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25 Wild And Exotic Animals Captured By Photographers And Shared In This Thread
Photography & Digital Art,AnimalsNOV 6, 2026

25 Wild And Exotic Animals Captured By Photographers And Shared In This Thread

Aleksandra
AleksandraContent Writer
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Not every wild animal is a rare sight. Some waddle along the same stretch of coast every morning, while others live so far off the beaten path that most people only know them from documentaries. What they all have in common is that none of them pose on command. A good shot means showing up early, staying quiet, and waiting for the light, the weather, and the animal to line up for a few lucky seconds.
That patience shows in every frame posted in the ‘Photographers of Threads’ thread, a corner of the platform where photographers share their best work with fellow camera lovers. Two of them, a 22-year-old wildlife photographer from Germany and a 29-year-old wandering zoologist, have been posting their animal shots there, and the 25 photos below come straight from their work.
Put their photos side by side, and the result is a wildlife tour that ranges from animals that could cross a weekend hiking trail to ones most people will never see outside a screen. Scroll down to see all 25, and upvote the shots that deserve it most!
More info: threads.com

#1

Blue-feathered bird held gently in a hand showcasing exotic and wild animals at sunset
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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7points

#2

Close up of a young deer peeking through tall green grass, representing exotic and wild animals.
@madleensophie_
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7points

#3

Small nocturnal primate clinging to clothing displaying exotic and wild animals
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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6points

#4

Macro view of a delicate lacewing insect with translucent wings, an example of exotic and wild animals.
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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6points

#5

Vibrant blue Tokay gecko with bright orange spots squeezed between tree trunks, showcasing exotic and wild animals.
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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6points

#6

Hands gently holding a small prey bird in a field, an example of exotic and wild animals.
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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6points

#7

A colorful bee-eater bird perching on a thin branch in a forest setting of exotic and wild animals
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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6points

#8

A tiny yellow bird resting on a tree twig amidst lush green leaves of exotic and wild animals
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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6points

#9

A vibrant yellow bird perched on a branch showcasing exotic and wild animals in nature
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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6points

#10

Colorful toad clinging to a mossy stone wall showcasing exotic and wild animals
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#11

Two grasshoppers mating on a mossy rock representing exotic and wild animals in nature
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#12

Close-up of a spiky hedgehog among exotic and wild animals outdoors
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#13

Person holding a small field mouse in a sunny desert landscape, highlighting exotic and wild animals.
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#14

Light brown spider sitting among coarse sand and rocks, an example of exotic and wild animals.
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#15

Red squirrel carrying a whole walnut in its mouth on a tree branch, representing exotic and wild animals.
@madleensophie_
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5points

#16

Detailed macro shot of a small lizard head featuring exotic and wild animals in nature.
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#17

A fluffy white baby swan cygnet swimming gracefully in calm water, featuring exotic and wild animals.
@madleensophie_
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5points

#18

A person holding a slender bright green snake, showing off unique and exotic wild animals.
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#19

An Egyptian vulture feeding on prey outdoors representing exotic and wild animals
@berezhnoy_zoologist
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5points

#20

Close-up of a wild ram showing its curved horn and intense eye amongst exotic and wild animals
@madleensophie_
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5points
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Aleksandra
AleksandraContent Writer