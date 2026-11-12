48 People Share The Moment They Walked Into Someone’s Home And Instantly Started Planning Their Exit

Stick with me on this one:



I was a missionary in Hong Kong. My partner and I knocked on a door of a small house on a remote island. A long haired man opened the door and beckoned us to come in. He offered us a seat at his coffee table, and prepared a drink for us.



He turned some music on that was…REALLY weird, but really cool. It was like a mix of rock and roll and animal/forest sounds. Only, it was on some kind of incredible sound system…the music seemed to be all around us. What I mean is, when a bird would caw, it sounded like the bird was on the post of my own chair. It sounded like the music was live and the band was all around us. It wasn’t loud at all…it was just very present.



We had a few sips of our drinks out of politeness, and prepared to talk to him about our message. Before we could, he said something like: you have come with a message, but I am the one who will share a message: I am the spider, and this (gesturing around him) is the web you are now in.



Just then, the music, not the drink, felt…not intoxicating, but altering.



We got out of there as fast as we could. But to this day, I want to go back and listen to that music in that house.