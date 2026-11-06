60 Wild College Confessions That Prove Some Campus Stories Are Better Left Untold

My girlfriend and I went to different schools, and our Freshman year, she came to visit me one weekend. I lived in an all guys dorm, and there were very strict visitation rules- no girls allowed after 2am. My girlfriend had nowhere else to stay, and we didn't want to pay for a hotel, so we made a plan to sneak her in. To check into the dorm, you would give your ID to a person at the front desk, who would swipe it and let you in. Any guest would have to leave their ID at the front desk, so it would be very obvious that she was there when she wasn't supposed to be if she checked in normally.



Now my girlfriend is rather petite, and my friend had a huge suitcase. We ran out of options and plans to checking her in, and desperate times called for desperate measures, so we dropped the suitcase out of my second story window, and checked out. We went around to the side of our building to grab the suitcase. My girlfriend packed herself in the suitcase and I pulled her into the building, checked into the dorm normally, and rolled the suitcase around the corner away from the desk to let my girlfriend out. The kicker--as I walked away from the desk, my RA asked "what's in the suitcase?", and I laughed and said "you don't want to know" like an idiot as I rolled 100+ pounds in this huge suitcase.



We did this a handful of times that year, before making a fake ID for my girlfriend that said she was my sister. Never got caught.