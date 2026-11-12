48 People Share The Moment They Walked Into Someone’s Home And Instantly Started Planning Their Exit

We don’t ever really know what people get up to in their own homes. On one hand, that’s a good thing — privacy should be a two-way street. On the other hand, we might get all sorts of surprises when we enter somebody else’s house.
The strangest things people hide away are usually something like boxes full of ashes, Voodoo dolls, jewelry boxes filled with fingernails, and a chicken carcass under a pile of magazines. At least that’s what professional cleaners say they’ve spotted in their clients’ houses, according to one poll.
But none of those can beat the bizarre and cursed stories from one recent online thread where one netizen asked, “What is the weirdest thing you’ve seen inside someone’s house that instantly made you realize, ‘I need to get out of here right now?’” In fact, some of these are so creepy they sound like the beginning of the next indie horror darling.
#1
Went to a work colleagues place (unannounced) to drop off some docs. They lived in your standard 3 bedroom suburban houses with a very tidy Front garden. I rang the doorbell and she immediately invited me in for tea and some cookies. (she had just baked them. And the smell wafted out the front door. They have 3 kids under the age of 7 and both parent's Work full time. House was immaculate. You could perform surgery in the toilet. Kitchen/ living room looked like a display Home, no kids Toys in sight and I thought the dog was about to Offer me slippers and a pipe wearing his little bow tie. Kids were sitting in front of a turned off tv, oldest was reading a book to her younger siblings with a gentle classical music playing in the background. Kids stopped what they were doing to say hello to me (hello Sir) then went back to their book. I Was served tea on the back veranda which was surrounded by an immaculate country style little garden. She apologised for the mess as she didn't know I was coming.
I immediately came to the conclusion these people were some kind of freaks, aliens or worse and quickly got out of there back to my messy out of control trash hole.
I immediately came to the conclusion these people were some kind of freaks, aliens or worse and quickly got out of there back to my messy out of control trash hole.
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10points
#2
Weird transcendentalist Kung fury dude in my freshman college year invited my buddy and I to his place to hang or something. Inside, he showed us first his gi collection, then magic stones, then knives... and then he started talking about his telepathic powers.
Now, shockingly, his place was pristine and modern. Not rich, necessarily, but extremely fastidious and tastefully presented. But it was a collection of crazy.
Anyway we ducked out after he tried to levitate a stone for about 26 mins.
Now, shockingly, his place was pristine and modern. Not rich, necessarily, but extremely fastidious and tastefully presented. But it was a collection of crazy.
Anyway we ducked out after he tried to levitate a stone for about 26 mins.
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7points
#3
Went fishing to a lake about an hours drive from where I live. Set up my pitch and tent and started casting. Wasn’t catching anything and a guy walks over to see how I’m doing. Starts chatting and he says that the fish go crazy for dried earthworms. Said he had a bucketful in a cabin about a 10 minute walk up the hill and had a case of beers as well. Asked if I’d give him a hand carrying the beers down to the lake and he’d share them and give me some bait for the fish as well. Walked to the cabin and went in, kitchen was at the back so walked down a hallway to get to it. Glanced through an open door and saw one of those big wooden chairs with leather restraints on the armrest, chair legs and where your head would be.
Sprinted out of that cabin down to my car, threw my rods in the back and left everything else by the water as I burned rubber away from there.
Sprinted out of that cabin down to my car, threw my rods in the back and left everything else by the water as I burned rubber away from there.
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6points
#4
I was maybe 8 when I went to a friend’s house and their Dad was just hanging out with no clothes in the living room.
5points
#5
Stale garbage, enemas, and adult toys left out in plain sight. Sounds funny lol but it was genuinely creepy in real life.
He was a colleague of mine. I'm a developer, and we all work remotely from different countries. When I flew to the head office, there were a few colleagues I wanted to meet in person. He was one of them, and we'd actually talked quite a lot before.
Something felt off when, instead of meeting somewhere downtown like everyone else, he said he couldn't make it into the city and invited me over to his place. I asked if I could bring another colleague because I wouldn't feel comfortable going alone, and he said sure.
So we went.
The house was absolutely massive, unheated, and filthy. Takeout boxes, frying pans, piles and piles of dirty dishes everywhere. And on the shelves there were, um... things you would normally put away before having guests over, especially guests you're meeting in person for the first time.
Honestly, we should have left immediately. But OF COURSE I felt too awkward to just turn around and leave, so we went inside. He then did everything he could to get my colleague to leave us alone. He'd started talking about politics, religion, and how everyone else was a worm compared to him (especially my friend).
