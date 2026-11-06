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60 Wild College Confessions That Prove Some Campus Stories Are Better Left Untold
World,SocietyNOV 7, 2026

60 Wild College Confessions That Prove Some Campus Stories Are Better Left Untold

Viktorija StrelciunaiteIfeoluwa Adesina
Viktorija Strelciunaite and Ifeoluwa Adesina
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College is often remembered as a time of late-night adventures, questionable decisions, questionable cooking skills, and experiences that somehow become funnier with every passing year. Between lectures, exams, dorm-room antics, and the occasional attempt to look like a responsible adult, students can get themselves into some truly unforgettable situations.
And not all of them are exactly the kind you'd proudly share at a family dinner. Yes, ask the people sharing their college confessions on the X page collegefessing, who are opening the door to stories they might have kept quiet about for years.

#1

A shocked male professor sitting at his desk, reacting to wild college confessions from his students.
I was screen-sharing my laptop during a presentation when RateMyProfessors popped up in my tabs. My prof’s page was open with a 2.1/5 stars, “avoid at all costs,” “smells like old coffee.” He froze, stared at the screen for a solid 10 seconds, then quietly said “interesting feedback” and changed the slide like nothing happened. Class was silent the rest of the hour.

- Reed College
collegefessing, stockking (not the actual photo)
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5points

#2

A row of plush Ninja Turtle toys on a shelf, symbolizing wild college confessions about dorm room collections.
Went to an epic costume party at Providence College...

4 guys were dressed as Ninja Turtles and later on a girl they did not know showed up dressed as April O'Neill. They proceeded to follow her everywhere, bringing her beers, defending her honor and asking her to order pizzas (which she eventually did). LATER, a guy dressed up as Shredder shows up! They proceed to have a totally unscripted mock battle in the kitchen that gets out of hand very quickly. Table, cabinets and chairs are broken. All characters involved promptly vacate the scene and the people who threw the party are just left confused as hell. Amazing.

One of the few memories of College, but my favorite.
anon, Alex de Koning (not the actual photo)
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5points

#3

Hands holding a large stack of hundred dollar bills related to wild college confessions about money.
I confess: I ghosted my best friend after borrowing $500 for “emergency rent” & spent it on concert tickets instead. The guilt hits hardest at night knowing I ruined our friendship over lies. Never again.

- Ohio State University
collegefessing, Viacheslav Bublyk (not the actual photo)
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4points

College is often one of the most significant periods of self-discovery, as it gives young adults their first real opportunity to explore life independently. As Psychology Today explains, students are suddenly responsible for managing their schedules, finances, education, relationships, and everyday decisions with much less parental supervision.

This freedom allows them to discover their strengths, recognize their limitations, and work out what matters most to them. At the same time, being surrounded by people with different backgrounds and beliefs exposes them to new perspectives that may challenge everything they previously thought they knew.

Between trying unfamiliar activities, exploring different interests, and forming new friendships, students get plenty of opportunities to figure out what kind of people they want to become.

#4

A man watching a woman thoughtfully, representing dramatic college confessions and interpersonal campus stories.
I finally have to admit it… I’ve been secretly in love with my roommate’s girlfriend for months. Every time she visits our dorm, I pretend to study while stealing glances, replaying her laugh in my head, feeling guilty as hell but unable to stop. The worst part? Last weekend when he was out, we talked for hours alone, and I almost confessed everything. I know it’s wrong, but my heart won’t listen. God, forgive me.

- University of Michigan
collegefessing, Lia Bekyan (not the actual photo)
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4points

#5

Person filling out a document with a pen, connected to wild college confessions.
I can’t stop thinking about what I did last semester… I cheated on my final exam by hiding notes in my water bottle, and somehow I still got an A. The shame is eating me alive every day, but I can’t bring myself to confess to the professor. God, forgive me.

- University of Michigan
collegefessing, Giu Vicente (not the actual photo)
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4points

#6

Shocked woman looking at a tablet, reacting to wild college confessions.
Me and my roommate, who's actually a close friend of mine, are both aiming for med school. He's always been better than me academically, sitting around a 3.95 GPA, super disciplined, always ahead. Last fall during final exam week in early December, I knew he kept everything on his iPad all his notes, summaries, even exam prep and he never really shared them with anyone. I had memorized his password without him knowing, and one day while he was out, I went on his iPad and DELETED all of his notes. He ended up LWD'ing 2 of his 6 courses and finishing the semester with around a 3.2 GPA. Since then he's been really down... honestly depressed. Even this semester,although he's doing a bit better, he's still not performing like he used to. I regret what I did every single day. At the time I convinced myself it was "necessary" because of the pressure and competition, but now I just feel sick about it. I don't know if I should tell him, or just live with it. What would you do?

- U of T
collegefessing, benzoix (not the actual photo)
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4points

This period of exploration also gives students room to make mistakes, change their minds, and reconsider the paths they initially thought they wanted to follow. Choosing a major, joining a club, developing new friendships, or pursuing an unexpected interest can all contribute to a clearer sense of identity.

Psychologist Erik Erikson considered identity formation an important part of human development, emphasizing how young people gradually develop their values and sense of self through exploration.

