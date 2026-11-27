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Long before GPS and satellite imagery, people tried to make sense of the world by drawing what they knew. One of the oldest examples is the Babylonian Map of the World, or Imago Mundi. This small clay tablet is from around the sixth century BC.
The tablet shows the world as a circle of land surrounded by water called the Bitter River. Babylon sits in the center, with the Euphrates River running through it. The map also marks nearby lands and far-off places, some linked to Babylonian myths and tales of strange creatures.
Instead of showing an accurate view of the whole planet, the Imago Mundi reflects how Babylonians saw their place in the world. It mixes real places, mythical areas, and religious ideas, showing that early maps were about more than just geography. People used maps to explain the world through their culture.
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But maps have always served purposes beyond simply illustrating the world. Some helped people understand their surroundings, while others marked valuable land, key settlements, and borders. A great example is a carved stone slab from the Bronze Age found in Saint-Bélec, Brittany, France, dating to about 2150–1600 BC.
The slab has engraved markings and a raised surface that matches the local landscape. Its makers seem to have mapped an area of about 545 square kilometers. Some markings look like archaeological features from that time, suggesting the carving linked real landmarks to how people organized their land.
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This map may have helped show a prehistoric political area and who controlled it. The creators even put the carved slab inside a large burial site, linking it to social status. So, a map could show ownership, influence, and power, not just geography.
Maps also became valuable products, which led to a new problem: competitors could copy someone else's work without permission. To protect their maps, some mapmakers added fake details to catch anyone who copied them. These made-up features included imaginary streets, roads, and even whole towns, called copyright traps or paper towns.
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The idea was fairly straightforward and simple. If another company published a map with a place that wasn't real, the original mapmaker could use that fake detail as proof of copying. These made-up spots worked like hidden signatures, helping mapmakers tell their work apart from copies.
A famous example happened in New York in the 1930s, when two workers at the General Drafting Company made up a town called Agloe. They put it at a dirt-road crossing in the Catskills and used their initials to create the name. What happened next made this copyright trap a remarkable story.
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The name later appeared on a map published by Rand McNally, one of General Drafting's competitors. The company thought their rival had copied the fake town and considered legal action. But Rand McNally had a surprise: their mapmakers found Agloe in local records, listed with a real business.
The mystery was actually simple. Someone saw Agloe on a map from Esso, which bought maps from General Drafting, and decided to open a store at that spot. The business was called Agloe General Store, giving the fake town a real address. The copyright trap ended up creating the place it invented.
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Stories like Agloe show how much work goes into making a map, but even the best maps face a basic problem: Earth is round and paper is flat. Mapmakers can't put the whole globe on a flat sheet without changing something. Every map projection loses some accuracy in size, shape, distance, or direction.
A well-known example is the Mercator projection, introduced by Gerardus Mercator in 1569. It was very useful for navigation because it keeps local angles and helps plot courses across oceans. But it also makes land near the poles look bigger, so Greenland seems much larger than it really is compared to places near the equator.
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In fact, Africa is about 30 million square kilometers, while Greenland is around 2.2 million. This means Africa is about 14 times bigger, even though Mercator maps can make them look almost the same size. So, mapmakers pick different projections based on whether they want to keep area, shape, direction, or other details accurate.
Maps show us more than just locations. Behind every border and detail, there is often a story about human history and how we see our world.
What did you think of these interesting facts about mapmaking? Did any of these stories surprise you, or do you know another fun fact about maps? Share your thoughts in the comments!