It takes a certain kind of person to take on a job no one else wants. Whether because it's dangerous, extremely stressful, or just plain gross, it seems it's better to remain unemployed than to risk it. In the U.S., a worker passes away every 104 minutes. It might seem surprising that someone would want a job with that kind of risk, yet someone has to do it.
So, if nobody wants to do a job, it should pay ridiculously well, shouldn't it? In many cases, that's true, and thanks to one person online, we can find out what exactly these jobs are. In a recent thread, one netizen asked, "What job pays ridiculously well simply because nobody wants to do it?"
Among the obvious contenders, like high-rise window cleaners and tower crane operators, you'll also find some jobs you might've never even heard about. For example, was I the only one who didn't know that underwater welders exist?
#1
Underwater welder. One of the most dangerous jobs in the world. The risks of decompression sickness mixed with electric shock occurs which is why their safety protocols are very regimented and strict, and most only last 3 to 5 years because of the physical toll the job takes on their body. It's also one of the highest paying jobs in the world. If you aren't afraid of the deep or electricity and you want to make good money in a short period of time, this job may be for you. If not, probably a lot of other better ways you can make good money.
7points
#2
Dont know if its the case anymore but I had a neighbor back in the day that was a Bridge painter in NYC. Made giant money.
Apparently you have to be cool with crazy heights and not everyone is cut out for it.
Apparently you have to be cool with crazy heights and not everyone is cut out for it.
5points
#3
Kitchen exhaust cleaner. Have cleaned full on globs of grease and vacuumed very disgusting looking water. Great pay gross work.
5points
#4
Touring with major bands as part of the road staff / crew.
You often work 16+ hour days, and leave your home for months at a time, but stay in the business for more than a few years and you can clear six figures while only working 7-8 months a year.
You often work 16+ hour days, and leave your home for months at a time, but stay in the business for more than a few years and you can clear six figures while only working 7-8 months a year.
5points
#5
Air Traffic Controllers in the USA make a ton of money. They'll also take basically anyone, without any previous qualifications. They will FULLY train you, for free.
Why?
Because its one of the most stressful jobs on the planet. Hundreds of flights a day, tens of thousands of vital communications. Millions of lives that can be impacted by your mistakes. You barely get any breaks, have *truly zero* free time on the job. Not enough to do anything more than check the time on your phone.
You're a federal employee, meaning you're subject to bizarre restrictions and policies, like the fact you cannot legally go on strike.
The job is so pressuring you are required **by law** to retire at 56 due to the strain it puts on your body and mind.
Why?
Because its one of the most stressful jobs on the planet. Hundreds of flights a day, tens of thousands of vital communications. Millions of lives that can be impacted by your mistakes. You barely get any breaks, have *truly zero* free time on the job. Not enough to do anything more than check the time on your phone.
You're a federal employee, meaning you're subject to bizarre restrictions and policies, like the fact you cannot legally go on strike.
The job is so pressuring you are required **by law** to retire at 56 due to the strain it puts on your body and mind.
5points
#6
Tower crane operators in NYC make upwards of $450,000. You climb up in the morning and don’t come down until it’s time to go home. It's scary as heck all the way up there
5points
#7
The people who repair wind turbines make a lot because of the danger .
4points
#8
Sailing, whether it be fishing or cargo vessels, you make a bunch of money because no one wants to be out to sea for 3-6 months at a time
4points
#9
Lineman are paid pretty well especially emergency response crews. It’s hard work, heights, being carried through the air via rope and harness out of a helicopter to energize and update transmission lines, barehand and live line work… lots of stuff is dangerous.
4points
#10
I used to shovel snow off rooftops in Sweden. It was extra work while I was in college but it paid insanely well for being something that required zero training. And there would be three of us. One street level to make sure people didn’t walk where we were dropping the snow, one on the roof shoveling, and one guy watching the guy shoveling making sure he didn’t fall off. So two thirds of the time you were standing around. Whenever the call came I would drop everything.
4points
#11
Merchant marines — under the US flag at least. Straight out of the four-year college program, you can make $140,000 a year. Captains make at least an excess of $300,000. If you move up to harbor pilot, then it's between $500,000 and a million
4points
#12
I was a crisis psychiatric nurse working with the most ill patients. It was extremely rewarding, but it was also very dangerous in my facilities. We were quite well-compensated for our area, and I would often receive nice bonuses for going in for a few extra hours
4points
#13
Saturation diving. Spend weeks at the bottom of the ocean and then swim out into the pitch black water to go fix or build something.
3points
#14
High-rise window cleaner. The pay is good because apparently “having a completely irrational fear of falling” counts as a job qualification 💀.
3points
#15
Hot work at a glass factory. You don't get it until you feel the heat.
3points
#16
Entry level position, 17/18/19 yr old on a drilling rig with a good attitude and good crew to work with iñ Western Canada çan bring home 120k first full year with some luck weather wise. 3-5 years in again with some luck and work 200k as a driller. Maybe make Push if plays the game and some health problems in his company add up.
Child support, gambling, illicit self medication, truck payments, Constant days to nights shift change with 2 or 3 weeks straight of 12 hr days for majority etc... make sure you are not going to be leaving until the wheels fall off.
Child support, gambling, illicit self medication, truck payments, Constant days to nights shift change with 2 or 3 weeks straight of 12 hr days for majority etc... make sure you are not going to be leaving until the wheels fall off.
3points
#17
Wastewater maintenance mechanics make six figures in union-dominant states in the Midwest
3points
#18
Oil field work is in the middle of nowhere, and it's very physically taxing. It pays really well, but your lifestyle suffers
3points
#19
Alaskan fishermen. It’s lonely from what I hear
Cool fact about it is that the founder of raising cane’s worked on them so he can start his own company because no investor liked his idea. Which is pretty insane.
Cool fact about it is that the founder of raising cane’s worked on them so he can start his own company because no investor liked his idea. Which is pretty insane.
2points
#20
Accountants. Trust me, most of them don't like it either.
2points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile