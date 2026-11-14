Wife Reveals The Horror Of Waking Up To A Stranger Taking Advantage Of Her, As Her Husband Allegedly Livestreamed It

For years, Laura Bishop kept her identity hidden while trying to recover from a horrifying experience inside her own home.

Her husband had dr**ged her, she later discovered, and allowed other men to mistreat her while she was unconscious.

Now, five years after escaping the mistreatment, Laura has revealed her face and shared her story publicly for the first time in an emotional interview.

Highlights Laura Bishop revealed her identity five years after discovering that her husband, Daniel Bishop, had allowed other men to mistreat her.

Daniel pleaded guilty in 2022 to multiple charges.

Laura secretly recorded conversations with Daniel in prison.

Her decision came as she wanted the man who took part in the mistreatment to be identified and brought to justice .

Laura Bishop recalled waking up to find a stranger mistreating her

Laura's ordeal began to come to light in 2021, when she woke up in her home in Bristol to find a stranger se**ally a**aulting her. Earlier that evening, her husband, Daniel Bishop, had suggested they have a drink together.

She remembered sitting with him at the kitchen breakfast bar when he offered her a gin and tonic.

“He said, 'I haven't seen you for ages. Can we have a drink?’” Laura told ITV News.

“He poured me a gin and tonic. I couldn't see what he was doing. I never thought I'd need to watch what he did with my drink. I don't remember finishing it.”

Laura later woke up in bed, completely un*ressed, with a stranger a**aulting her. She said she immediately noticed her husband standing in the doorway

“I woke up on the bed. Completely un**essed. N*ked. And being r*ped by a stranger,” she recalled.

“I immediately looked to the right, and Dan was stood there; my husband was stood there in the doorway.”

Laura said her first thought was that she might be k**led. She feared the stranger and her husband could seriously hurt her, but she managed to move back up the bed.

“And I can remember the first thing I thought was, I'm going to be strangled and m**dered. But I started moving myself very quickly back up the bed, and the man got up and ran off,” she said.

The experience left Laura terrified . However, she did not initially understand the full extent of what her husband had allegedly been doing.

Daniel Bishop admitted to wrongdoing to his wife during their relationship

Laura told the outlet that her husband had appeared controlling and violent during their relationship. She also said he managed her prescription medication and would pressure her to take it.

In one home video shown by ITV , Daniel could be heard urging her to take her medication.

“But Laura, what I'm trying to do now is make sure everything's ok,” he said. He then added, “So listen, you have your medication because if you don't have your medication, you're gonna have a real, real big problem tomorrow.”

Laura now believes he used medication to keep her sedated so that he and other men could se**ally a**ault her while she was unconscious

She told ITV that he sometimes put powdered prescription medication into her drinks. She also alleged that he later used a car wheel cleaner containing GHB, a powerful sedative, to make her unconscious.

Laura said she never suspected her husband was d**gging her.

“If you're a kind and decent person, your mind isn't going to sit there imagining all of these horrors ,” she said.

“You couldn't fabricate it; you couldn't make this story up in your head if you tried. Despite how a**sive he was, I never once thought that he was dr**ging me.”

After Laura reported the incident, police arrested Daniel. He later pleaded guilty in 2022 to three counts of r*pe, three counts of attempted r*pe, one count of se**ual a**ault, and administering a noxious substance

He received a 14-year, 8-month prison sentence, along with an additional 8 years of supervised release.

However, his conviction did not answer all of Laura's questions. She still wanted to know who the other men were and how many times they had entered her home.

Laura Bishop secretly recorded her husband in prison and discovered seven men were involved

After Daniel was jailed, Laura began looking for answers herself. She secretly recorded telephone conversations with him while he was in prison, hoping to understand the full extent of the ab*se.

During one conversation, Daniel admitted that the stranger Laura had found a**aulting her was not the only man involved.

“It was seven men in total,” he told her.

Laura later explained that one of those men had returned for another encounter.

“The last one came twice. So it was eight separate occasions , with seven different men,” she said.