Eventually, we apologized and both got out of there as quickly as we could.
He was a colleague of mine. I'm a developer, and we all work remotely from different countries. When I flew to the head office, there were a few colleagues I wanted to meet in person. He was one of them, and we'd actually talked quite a lot before.
Something felt off when, instead of meeting somewhere downtown like everyone else, he said he couldn't make it into the city and invited me over to his place. I asked if I could bring another colleague because I wouldn't feel comfortable going alone, and he said sure.
So we went.
The house was absolutely massive, unheated, and filthy. Takeout boxes, frying pans, piles and piles of dirty dishes everywhere. And on the shelves there were, um... things you would normally put away before having guests over, especially guests you're meeting in person for the first time.
Honestly, we should have left immediately. But OF COURSE I felt too awkward to just turn around and leave, so we went inside. He then did everything he could to get my colleague to leave us alone. He'd started talking about politics, religion, and how everyone else was a worm compared to him (especially my friend).
Eventually, we apologized and both got out of there as quickly as we could.
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5points
#6
Stick with me on this one:
I was a missionary in Hong Kong. My partner and I knocked on a door of a small house on a remote island. A long haired man opened the door and beckoned us to come in. He offered us a seat at his coffee table, and prepared a drink for us.
He turned some music on that was…REALLY weird, but really cool. It was like a mix of rock and roll and animal/forest sounds. Only, it was on some kind of incredible sound system…the music seemed to be all around us. What I mean is, when a bird would caw, it sounded like the bird was on the post of my own chair. It sounded like the music was live and the band was all around us. It wasn’t loud at all…it was just very present.
We had a few sips of our drinks out of politeness, and prepared to talk to him about our message. Before we could, he said something like: you have come with a message, but I am the one who will share a message: I am the spider, and this (gesturing around him) is the web you are now in.
Just then, the music, not the drink, felt…not intoxicating, but altering.
We got out of there as fast as we could. But to this day, I want to go back and listen to that music in that house.
I was a missionary in Hong Kong. My partner and I knocked on a door of a small house on a remote island. A long haired man opened the door and beckoned us to come in. He offered us a seat at his coffee table, and prepared a drink for us.
He turned some music on that was…REALLY weird, but really cool. It was like a mix of rock and roll and animal/forest sounds. Only, it was on some kind of incredible sound system…the music seemed to be all around us. What I mean is, when a bird would caw, it sounded like the bird was on the post of my own chair. It sounded like the music was live and the band was all around us. It wasn’t loud at all…it was just very present.
We had a few sips of our drinks out of politeness, and prepared to talk to him about our message. Before we could, he said something like: you have come with a message, but I am the one who will share a message: I am the spider, and this (gesturing around him) is the web you are now in.
Just then, the music, not the drink, felt…not intoxicating, but altering.
We got out of there as fast as we could. But to this day, I want to go back and listen to that music in that house.
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5points
#7
My BF at the time and I were house hunting. In my city it is customary to have show houses on a Sunday, so I had planned a whole lot in an area I was interested in.
In one, the agent told us she had a new one down the street; so new it wasn’t listed yet. Her husband was there now if we wanted to have a look.
We had a look round and the husband asked if we’d seen the wine cellar under the dining room. (He was too old to risk the stairs). We go down:
It’s a dark room with a flickering lightbulb. There is a bare concrete bench along the walls. There is an old TV in the corner. In the middle, is something that might be a table covered with a cloth. I lift up the cloth and it’s a leather-covered massage bed. I look up. At the four corners of the massage bed, hanging from the ceiling, are chains.
Next thing I’m at the gate. I feel like I flew out of there. Afterwards we let the agent know that it wasn’t a wine cellar, and she should check it out before showing it again.
In one, the agent told us she had a new one down the street; so new it wasn’t listed yet. Her husband was there now if we wanted to have a look.
We had a look round and the husband asked if we’d seen the wine cellar under the dining room. (He was too old to risk the stairs). We go down:
It’s a dark room with a flickering lightbulb. There is a bare concrete bench along the walls. There is an old TV in the corner. In the middle, is something that might be a table covered with a cloth. I lift up the cloth and it’s a leather-covered massage bed. I look up. At the four corners of the massage bed, hanging from the ceiling, are chains.
Next thing I’m at the gate. I feel like I flew out of there. Afterwards we let the agent know that it wasn’t a wine cellar, and she should check it out before showing it again.