College can therefore become much more than a place to earn a degree. It is also an environment where people learn to make decisions for themselves, navigate unfamiliar situations, and discover that growing up sometimes involves a few questionable choices along the way.

#7

Two colleagues having coffee while working together on a laptop, tied to wild college confessions
I finally have to admit it… I’ve been the one secretly replacing the office coffee with decaf for three months straight. Watched my entire team slowly unravel while pretending to be just as tired as them. Zero remorse. Sorry not sorry.

- University of Michigan
collegefessing, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
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4points

#8

Students listening to a speaker presentation in a classroom setting, fitting wild college confessions
Back in Uni, a girl mocked my presentation one time so I searched for her group and asked the topic they were presenting on. I spent 4 days researching on it and asked her so many questions like it was common knowledge that she cried. Stay blessed precious one.

- UBC
collegefessing, magnific (not the actual photo)
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#9

Close-up of a secret handshake involving money passing hands, evoking wild college confessions and risky deals
For 2 years I paid my roommate $2k/month thinking it was my half of a $4k rent. Just saw the lease: total rent was only $2k the whole time. He’s been taking my $2k + the full rent every month & pocketing the extra $2k. I trusted him completely. Gutted. Sorry doesn’t cut it.

- Harvard University
collegefessing, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
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That willingness to experiment is also connected to why young adults may be more inclined to take risks. According to Verywell Mind, younger people are often particularly attracted to novelty, excitement, and immediate rewards, partly because the brain's reward system develops faster than the areas responsible for planning, judgment, and impulse control.

This can make exciting opportunities feel especially appealing, even when the possible consequences deserve more consideration. Whether someone is trying an unfamiliar activity, going on an unexpected adventure, or making a spontaneous decision with friends, the promise of a memorable experience can sometimes outweigh the desire to play it safe.

#10

A person in a white hoodie and sunglasses outdoors, fitting wild college confessions.
I sat next to a girl in Intro to Psych for a whole semester who always wore hoodies, baseball caps, and never looked up from her notebook. She mumbled answers when called on, doodled anime eyes in the margins. Last day of finals she slipped me a note: “Thanks for not blowing my cover.” Was this some kind of celebrity?? I was so thrown off.

- Vanderbilt
collegefessing, Dmitriy Frantsev (not the actual photo)
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4points

#11

A delivery guy holding a stack of pizza boxes, reminiscent of late night college confessions and campus stories.
During freshman year at my dorm, someone kept stealing people's takeout orders from the hallway. Tensions got insane, notes on doors, passive-aggressive group chats. Turns out it was the RA. He was going through each hallway everyday at 7:30pm to see who had orders left out…He probably consumed like $400 worth of wings and sushi every week. We had set up a ring camera one night and caught him red-handed with my roomates order. He got fired and we all got free pizza from the housing office as hush money.

- Michigan State
collegefessing, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
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4points

#12

A young blonde woman and a man standing together outdoors, reflecting wild college confessions about campus romance.
My girlfriend and I went to different schools, and our Freshman year, she came to visit me one weekend. I lived in an all guys dorm, and there were very strict visitation rules- no girls allowed after 2am. My girlfriend had nowhere else to stay, and we didn't want to pay for a hotel, so we made a plan to sneak her in. To check into the dorm, you would give your ID to a person at the front desk, who would swipe it and let you in. Any guest would have to leave their ID at the front desk, so it would be very obvious that she was there when she wasn't supposed to be if she checked in normally.

Now my girlfriend is rather petite, and my friend had a huge suitcase. We ran out of options and plans to checking her in, and desperate times called for desperate measures, so we dropped the suitcase out of my second story window, and checked out. We went around to the side of our building to grab the suitcase. My girlfriend packed herself in the suitcase and I pulled her into the building, checked into the dorm normally, and rolled the suitcase around the corner away from the desk to let my girlfriend out. The kicker--as I walked away from the desk, my RA asked "what's in the suitcase?", and I laughed and said "you don't want to know" like an idiot as I rolled 100+ pounds in this huge suitcase.

We did this a handful of times that year, before making a fake ID for my girlfriend that said she was my sister. Never got caught.
anon, Katerina Holmes (not the actual photo)
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4points

Social influences can make these decisions even more interesting. Friendships and group acceptance become particularly important during young adulthood, meaning people may be more willing to participate in activities they would normally avoid when surrounded by their peers. The desire to fit in, impress friends, or simply avoid feeling left out can affect how someone behaves in a group.

As people gain more life experience, they generally become better at evaluating consequences and regulating their impulses. They also take on additional responsibilities that encourage them to think beyond immediate excitement. This may explain why some decisions that seemed perfectly reasonable during college eventually become the kind of memories people look back on and wonder what they were thinking.

#13

A man running alone at night on an empty path, sharing wild college confessions about late-night campus walks.
My freshman year I was friends with this cross country runner who was a nice dude but would do insane things while drunk. Someone always had to be a babysitter for him at parties.

One night he hosted a party and got properly drunk. At some point he realized that he missed his team running quota for the week so he snuck out of his own party at 1AM and ran 20 miles around nearby trails to make up for it.

