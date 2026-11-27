Long before GPS and satellite imagery, people tried to make sense of the world by drawing what they knew. One of the oldest examples is the Babylonian Map of the World, or Imago Mundi. This small clay tablet is from around the sixth century BC.

The tablet shows the world as a circle of land surrounded by water called the Bitter River. Babylon sits in the center, with the Euphrates River running through it. The map also marks nearby lands and far-off places, some linked to Babylonian myths and tales of strange creatures.

Instead of showing an accurate view of the whole planet, the Imago Mundi reflects how Babylonians saw their place in the world. It mixes real places, mythical areas, and religious ideas, showing that early maps were about more than just geography. People used maps to explain the world through their culture.