5points
#8
A guy I went on one date with told me he collected “weird” objects. On FaceTime he showed me some of the objects: a bob Ross bobblehead, a screaming goat pillow….. nothing really “weird” per se. (Keep in mind I knew this guy prior to this for years.)
So I decided to meet him at his house before dinner because again I knew this guy and was never creeped out by him.
I step into his house so he can grab his keys and wallet and there on his “weird” shelf I see a jar with something in it that looks like a long squiggly tube. He notices I see this and he gets excited. He proceeds to grab the jar off the shelf, run to me and says “this is the BEST item in my collection! It’s a human belly button! I knew a friend of a friend who was having it removed and begged them for weeks for it. They finally got tired of hearing it and just GAVE it to me!”
That night ended very early.
So I decided to meet him at his house before dinner because again I knew this guy and was never creeped out by him.
I step into his house so he can grab his keys and wallet and there on his “weird” shelf I see a jar with something in it that looks like a long squiggly tube. He notices I see this and he gets excited. He proceeds to grab the jar off the shelf, run to me and says “this is the BEST item in my collection! It’s a human belly button! I knew a friend of a friend who was having it removed and begged them for weeks for it. They finally got tired of hearing it and just GAVE it to me!”
That night ended very early.
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5points
#9
My grandma was babysitting this girl's family at our house. I did not consider myself friends with the girl my age, but she thought me being nice meant we were friends and was all clingy and demanding. She asked me to go to her best friend's house across the street from my house. She begged my grandmother and my grandma even said I didn't have to go if I didn't want to but I went because I felt like it was rude.
This other girl was in a different class than me so I didn't know much going in- she was excited to show me her parrot. I was horrified when we stepped in. There was bird feces everywhere. The curtains, wood parts of the wall and furniture were all torn up. There was piles of stuff everywhere with chewed up plastic toys and papers.
This girl has us sit down and they start yapping while this cockatoo comes running up to the couch and climbs up to her shoulder and the girl just opens her mouth and lets this parrot pick at her teeth. She just sat there like it was just a regular occurrence for this parrot to scrape her nasty teeth with heavy plaque.
And that's when I completely distanced myself from the other girl. I quit being what I always considered nice. I started just telling her I wasn't interested in doing stuff she was doing. Now I realize that's just regular safe boundaries.
This other girl was in a different class than me so I didn't know much going in- she was excited to show me her parrot. I was horrified when we stepped in. There was bird feces everywhere. The curtains, wood parts of the wall and furniture were all torn up. There was piles of stuff everywhere with chewed up plastic toys and papers.
This girl has us sit down and they start yapping while this cockatoo comes running up to the couch and climbs up to her shoulder and the girl just opens her mouth and lets this parrot pick at her teeth. She just sat there like it was just a regular occurrence for this parrot to scrape her nasty teeth with heavy plaque.
And that's when I completely distanced myself from the other girl. I quit being what I always considered nice. I started just telling her I wasn't interested in doing stuff she was doing. Now I realize that's just regular safe boundaries.
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4points
#10
A friend in Highschools young sister passed away. We went to see our friend and bring her some flowers. Her little sisters body was still in the house - they offered to let us hold her. Seriously. This really happened. We got out of there as soon as possible.
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4points
#11
I do real estate photography so I'm in a lot of houses. You would be shocked at how many people have what I call "Creepy Doll Rooms", which are usually spare bedrooms filled with dozens and dozens of dolls. I have taken enough photos of these rooms I've considered making a coffee table book.
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4points
#12
A guy I visited. I needed to open a package asked for a knife or scissors. By court order he wasn't allowed to have these in the house.
4points
#13
I met a guy at his condo for our first date. He very proudly gave me a tour of his home, which included a collection of full size coffins. The most ornate one was at the foot of his bed. I flew out of there as if my hair was on fire.
I failed to mention that I already knew him and his brother for about a year, although I had never been inside his home before. We had close mutual friends and several of us lived in the same condo complex. He was not a stranger to me at all, but an acquaintance and it was our official first date. I was surprised that I never heard anyone in our group discussing his unique decorating tastes.
I failed to mention that I already knew him and his brother for about a year, although I had never been inside his home before. We had close mutual friends and several of us lived in the same condo complex. He was not a stranger to me at all, but an acquaintance and it was our official first date. I was surprised that I never heard anyone in our group discussing his unique decorating tastes.
