Coming across an animal in its natural habitat and observing it without disturbing its surroundings is a fascinating experience. Wildlife photographer Jason Mirandi spends much of his time exploring the outdoors, hoping to capture these encounters through his camera lens.

Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, he travels across the United States in search of wildlife and the perfect moments to photograph. In addition to photography, Jason works as an urban search and rescue technician and a Pennsylvania State wildland firefighter. While these roles come with their own challenges, photography gives him a different sense of purpose and a chance to slow down and enjoy the outdoors.

We've put together a selection of his best shots to share with you today. Scroll down to take a look, enjoy these beautiful encounters with nature, and let us know which photos caught your eye!