We were puzzled when he returned around 3:30AM and didn’t believe it when he said he was out running but his smartwatch tracked the entire thing. He ran 21 miles at a 6:30 minute per mile pace while completely blacked out. It’s honestly the most amazing physical act I’ve ever witnessed and he has no recollection of it.

Anyways, it’s been 9 years and he’s a doctor with 4 kids now lol.
yinzerthrowaway412, Bobbi Wu (not the actual photo)
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4points

#14

A hand holding a spray paint can outdoors, representing wild college confessions about late-night campus graffiti.
Craigslist roommate wanted to be the Joker from The Dark Knight but waited until the literal last moment to get a costume. He could not find green hair spray so the folks went to Home Depot and bought dark green spray paint and proceeded to paint his head in his all white bathroom...everything was covered in little green paint droplets and after the night of partying was done he spent maybe an hour or so in the shower trying to wash the paint out. Around 230 he came downstairs where me and my other roommate were playing PS3 and asked us to shave his head for him...we spent the next half hour or so shaving him with a bic razor until his head was shiny green lol.
itsfish20, Ahmed (not the actual photo)
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4points

#15

A fork lifting yellow instant noodles, illustrating wild college confessions about late-night study snacks.
Roommate tried to cook ramen without water, set off the fire alarm, and we had to evacuate at 2 AM. Dorm smelled like burnt noodles for weeks.
Existing_Parsnip2214, Mario Verduzco (not the actual photo)
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4points

Academic expectations can introduce another layer of pressure, particularly when students are trying to balance their education with their social lives and newfound independence. Higher Ed Dive explores why some college students bend the rules, pointing to the combination of demanding academic expectations, high-stakes outcomes, and the desire to belong.

Grades, scholarships, internships, and family expectations can make even a single assignment or examination feel incredibly important. When students worry that one poor result could affect their future opportunities, they may start viewing shortcuts as a way to protect themselves from failure.

This does not make academic dishonesty acceptable, but it helps explain why some students feel tempted to take chances they might otherwise avoid.

#16

A woman opening a flower shop display fridge, symbolizing personal college confessions and campus stories.
Okay so basically i worked at a store and there would be families with kids getting toys and sometimes it happened that the parents didn’t have enough money(card declined all that) and sometimes i would pay the gap with my own money and i would sometimes act like the system had a default and i would need to scan everything because the price changed (it really does happen so it wasn’t weird) and so I would scan it again with the employee card to get a discount and I would also skip some articles(the most cheap ones like 1-2$) to make the total lower. I did it like 3 times in 2 years because I hated seeing parents sad and embarassed and the kids disappointed. I did this and also added free goodies and toys. Never got caught and I was actually the best at the register.

- Byron College
collegefessing, Amina Filkins (not the actual photo)
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3points

#17

Raw chocolate chip cookie dough balls on baking paper, representing wild college confessions in dorms.
Every single time I make cookies I eat like half the dough raw. it’s so much better than the baked version tbh. My friends rave about my baking but little do they know the real MVP is the uncooked stuff. Picked up this habit during late-night munchies in the dorm kitchen and it stuck forever. My roommate keeps warning me I’m gonna get salmonella but I’m still here thriving.

- Ball State University
collegefessing, Pam Mene (not the actual photo)
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3points

#18

Students dancing at a dimly lit nightclub party, symbolizing wild college confessions and campus stories.
I’ve been secretly DJing underground raves under an alias for two years while grinding through med school rotations. It started when a buddy dragged me to a sweaty Chicago warehouse party; I jumped on the decks for one track, mixed a 1998 acid house classic into a new unreleased cut and the 300-person crowd lost it. Now I sneak out after 12 hour shifts, pack my portable rig in my backpack n play 2am sets that sell out in hours. The contrast keeps me sane.

- University of Michigan.
collegefessing, Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)
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Beyond academic pressure, college is also a major social transition that gives young adults more opportunities to test boundaries. With fewer restrictions than they may have experienced at home, students begin figuring out which rules they consider reasonable, how institutions respond to certain behavior, and where their personal limits lie.

The desire to make friends and feel accepted can sometimes become more important than thinking about the consequences of a particular decision. This is especially true when classmates appear to be doing the same thing, making questionable behavior seem more normal within a particular social circle.

Between trying to keep up with assignments, maintain friendships, and enjoy their independence, students can occasionally find themselves in situations that are considerably more complicated than they anticipated.

#19

Frustrated man holding his head, showcasing wild college confessions.
My boyfriend has been so angry and aggressive lately, constantly snapping over the smallest things. I suspect it's because he obsesses over UFC. He acts like every argument is a fight night, getting all hyped and ready to throw down. I love him, but his energy is exhausting.

- University of Central Florida
collegefessing, Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
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3points

#20

Stressed man sitting on a bed, illustrating wild college confessions.
I lied to my best friend about sleeping with their ex just to keep them from getting back together. 3 years later I still flinch when their name pops up. I ruined something beautiful out of pure jealousy. Forgive me if you ever see this.

- Swarthmore College
collegefessing, MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)
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3points
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Viktorija Strelciunaite
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda Staff