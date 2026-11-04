Many of us have considered what we would do if we knew that someone was being cheated on , but that doesn’t mean that the answer is always straightforward. You can reveal the truth and risk your relationship with those involved, or you can withhold information and pray that it doesn’t come back to bite you.

But one woman who thought she was doing the right thing regretted her choice when it ended up leading to years of harassment. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

This woman decided to be honest with another woman about her husband's infidelity

But she never anticipated that telling the truth would lead to years of harassment

Nearly half of women in the United States say they've been cheated on before

While nobody ever wants to imagine that they’ll be the one being cheated on, it is unfortunately a situation that a lot of us will someday find ourselves in.

According to the Survey Center on American Life , 46% of women and 34% of men report that a partner has cheated on them at some point. Meanwhile, 57% of young women and 44% of young men believe that infidelity in relationships is extremely common or very common in American society.

As for why people cheat on their partners so often, Healthline notes that it can stem from a variety of reasons. It may come from anger or revenge, falling out of love, situational factors and opportunity, commitment issues, unmet needs, wanting variety, or low self-esteem.

Of course, none of these are valid reasons to betray a partner or spouse, but they can help us understand where the behavior comes from.

Now, if you know that someone is being cheated on, it can be difficult to decide whether or not to say anything. On one hand, you might feel like their relationship is none of your business, so you may not want to intervene.

On the other hand, wouldn’t you want to know if the person that you share a bed with every night was lying to your face and hiding an entire relationship?

This will never be an easy situation to navigate, especially if telling the truth means that you might implode a loved one’s life or damage your friendship with them. Is ignorance truly bliss?

A survey by Triple J found that 82% of people said they would reveal the truth if they knew someone who was being cheated on. In reality, however, only 53% said that they’ve actually told a friend or loved one this before.

There are several factors to consider before deciding to interfere in someone else's relationship

Some of the reasons people cited for not speaking up immediately were that another person’s relationship issues aren’t their business or that they wanted to give the cheater time to confess first. Some also noted that if they were being cheated on, they would rather hear it from their partner than from a third party.

There are also several factors to consider before going to someone with the news that they’re being cheated on. First, you want to make sure that you’re absolutely certain before you start sowing seeds of doubt in someone else’s relationship.

It’s also important to consider how well you know this person. If they’re a close friend, they will likely trust and listen to you. But if they’re a stranger, acquaintance, or colleague, they might not want to hear this information from you. And they might not even believe you.

Plus, if you don’t know anything about the relationship of those involved, you might not be able to say for certain that there’s cheating happening. Perhaps the couple is in an open relationship, or maybe they don’t mind when their partner openly flirts.

It’s a good idea to have all of the facts before saying anything. As we’ve seen from this story, doing what you believe is the “right thing” doesn’t always turn out the way you expect.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What would you do if you were in the author’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in; then you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring similar relationship drama right here

Later, the author responded to several readers and shared more details about the situation

And some believed that the author was simply a scapegoat

Readers also noted that exposing infidelity doesn't always end well