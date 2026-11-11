"Where Is My Daddy?" Trend Has Women Exposing Their Partners For Allegedly Cheating On Them, 15 Viral Clips

Breakups used to happen behind closed doors. Now they happen on TikTok with a public slideshow for millions to see the alleged infidelity .

Women are now calling out their cheating husbands with the “Where is daddy?” trend, using an innocent nursery rhyme called Peekaboo .

The nursery rhyme is meant for toddlers, of course. But the relationship drama is not.

The original “Where is daddy?” videos featured babies waiting for their dad to appear with a playful “Peekaboo!”

Since then, scorned women have hijacked the trend with a different version.

Instead of revealing a smiling father ready to play with his little one, the videos cut to evidence of the dad allegedly having an affair.

The format is simple: the video starts with adorable pictures of their kids while the sweet song “Where is daddy?” plays in the background.

Then, as the male voice says “Peekaboo,” pictures appear to show the dad allegedly spending time with another lover, caring for someone else's kids, or even advertising himself on dating apps.

Some of the reveals suggest that these fathers may have been leading double lives. Others offer a glimpse into salacious relationships that their partners apparently knew nothing about.

While the videos are often presented with a humorous twist, the circumstances behind them seem like anything but funny for the families involved.

Many viewers have been entertained by the trend and found the big reveals amusing. But others claimed, “This is the saddest trend” lurking on the internet.

Supporters of the trend argued that the shame belongs to the men, not the women posting them. And a public warning might save the next partner from the same fate.

“If he did that do you, he gonna do the same to her,” one said.

“Those ‘let him live’ ‘let him be happy’ comments p*ss me off. What about the baby he abandoned?” another asked.

Critics, meanwhile, felt parents were crossing the line by involving their kids in their public relationship drama. Some even said they were “embarrassing” their children with a situation that might already be distressing for them to begin with.

“I hate this trend,” one said, while another wrote, “I feel so bad.”

“This trend is sad and embarrassing,” said another.

Another wrote, “This is sad. Not at all excusing him at all, but as a mom you need to think about how this mess can affect your son and find a way to keep him out of it. Hopefully this guy can still step up and be a father to his son.”

One TikToker went on a viral rant about the trend, saying people were getting too “comfortable” talking about their kids’ “business” on social media.

“Y'all are so heavily obsessed with being viral and having a moment and being a part of some sh** cause y'all don't have no community outside of these f***ing phones,” she said, accusing parents of getting their two seconds of fame at the “expense of exposing [their] kids' personal f***ing business.”

The TikTok also took issue with videos that included pictures of children alongside potentially embarrassing or intimate images of their fathers, sometimes posing next to their illicit lovers.

It’s “gross and it's sick,” she said.

She stressed that exposing the kids’ private lives for a few likes could get them bullied by their peers.

“The problem is every child that I know of and every child in these schools have phones with TikTok,” she said.

“So don't you think these kids are gonna see these things and bring them up to your kid potentially, and your kid could get bullied because of the sh** you keep telling the f***ing internet,” she added.

“Y'all don't know how to just shut the f*** up, post a cute video, and move the f*** on,” demanded the outraged woman.