We all experience so many wonderful bits of Thanksgiving each year, but did you know the first record of it came from a letter written centuries ago? According to Reader’s Digest, everything we know about the first Thanksgiving comes from a letter a colonist named Edward Winslow wrote to a friend. It was published in a promotional pamphlet at the time called the ‘Mourt’s Relation.’

Although it provides an interesting insight into the time, it helps us realize how difficult the period might have been for indigenous people whose freedom was taken away by colonizers. The letter also mentions the native king of the time, as well as other practices the colonists observed.