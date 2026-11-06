28 Winter Beauty Fixes For The Embarrassing Problems Cold Weather Keeps Bringing Back Every Year

Winter does something to a person's skin, hair, and general confidence that summer never quite manages. The dry patches show up uninvited, static turns every hair touch into a small electric shock, lips crack at the worst possible moment, and suddenly you're dealing with problems that nobody really prepared you for outside of a dermatologist's office.
Most people just accept these as the cost of the season and push through until spring, which is unnecessary when there are products built specifically to handle every single one of these issues. This list covers the best of them, from the embarrassing to the deeply uncomfortable, so the next few months don't have to involve quietly suffering through problems that already have solutions sitting on a shelf.
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#1 First Aid Beauty Repair Cream Exists For The Skin That Has Been Through A Full Winter Of Wind, Radiators, And Hot Showers, Stepping In With Enough Ceramides And Shea Butter To Undo The Damage
Review: " It's also a great cream for the dry, itchy, or bothersome areas of my skin that has eczema. I've been using this cream now for a while, and my whole body feels so smooth and soft. I love that it feels calming to my skin, and provides an excellent skin barrier, so that the moisture stays on my skin." - I love perfume, makeup and skincare
9points
#2 Burt's Bees Holiday Flavors Turn The Chapped Lip Emergency Into Something That At Least Tastes Like Peppermint Bark While It Heals
Review: "I love Burt's Bees lip balm! I have ordered this 3-pack before, and I'm sure I will order again. I love the texture of this product. I especially enjoy the flavors in this set. I feel this is a good value for my money. I highly recommend this product!" - Angela Fitzgerald
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8points
#3 An African Shower Net Works Exfoliation Into Every Shower Without Adding An Extra Step, Buffing Away The Dry, Flaky Skin That Winter Leaves Behind Using Nothing More Than The Soap Already In Hand
Review: "These are so much better than a washcloth, loofah or the round net sponges. You can scrunch it into any size or you can stretch it out to use it across your back or neck. This lathers amazingly with bar body wash or liquid body wash and with regular soap bars too." - AbbyValentine
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8points
#4 Prevent Your Skin From Entering Its Ancient Mummy Era This Winter With The Help Of This Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil
Review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still hvent stopped using it til now. I had my shingles april and its august now. Check the before and after pics. It works." - twitch
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7points
#5 The Dreaded Post-Beanie Hair Reveal Won't Stand A Chance Against The Instant Fullness You'll Get From This Gowwim Hairline Powder
Review: "Buy this! I love this product! It's so easy to use and I feel like it really blends well. I used the dark brown color but my hair is sort of a mix of reddish brown. I think it looks great!" - V
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7points
#6 Flexitol Heel Balm Tackles The Cracked Heels That Wool Socks And Winter Boots Have Been Quietly Causing For Months, Softening Skin That Most Regular Lotions Never Manage To Penetrate
Review: "If you have dry heels during the dry winter months, this stuff is for you. My heels cracked until they bleed in the fall and winter. If I apply this product once each day and wear socks to bed at night, I am completely free of this painful experience. It is the only one that worked after a dozen tries with other products." - J. Haindel
7points
Image credits: Canada Memes
#7 Dry Winter Skin Got You Down? Gold Bond's Got You Covered With The Crepe Corrector Body Lotion
Review: "My daughter's hands are so terribly dry in Winter that they crack open & sometimes slightly bleed. Tried lots of lotions but this healed her hands up in less than a week. Very good product. Stays on & forms a barrier on your hands." - Janie
7points
#8 Tubing Mascara Wraps Each Lash In A Tube That Holds Through Watery Eyes, Snow, And The Dry Indoor Heat That Usually Melts Regular Formulas Into Noon-Sized Smudges
Review: "Love this mascara! Stays put until I wash it off! And comes off so easy!" - tanya1219
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7points
#9 Magnesium Bath Flakes Dissolve Into A Hot Bath And Work On Sore Muscles And Dry Skin At The Same Time, Which Makes Them One Of The Few Winter Products Doing Double Duty Without Asking For Anything Extra In Return
Review: "In my opinion, this product completely elevates the standard bath soak. It provides immediate, soothing relief for dry and aching feet while filling the room with a beautiful, calming fragrance. For my needs, it offers incredible quality and performance for the price. While everyone’s preferences vary, this is an exceptional find for my routine that I will definitely buy again." - Lou3
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7points
#10 Touchland Hand Sanitizer Skips The Stripped, Cracked Aftermath That Most Sanitizers Leave Behind, Actually Moisturizing The Skin While Killing The Germs That Cold And Flu Season Brings With It
Review: "Although kind of pricey for hand sanitizer, they do smell great and they do have a great look and feel to them. The spray is easy to use and it seems like they'll last a while. I like how they're relatively flat and can slip into pockets within bags or coats and not create a bulge. I haven't used them enough to tell if they make my hands dry out, but so far after a few spritzes, they don't feel dry or sticky." - Sophie S.