Daniel also admitted to livestreaming the abu*e online, according to Laura's account of their recorded conversations. This meant that people could potentially have watched the a**aults remotely while she was unconscious.

Laura said she still does not know how many people watched the livestreams.

The other men have not been brought to justice, which is one of the main reasons she decided to speak publicly. She fears they could still be living ordinary lives without anyone knowing what they allegedly did.

“The most important thing is outing [these] men and putting names to faces… This is my opportunity for my voice to be heard,” she said.

“I want justice… That's what I feel I deserve.”

Laura Bishop believed police missed important opportunities to identify the other men

Laura's public appearance also brought attention to questions about the police investigation . She believes officers could have done more to collect evidence and identify the men who allegedly took part in the a**aults.

According to ITV News , information Laura provided to police indicated that Daniel had used swinging websites to find men who would visit their home. These websites are designed to connect adults seeking consensual se*ual encounters.

Laura believes investigators should have examined this information more closely and acted sooner to identify the men.

One of her biggest concerns involved the bed where she was as**ulted. She said she repeatedly questioned why investigators had not examined the bed frame earlier.

“The bed frame wasn't fingerprinted ...I thought that was shocking, and I was told, 'Well, it's too late now because other people would have touched the bed frame since',” she said.

Laura said she refused to give up on the evidence and kept the bed frame in her loft for years until a new investigation team eventually collected it.

She also questioned why police had not gathered all the CCTV footage from roads around her home.

Another concern involved the bedsheets seized on the night of the attack in August 2021. ITV News reported that police did not submit them for DNA testing until April 2023, around 20 months later.

Laura believes the delay could have affected the chances of identifying the other men.

“Cases like this weren't heard of, so people within the police force weren't necessarily trained in what to do,” she said.

“That being said, there were mistakes that were made. The police didn’t collect all of the CCTV from the roads around my house.”

She added that she wanted accountability for what she believes went wrong during the investigation.

Laura Bishop said she fears other women could be at risk

For Laura, finding the other men is not only about getting justice for herself. She believes some of them could have partners or families who have no idea about their alleged involvement in se*ual a*use.

She told ITV she became concerned after noticing her husband would sometimes go missing at night.

“I want justice, from the evidence that was available that night I woke,” she said.

“That's what I feel I deserve. But not just do I deserve that…. I am convinced, because he would go missing at night, that these men potentially have wives, that they are sat with right now, who are being a*used....These mistakes by the police have left other women in danger as well.”

Laura also said she had tried to raise concerns after Daniel's conviction in 2022. She contacted several news outlets because she believed other women could be facing similar abu*e.

“I wrote to multiple news outlets to say that there is a circle in England of men that are harming other women, but nobody listened,” she said.

Her concerns also connect with the experiences of other survivors , including Zoe Watts and Amanda Stanhope, who have spoken about being drugged and s*xually as**ulted by former partners.

Zoe launched the #EndEyeCheck campaign to raise awareness about online networks where s**ual a*use is shared and encouraged. The campaign also aims to support survivors and push for stronger laws.

Zoe introduced Laura to ITV News , bringing together women who want to expose these networks and prevent further a*use.

Laura believes the issue goes beyond the actions of one person and that investigators need to understand how men may be connecting online to arrange a**aults.

“It's not just about justice for me,” she said.

“It's making sure other women aren't at harm as we speak.”

Laura Bishop revealed her identity for the first time to reclaim her voice

For years, Laura remained anonymous while the investigation continued. She said she had lived behind a mask throughout her relationship and wanted to stop hiding what had happened to her.

Her decision to reveal her identity was deeply personal, but she hopes it will help bring the other men into the open.

“I've had to wear a mask all the way through the relationship ,” she said.

“It's my opportunity to finally be free from the ab*se and control.”

She also acknowledged that speaking publicly meant revisiting some of the most painful moments of her life. However, she felt that remaining silent had not brought her the answers she needed.

“This is my chance for my voice to be heard,” she said.

“And for true justice to begin.”

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