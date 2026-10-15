Air Traffic Controllers in the USA make a ton of money. They'll also take basically anyone, without any previous qualifications. They will FULLY train you, for free.



Why?



Because its one of the most stressful jobs on the planet. Hundreds of flights a day, tens of thousands of vital communications. Millions of lives that can be impacted by your mistakes. You barely get any breaks, have *truly zero* free time on the job. Not enough to do anything more than check the time on your phone.



You're a federal employee, meaning you're subject to bizarre restrictions and policies, like the fact you cannot legally go on strike.



The job is so pressuring you are required **by law** to retire at 56 due to the strain it puts on your body and mind.