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4points
#14
Met a chef online, went back to his place…. I found it weird he had 2/3 dozen locks on his door. Walked in to find boxes of frozen mice, eggs in incubators, and snakes in sterilite boxes stacked up to the ceiling. That’s when he told me he’s also a snake breeder.
I didn’t stay.
I didn’t stay.
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4points
#15
I did a stint delivering for B&Q (like UK home depo).
One customer was a lady on her own, mid 50s. A fairly affluent neighbourhood, house looked tidy from the outside, well kept front lawn etc.
Me and my offsider smelled something distressingly foul walking up the path. On her opening of the door, there was barking sounds and a smell of dog feces so vile i swear it had a physical presence and literally pushed us off the doorstep.
As we passed her whatever it was she had ordered (can't remember) we got a glimpse into the front room which was, no exaggeration, coated entirely in a wall to wall compacted layer of trodden in dog feces with freshies dotted about and dog eggs in various states of decomposition.
She asked if the company still had carpet cleaning machines for hire! We mumbled that it had to be arranged in store and got the hell out of there. I think we didn't even say thanks and goodbye. Too stunned and wretching.
We didn't even go IN the house yet we paused that days run, went straight back to our store and showered and changed uniform. The boss was understanding.
Carpet cleaning machine? It needed burning to the ground!!
One customer was a lady on her own, mid 50s. A fairly affluent neighbourhood, house looked tidy from the outside, well kept front lawn etc.
Me and my offsider smelled something distressingly foul walking up the path. On her opening of the door, there was barking sounds and a smell of dog feces so vile i swear it had a physical presence and literally pushed us off the doorstep.
As we passed her whatever it was she had ordered (can't remember) we got a glimpse into the front room which was, no exaggeration, coated entirely in a wall to wall compacted layer of trodden in dog feces with freshies dotted about and dog eggs in various states of decomposition.
She asked if the company still had carpet cleaning machines for hire! We mumbled that it had to be arranged in store and got the hell out of there. I think we didn't even say thanks and goodbye. Too stunned and wretching.
We didn't even go IN the house yet we paused that days run, went straight back to our store and showered and changed uniform. The boss was understanding.
Carpet cleaning machine? It needed burning to the ground!!
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4points
#16
Was once on a service call at an older apt complex, to fix a landline issue. Guy invited me in, first thing I noticed was that it was dim and humid in the room. I sat down on the sofa for a minute while I called dispatch. All of a sudden I had the feeling someone was flinging tiny bits of meat at me. I brushed my bare arms and these moist little bugs were crawling. Bedbugs, and I was covered. I got up, told the guy I’d be right back. At my truck I called the boss and said I’m going home for the day, and why. He was good with it. I stopped by the apt office, told the ladies about my experience at ‘apt x’ and they screamed. I swung by the dumpster, threw my clothes in and headed home.
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4points
#17
I went to a couple’s house who had three children. The husband showed me a paddle they had hanging on the wall with one of the child’s name on it. He said he uses it to beat his child with it and that he is the bad child out of the three. Then he tried telling me about why I should beat my own child. NOPE.
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4points
#18
Cat decorations EVERYWHERE. like everything was cat themed… cat shaped clock on the wall, cat salt and pepper shakers, cat shaped rug, curtains with cats on it.. and of course 4 cats to go with it.
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4points
#19
My brother’s ex-wife’s aunt’s house. I have no idea what their religion was. They were all INSANELY Christian-y though (as in, jaw on the floor when I cussed every other word). ALL of the women had the same haircut and long blonde hair (including former SIL).
I used the guest bathroom and there was a collection of small books (like pocket Bibles?) with all titles like “Cremation: Are You Going to Hell Anyway?”.
I told my mom I needed to leave soon for another bridal shower so we better get going.
I used the guest bathroom and there was a collection of small books (like pocket Bibles?) with all titles like “Cremation: Are You Going to Hell Anyway?”.
I told my mom I needed to leave soon for another bridal shower so we better get going.
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3points
#20
I was in a church youth group that primarily did community service work for the elderly. We mostly did service work at nursing homes but one year we set up Christmas trees in home bound and hospice patients homes. It was my favorite thing we did in that group, really rewarding and opened my eyes at 12 to taking care of people. We had done 2 houses already and when we get to third house we were told it was for a German immigrant. We set the Christmas tree and then we went to the dinning area to decorate and there was a shrine to her late husband. An SS officer that had pictures in front of what appeared to be a concentration camp. I went to the front room to the priest who was in charge of our group asked him to come back and see and he was mortified at what he saw. Immediately he had us go back out to the bus.
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3points
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda StaffView profile