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Interacting with your friends’ posts is arguably the best part of using social media. Even if the two of you live on opposite sides of the world, you can feel connected by replying to every Instagram story and post that your bestie shares online. The way that people interact with their friends is a bit different from how they interact with strangers and celebrities, though.
When you’re responding to someone you’ve never met, you might be much more honest, perhaps even brutally so. There are obviously examples here of people being wholesome and kind towards others, but it is a fact that many people aren’t on their best behavior on the internet.
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As far as why people are so mean online, Jane Wakefield at the BBC says that “the internet acts like a kind of digital-fueled alcohol, freeing us to say things to strangers that we would never dare to say if we met them.” When we don’t have to look someone in the eyes and see their reaction to what we’re saying, we tend to forget how powerful words can truly be.
You don’t have to think through what you’re saying as deeply when you just type off a message and click send or post. In real life, you hear the words coming out of your mouth, and you’re aware that they’re a reflection of you. But if you’re posting or commenting anonymously, you might not give that a second thought.
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Of course, some people go online to troll intentionally. They may seek out content they dislike just to leave hate comments or rage-bait other social media users intentionally. Unfortunately, some people do derive pleasure from knowing that they’ve upset others, and they may feel emboldened to keep this behavior up when they get a reaction out of others.
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Headspace notes that being mean online can even be a cathartic experience for some. If you feel unheard by your partner, underappreciated at work, frustrated with how your parents are treating you, or angry at the world in general, you might feel the desire to lash out. And if you don’t have any opportunity to do so in real life, the internet might feel like a safe space to unleash your pent-up rage. Obviously, this is not a very healthy coping mechanism, but it can explain why some people don’t watch what they’re saying online.
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Not everyone replies to strangers’ social media posts with bad intentions, though. In fact, in recent years, there has been a trend of companies acting like “reply guys” on random people’s posts. ModernRetail published a piece discussing this, where they noted that brands are no longer sticking to “highly polished social media” presences. They are sliding into influencers’ DMs, replying to TikToks about their products, and even shading other brands on X.
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Brands have figured out that the comments section on any post is just as, if not more, entertaining than the original post itself. And for them, this can be a great marketing opportunity.
“A well-placed comment on TikTok or Instagram takes up some of the most valuable real estate brands can leverage,” Jane Prior, chief marketing officer at Vita Coco, told ModernRetail. “[This is] where brands and consumers engage in real time. These interactions are more likely to spark a larger conversation or moment the brand can own.”