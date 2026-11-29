“It’s like sitting and watching paint dry.” That’s what people say when they want to describe an instance where nothing is happening. But just because something is inherently boring doesn’t mean it’s not interesting or entertaining. After all, who gets to decide which things are interesting and which are boring?
The “Not Interesting” community on Reddit has made it its life’s mission to show us that mundane, simple and uneventful things still have their place in our lives. Almost 3 million netizens visit the subreddit weekly to see “things that are not interesting at all.” So, that begs the question: are these things really so uninteresting after all?
More info: Reddit
#1 My Workplace Is Very Productive
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6points
#2 For Those Who Asked… I Separated All The Froot Loops. Banana For Scale
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6points
#3 This Chicken Weighs Exactly 5 Apples
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6points
#4 This Tiny Banana
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5points
#5 Tried Making Cookies
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5points
#6 My WiFi Just Gave Birth To A Baby
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4points
#7 Tier List Of Grapes I Just Ate
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4points
#8 How I Sleep. (I'm Lonely)
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4points
#9 Pablo
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4points
#10 I Eat My Corn
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4points
#11 My Cat And I 7 Years Apart
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4points
#12 Tell My Family I Love Them
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4points
#13 What Happened To This Sub?
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3points
#14 Burger King Worker Gave Me 12 Nuggets When I Ordered 9
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3points
#15 I'm Uninstalling Reddit. Goodbye
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3points
#16 I Got Rejected Today
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3points
#17 The Barista Made A Heart For My Husband, But Not For Me
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3points
#18 Nobody Cared About My Banana A Few Months Ago
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3points
#19 After 4 Years Of Owning This Banana-Box I Have Finally Found A Banana That Fits Into It Perfectly Without Hassle
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3points
#20 I Accidentally Drank 24oz/700ml Of Dish Water
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3points
Mindaugas BalčiauskasVisual EditorView profile