28 Winter Beauty Fixes For The Embarrassing Problems Cold Weather Keeps Bringing Back Every Year

Winter does something to a person's skin, hair, and general confidence that summer never quite manages. The dry patches show up uninvited, static turns every hair touch into a small electric shock, lips crack at the worst possible moment, and suddenly you're dealing with problems that nobody really prepared you for outside of a dermatologist's office.

Most people just accept these as the cost of the season and push through until spring, which is unnecessary when there are products built specifically to handle every single one of these issues. This list covers the best of them, from the embarrassing to the deeply uncomfortable, so the next few months don't have to involve quietly suffering through problems that already have solutions sitting on a shelf.