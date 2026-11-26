For more than 20 years, 44-year-old Florida woman Ginger Stein believed her husband, Davin Hall , 54, was someone who made her feel safe and cared for.

That perception was shattered on Friday, November 20, when he was convicted of taking the life of Sonia Exelby , a 32-year-old British music teacher he had met on an adult content website.

Highlights Ginger Stein continues to stand by her husband despite his conviction for taking the life of British teacher Sonia Exelby.

Relatives alleged he manipulated Stein when she was 15, while others described him as a calculated predator.

A video recorded at the Airbnb became key evidence in the case, with Hall receiving two consecutive life sentences.

Despite the disturbing circumstances surrounding the October 2025 incident, Stein has continued to defend her husband.

“He did the noble thing,” she said, referring to Exelby's offer of $4,000 to Hall to fulfill her wish to depart.

Florida woman continued to support husband convicted in British teacher's homicide

Exelby, who was from Portsmouth, England, connected with Hall through Motherless.com, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair reportedly communicated for two years through an encrypted messaging platform called Sessions, during which Hall used the online name AlphaSadist.

Exelby had struggled with her mental health following childhood trauma and experienced bipolar disorder and bulimia, before she travelled to Florida to meet Hall on October 10, 2025.

Although the pair had agreed that Hall would end her life during their meeting, messages Exelby sent to a friend suggested she was having serious doubts about the decision.

“I thought he’d do it quick and not give my mind time to stew. I’m so scared, I’m so broken,” she reportedly wrote.

After arriving in Florida, however, Exelby proceeded with her original plan, with Hall picking her up and driving her to an Airbnb in Marion County.

On October 13, her body was discovered in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Marion Oaks.

An autopsy revealed four sharp-force injuries, and authorities ruled her passing a homicide.

Hall was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the case.

A Marion County jury found him guilty of kidnapping and premeditated first-degree homicide last week and he was immediately sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

Despite the verdict and her husband's grim future, Stein's feelings toward him appear to have remained unchanged.

Stein continued to speak fondly of Hall while expressing sympathy for the teacher's grieving family

In a November 25 interview with the Daily Mail, Stein said Hall had “taken care” of her for more than two decades and treated her “like an absolute queen.”

“I still love him,” she added.

Stein admitted, however, that her husband's involvement with another woman had deeply affected her, describing his actions as a betrayal of their marriage.

“My husband cheated on me and massively screwed up,” she said.

She expressed sympathy for Exelby's loved ones, adding that she felt “horrible for Sonia and her sisters.”

Nevertheless, Stein suggested that Hall had believed he was fulfilling Exelby's wishes, despite messages indicating that she had become frightened and uncertain about traveling to Florida.

“I didn’t know she existed, so I have no way of knowing if she was sincere or not…I think if she was sincere, he did the noble thing, ” she argued.

Stein acknowledged that Hall had not expressed remorse following the incident and appeared relatively normal when he returned home.

Her continued allegiance to her husband has also drawn attention to the details surrounding the beginning of their relationship.

Relatives claimed Hall had groomed Stein when she was a teenager

Hall first met Stein when she was 15, and he was 26, per the Daily Mail.

A relative told the outlet that Stein had been impressionable as a young girl and was manipulated by Hall, who gradually isolated her from her friends.

Other family members also alleged that Hall made her call him “master” and effectively brainwashed her.

His relationship with Stein's family was also unusual.

He married her mother, Candie, in 1999 before eventually establishing a relationship with Stein.

Approximately 14 years ago, Hall and Stein moved from Ohio to Florida, where they maintained an unconventional household arrangement with another man.

Jefferson Evans, who lived with the couple for around a decade until Hall's arrest, also voiced concerns about his behavior.

Describing his first impression of Hall, Evans said, “He looked like a school shooter. He was creepy as hell.”

He further alleged that Hall deliberately sought out vulnerable individuals, describing him as a “ calculated predator ” who knew where to find people in need of help.

Stein, however, rejected suggestions that her husband had deliberately taken advantage of Exelby.

She pointed to the care he had provided when she underwent a double lung transplant to treat Langerhans cell histiocytosis.

Suggesting that witnessing her vulnerability may have affected him psychologically, she said, “I think seeing me in my transplant position broke his brain.”

Hall recorded a consent video of Exelby before taking her life

One of the most disturbing pieces of evidence presented during Hall’s trial was a video he recorded at the Airbnb.

The footage, which lasted four minutes and 16 seconds, showed Exelby visibly bruised and disheveled.

Hall could be heard asking her why she had traveled to Florida and about the injuries on her face.

When asked why she was there, she responded, “Because I'm an awful person. I've crushed everyone who ever loved me.”

Speaking about her bruises, she said, “You've beaten me.”

When Hall asked whether that was what she had requested, she paused before responding, “I guess literally speaking.”

He subsequently asked whether this was how she wanted to pass away. Exelby reluctantly nodded while looking down.

Authorities also uncovered further evidence during their investigation.

Hall had reportedly mailed a knife to a friend in another state. It was later recovered and identified as the weapon used in the attack.

Following the verdict, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson described the case as “deeply disturbing.”

Exelby's family also paid tribute to her following the trial.

"We know that life wasn't always easy for you, but your life was so much more than the struggles you faced," they said.

"You were deeply loved, and you will always be deeply loved. We miss you more than words can ever say. We love you so much, always, and forever."

"Netflix will make this a movie next week," a netizen said about Hall's crimes