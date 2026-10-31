Interacting with your friends’ posts is arguably the best part of using social media. Even if the two of you live on opposite sides of the world, you can feel connected by replying to every Instagram story and post that your bestie shares online. The way that people interact with their friends is a bit different from how they interact with strangers and celebrities, though.

When you’re responding to someone you’ve never met, you might be much more honest, perhaps even brutally so. There are obviously examples here of people being wholesome and kind towards others, but it is a fact that many people aren’t on their best behavior on the internet.