countries still follow this tradition, hosting gigantic celebrations with hundreds of guests the bride and groom may have never even met. But nowadays, more people are saying no, because they believe their wedding should be about them (plus, money). Unfortunately, not every parent sees it that way. One woman shared her wedding nightmare on r/TwoHotTakes, and netizens had plenty to say.
Big weddings were always marketed as the desired ceremony for any young girl
But a young couple disagreed, and while they wanted a small wedding, the bride's parents heavily disagreed
The bride's family is a textbook example of what experts refer to as enmeshed family systems
The bride’s family is a perfect example of an enmeshed family system, where parents fail to recognize their children as separate individuals with their own needs and autonomy. As a result, the bride's assertion of a boundary by taking control of her own guest list may have felt almost offensive to her parents, as though she were betraying them.
But oddly enough, before this whole debacle, the narrator says she and her parents had reconciled. However, psychologists might describe this as “hoovering." It refers to what happens when a toxic person realizes their target is pulling away and tries to lure them back into the relationship dynamic. In this case, the daughter was preparing to get married, and the tears and apologies may have been a way for her parents to regain control.
In a way, the narrator also thought she had her dad on her side, but this unfortunately turned out to be another false sense of security. In dysfunctional family systems, experts note that one parent may appear calmer or kinder by comparison; however, they may eventually realize that the seemingly passive parent is actually an enabler who sacrifices their child's emotional safety to appease their partner.
'Flying monkeys' are, unfortunately, guaranteed victims of manipulative parenting
Thankfully, the woman handled the situation exactly as she should have and cut off contact. But this also led to another extreme reaction from her parents, which behavioral psychologists might call an extinction burst. This is when someone starts acting out because they stop getting the reaction or control they were used to. And yes, that includes faking medical emergencies.
Sadly, it wasn't just her mother and father she lost. She also lost her brother. This is because when a narcissistic parent is still in control of their victims, they may recruit other family members to take their side. This is where the term "flying monkeys" comes in. These are people manipulated into guilt-tripping others on someone else's behalf. Siblings still living under their parents' roof may even maintain this role as a survival mechanism.
After everything she's been through, though, what can the woman do? Well, after going no-contact with toxic family members, legal experts recommend keeping a record of any incidents by saving screenshots, voicemails, emails, and even reports from relatives, just in case. But what would you do in her position? Would you cut them off for good or simply enforce boundaries? Let us know!
Readers urged the woman to immediately cut contact with her toxic parents
A year later, she updated the post with news about her wedding ceremony and about her parents
Everyone congratulated her on both her decisions, and her marriage
Oddly enough, she wasn't the only person who went through a similar situation
Exhausted by family or in-law drama like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic relatives, parenting styles, and personal boundaries.
Mantas KačerauskasBoredPanda StaffView profile