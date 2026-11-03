On October 28, a 23-year-old former West Point cadet sued her ex-boyfriend and fellow former cadet Caleb T. Suh , alleging he gave her abortion medication against her will in 2022, ending her pregnancy.

The alleged victim, whose name has not been disclosed, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Her attorney, Russell Kornblith , described the incident as “life-changing,” adding that its lasting impact was something “she is still dealing with and will be dealing with for the rest of her life.”

Highlights A former West Point cadet allegedly sedated his pregnant girlfriend and forced her to take abortion medication without her consent in 2022.

Despite the criminal case, he graduated from Cornell University in 2026 and enrolled at Columbia University.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence, with his sentencing postponed until January 2027.

Notably, the lawsuit came after Suh was allowed to attend Ivy League institution Columbia University while awaiting sentencing following his guilty plea.

A former West Point cadet drugged his pregnant girlfriend and secretly administered abortion medication

Suh and the unnamed woman began dating in 2020 while attending West Point, where she was a cadet in the class below his.

Their relationship took a devastating turn two years later when she discovered she was expecting, according to the lawsuit filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe.

While she wanted to carry the pregnancy to term, Suh was determined to prevent it.

The lawsuit alleged that he even threatened to end his own life if she refused to terminate the pregnancy. When she stood by her decision, Suh allegedly pretended to support her and their unborn child while secretly arranging to end the pregnancy without her knowledge.

According to court records and his June 2026 guilty plea, he impersonated his girlfriend to open an account with an online pharmacy and ordered abortion medication in her name.

He also obtained Xanax from a friend, intending to use it to sedate her before administering the pills.

Suh prepared what he described to his girlfriend as a “special pregnancy protein powder” shake, which contained Xanax and promethazine, two sedating medications.

Despite the young woman’s apparent disgust at its taste, he allegedly insisted that she finish the drink, holding the bottle against her lips and forcing her to consume it.

Suh administered the abortion pills once Jane Doe became drowsy

Suh allegedly shoved two pills into his girlfriend’s mouth when she was nearly unconscious and inserted several others into her private parts.

Jane Doe regained alertness briefly when he was touching her inappropriately and realized there were pills in her mouth.

She immediately spat them out, only for him to force them back in.

“Eat this,” he told her. “ It's good for you .”

The woman eventually found herself bleeding heavily and naturally feared the worst.

By then, Suh had left the scene and failed to respond to her calls for help.

With no assistance from the person she had trusted, she called 911 and was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had lost her baby.

She subsequently underwent a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure to remove the remaining fetal tissue.

Suh pursued his undergraduate studies at Cornell while Jane Doe grappled with her trauma

According to the Associated Press , Jane Doe reported Suh to the Army Criminal Investigation Division at West Point in 2022, but the outcome of the military academy’s investigation remains unclear.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcia Cohen said during Suh’s criminal hearing earlier this year that he had told West Point investigators the miscarriage was accidental and denied ordering abortion medication.

Suh transferred to Cornell University during the 2023–2024 academic year.

The Ivy League institution told the AP that he had answered “no” to an application question asking whether he had ever been found responsible for a disciplinary violation at another educational institution.

Cornell also stated that West Point had informed it that Suh was in good academic standing and eligible to return to the military academy.

His time at Cornell included involvement with the institution’s Center for Health Equity.

In a statement on the center’s website, Suh described his long-standing ambition to become a physician, writing that he was interested in “the intersection of emergency medicine, a**iction and public health.”

He graduated from Cornell in 2026, but his academic progression did not end there.

Suh went on to enroll in a master's program at another Ivy League institution

Suh began his master's program at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in September.

According to the AP , as of November 3, it remains unclear whether he is still enrolled amid the renewed scrutiny brought by Jane Doe’s lawsuit.

Columbia declined to comment on the matter, citing educational privacy laws. However, a person familiar with the situation told the outlet that applicants to the school were not asked about their criminal records.

Suh’s sentencing was originally scheduled for November 12, 2026.

But his defense attorney submitted a formal request to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern to postpone the hearing until January 2027, which was granted.

The primary reason for the extension was to allow Suh to complete his current academic semester before reporting to prison.

His defense team also noted that the delay would give him time to finish a concurrent three-month life skills and rehabilitation course tailored for individuals facing federal criminal charges.

Prosecutors are seeking two years behind bars for Suh.

Regarding the civil lawsuit filed by Jane Doe, her attorney made it clear that the decision to come forward was not simply about seeking compensation.

“We hope that by our client coming forward with this lawsuit, it will, at least, ensure that this never happens to anyone else,” Kornblith said.

"Men are not lonely enough," a netizen commented as details of Suh's case resurfaced