#1 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In The 90's
#2
#3 Betty White And Lorne Greene, Hosting Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade In 1965
We all experience so many wonderful bits of Thanksgiving each year, but did you know the first record of it came from a letter written centuries ago? According to Reader’s Digest, everything we know about the first Thanksgiving comes from a letter a colonist named Edward Winslow wrote to a friend. It was published in a promotional pamphlet at the time called the ‘Mourt’s Relation.’
Although it provides an interesting insight into the time, it helps us realize how difficult the period might have been for indigenous people whose freedom was taken away by colonizers. The letter also mentions the native king of the time, as well as other practices the colonists observed.
#4 A Sesame Street Thanksgiving In 1974
#5 He Freaked Out When He Noticed He Was Getting A Thanksgiving Plate As Well
#6 Thanksgiving Baskets At The Food Bank
Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy many delicious meals, and it seems like Americans eat more than 46 million turkeys during this holiday every year. More than 87% of folks specifically enjoy this dish and can’t seem to celebrate without it. That’s probably also why some groups call the holiday ‘Turkey Day.’
People also enjoy adding pumpkin dishes and prepping fun fruits and vegetables for the whole family. It definitely does take a lot of work to get everything ready in time for the fourth Thursday of the month, and people often spend days prepping for the festivities.
#7 Someone’s Ready For Thanksgiving
#8 This Novice Cook Claims She Was Only Trying To Make Dessert
#9 Dog Shame
When you think about Thanksgiving, you probably imagine turkeys, pumpkins, and autumn decorations, but for one person there’s probably an image of a raccoon dominating everything. That individual is President Calvin Coolidge, who was given a live raccoon to eat for Thanksgiving dinner in 1926 from a well-meaning supporter.
Luckily, he wasn’t in the mood for such a lively meal, so he adopted it as a family pet instead and named it Rebecca. Talk about a feisty presidential pardon! It also spurred many folks to send unsolicited animals to the president, many of which received fantastic treatment.
#10 A Moment From The Macy’s Parade In New York Back In The 1950s–60s
#11
#12
The best part of Thanksgiving is digging into delicious meals, but an even more exciting part is enjoying the leftovers. Research has also found that a whopping 96% of Americans love to eat Turkey Day food the next day by making sandwiches or just having the stuffing plain.
Around 45% of folks also think pumpkin pie is fun to eat as a leftover, but they feel it shouldn’t be enjoyed at any other time of year. No matter how people choose to enjoy their meals, they definitely deserve it after all the effort put into making the holidays extra special.
#13 Family Pauses Before Their Thanksgiving Meal To Pose For The Photographer. A Kodachrome Slide From The Mid 1950s
#14 I Just Felt Like The World Should See My Dog, Potato, On Thanksgiving
#15 Shelter Dogs Deserve Thanksgiving Dinner Too
One of the most fascinating and mysterious parts of Thanksgiving is probably the turducken. Although it’s referenced humorously in television shows and movies, it actually has deep roots in New Orleans, which is known for its amazing food scene.
What you need to know about this crazy dish is that it is made from a deboned chicken placed inside a deboned duck, then stuffed inside a deboned turkey. This franken-poultry might sound like a lot, but master chef Paul Prudhomme is believed to have invented the dish and left folks in awe.
#16 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 1957
#17 Marilyn Monroe Wishing You A Happy Thanksgiving From 1950
#18 My Son And I Put Together Little Care Packages To Share With Whomever Might Need Them When We Go To The City On Black Friday
Thanksgiving is a huge deal for some people, and in 1705, the townspeople of Colchester, Connecticut, actually postponed their holiday because they couldn’t have pumpkin pie. That’s because foul weather had delayed their molasses shipment, and they couldn’t make the delicacy they felt made Thanksgiving special. The dessert had also become a symbol of the bounty of the New World, so they held off the festivities for a week until the molasses arrived.