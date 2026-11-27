Cruises are becoming cool again — it’s not just your grandma and grandpa sailing the seas on huge all-inclusive boats. In recent years, the cruise industry has been experiencing a revival. Indeed, according to the AAA, a record 22.4 million Americans are projected to go on a cruise in 2027. What’s not to like — it’s free entertainment, accommodation, and transport in one place.
Still, it didn’t appeal to this woman, who pushed back on her boyfriend’s idea to go on a cruise together. As he kept insisting anyway, she started noticing some worrying patterns in her boyfriend’s behavior. She always thought of him as the “perfect” boyfriend, but after she shared her story online, people started pointing out some glaring red flags, and his penchant for cruises was the least of them.
A woman thought she had the “perfect” boyfriend, but his offer to go on a cruise changed her opinion
As he kept pushing, she started noticing more red flags in his behavior
“He sounds incredibly controlling and dismissive of you,” the commenters warned the OP
In an update, the woman reflected on how her “perfect” boyfriend was not actually so perfect
Commenters were glad the woman realized how problematic her BF was early on and prioritized herself
Justinas KeturkaBoredPanda StaffView profile