7points
#11 Smooth Out Rough Winter Heels With The Gentle Yet Effective Glass Foot File Callus Remover
Review: "I have big calloused big toes and they split and hurt so bad in the past when I did everything to get rid of them I didn't wear scandals because of it! I used toe nail clippers, files pumas stones, sandpaper and nothing worked without pain. It's winter time now and I've been wearing socks and their were still big cracks but they weren't sore. This filed it down to my bare skin with no pain and I've never wad able to do that! Best thing ever!!!!!!" - Christa P.
6points
#12 Your Poor, Cracked Knuckles Will Finally Get The Memo That They Aren't Ancient Desert Fossils With This O'keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
Review: "I wasn't sure if this would work, since I've tried a lot of hand cream. I work in a warehouse and deal with forklifts and boxes, and I wash my hands constantly. I just purchased this a few days ago and I tried it as soon as I got it. On my first use, I saw a difference on how soft my hands and the dry cuticles are actually softer. I love this product. Can't wait to see how my hands will look in a couple of weeks." - C. P.
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6points
#13 Your Hair Will Laugh In The Face Of Frizz, Humidity, And General Winter Gloom With A Spritz Of This Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Review: "I loved it, it’s fabulous. I recommend buying it." - Buenoooo
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6points
#14 Strengthen And Hydrate Dry, Brittle Winter Hair With The Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Deep Moisturizing Conditioner
Review: "I love this shampoo and conditioner. I’ve noticed new hairs growing in and ive noticed my hair is healthier and not as frizzy, especially in winter. Definitely would recommend" - Amazon Customer
6points
#15 Say Goodbye To Pink Eyes With The Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops,temporary Relief From Winter Woes!
Review: "I have chronically dry and red eyes in the winter months- this is the first non prescription eye drop that has ever helped combat both problems!! Love it !" - Elizabeth
6points
#16 Prevent Your Nose Hairs From Making A Grand Entrance Before You Do With This Handy Nose Wax Kit
Review: "I highly recommend this product....the instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the 2 minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! Wanna get rid of them pesty nose hairs...snag this product!!!" - Julie J.
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5points
#17 Declare A Ceasefire In The War Your Big Toe Is Waging Against Your Skin With This Ingrown Toenail Treatment Kit
Review: "Very happy with these nail braces. A little bit of a learning curve the first couple of times but then it’s super quick and easy. Helps alleviate pain from curves toenails and prevents them from growing in. Since I haven’t found a single podiatrist in the US who places nail braces professionally (I try to get them done whenever I’m in Europe), curve correct is a saving grace." - Mike Gottschalk
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5points
#18 Add A Pop Of Color To Pale Winter Skin With The Versatile E.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
Review: "This is such a great product! It's very creamy, but long lasting. It's a beautiful color, and you can use it on your eyelids, cheeks, and lips. Perfect for using on the go, or when you don't have a lot of time to get ready in the morning. Will definitely buy again!" - Alayna White
5points
#19 Itch, Meet Relief With The Tea Tree Oil Balm Which Soothes Rashes And Dry Skin
Review: "I have had a rash that would not go away and tried MANY over the counter creams and ointments, I purchased this and within 3 days of using it morning and night, my rash is almost completely gone! I will continue using this as my GO-TO for any other skin issues, great stuff and great price, too! I can also see they stand behind their product! Don't hesitate to buy this!" - Diane
5points
#20 That Horrifying Moment Of Discovery When You Realize You Missed A Huge Patch Of Hair On Your Leg Is What This Remington On The Go Shaver Was Made For
Review: "This razor is incredible. Gives a good, fast shave, easy to maneuver, long battery life, and super portable. If I could give it 10 stars I would. I’ve had it for about a year and it works just as perfectly as the first day. No dull blades, no pulling the hair! It’s a smooth, easy to use lifesaver! If you’re on the fence just go for it. You won’t regret it!" - Melody McLeod
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4points
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