25 Wild And Exotic Animals Captured By Photographers And Shared In This Thread

Not every wild animal is a rare sight. Some waddle along the same stretch of coast every morning, while others live so far off the beaten path that most people only know them from documentaries. What they all have in common is that none of them pose on command. A good shot means showing up early, staying quiet, and waiting for the light, the weather, and the animal to line up for a few lucky seconds.

That patience shows in every frame posted in the ‘Photographers of Threads’ thread, a corner of the platform where photographers share their best work with fellow camera lovers. Two of them, a 22-year-old wildlife photographer from Germany and a 29-year-old wandering zoologist, have been posting their animal shots there, and the 25 photos below come straight from their work.