#1 What Is It About This Image That Makes Me Feel So Sad (Not My Cat)
I honestly think it has to do with the fact that this person loved their cat so much they not only got her Christmas gifts, but they used film to document her, got the picture developed, and added it to what I'm assuming is a scrapbook. Penny was so loved!
anon:
The world this photo depicts hasn't existed for some time. Also that cat is long [gone].
#2 What Do Owls Surrounding A Car With Moth Balls All Around It Mean?
just_lerk:
I suspect that he's trying to deter rats from getting into the jeep.
#3 What’s This Table Supposed To Be?
Airplane engine.
Scrolling through this list of images likely drew out bewilderment. Maybe you were left with questions, much like the people who posted them. Either way, these images drew a strong reaction from you.
That’s because our brain craves novelty, which includes bizarre, never-before-seen images. According to neuroscience professor Dr. Sylvain Moreno, such reactions have evolutionary roots.
#4 What!
phobosthewicked:
She has a piercing.
pedeztrian:
[Nonsense] made by a man. My baby mama (and I dare say most women) had to get rid of her rings. Not to mention the choking and latching hazards presented. If you’re nursing with rings, you’re being irresponsible!
#5 What
Is this like an AI attempt gone wrong?
#6 What ? How ?
Proof that birds aren't real.
Mnv27:
This is just a well shaken egg. You can actually see a thin rim of white part which is pure white. Rest is mixture of albumin and yolk ( appearing off-white). It happens when yolk sac membrane ruptures with egg intact. As it boils, the mixture hardens
“It’s rooted in survival,” Dr. Moreno told Science World. “We need to understand if novel stimuli in our environment are dangerous or not.”
For an analogy, Dr. Moreno used the example of a musician hearing a new sound for the first time. As he explained, their brains are already trained to detect differences in sounds, and hearing a new one makes them react strongly.
#7 What Was My Golden Retriever Thinking?
"It wasn't me"!
#8 What The Hell Happened To The Planter
someone threw a rat at it really really hard.
Dense_Substance7635:
Do you have any glass objects or concave mirrors nearby that may be focusing light ?
#9 What? Ok, Noted
Ohhh so this is the box they talk about in therapy
In some cases, confusion from something seemingly nonsensical creates interest. It’s likely why the “What” subreddit has a growing following, and it’s likely why absurd trends take flight. One recent example is the “6-7 craze” that became immensely popular among the younger generation.
As clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Sam Goldstein explains, the confusing nature of the 6-7 mania turned it into a communication tool in itself.
#10 What Is This Ad???
Just casually living in an episode of black mirror these days
burnafter3ading:
Pop in that URL, and I imagine you'll be in for some strange spam.
#11 What Is This Earthworm Doing In My Toilet??
Looks like the backstroke
anon:
Real talk, this could mean you have a downstream rupture in your sewer line and it crawled in and up the pipe.
#12 What Is The Science Behind This
Your eyes make tiny involuntary movements called microsaccades, even when you try to stare directly at something. When you look at certain patterns or textures, these eye movements interact with the pattern and create the illusion of motion. The cat isn’t shaking—your eye movements are producing the illusion that it’s jiggling.
“That difference, adult confusion versus kids’ delight, is what makes the whole (6-7) thing so interesting,” Dr. Goldstein wrote. “The trend itself doesn’t really matter. What matters is what it shows: How kids connect, how they talk, and how they make sense of the world they’re growing up in.”
#13 What Was He Thinking
_luna_Iover_:
I tried this, for some reason the water wasn't hot when I took it out of the freezer. Waiting for further instructions.
SerpentBride:
You have to reheat it obviously. But it saves you time because it’s already boiled.
#14 What? How Did She Get It?
blessings-of-rathma:
How much of this looks real to you? It's a picture of a 3D printed Shrek, a different picture of a praying woman, and a caption that says something about both of them.
#15 Errrrmmmm... What?
She’s literally a model they snagged this photo from her Instagram to advertise a product she doesn’t even know about.
Seeing an image that doesn’t make sense can also briefly disorient us. We try to figure out what we are looking at, which triggers a “sense-seeking” drive. Our brains essentially go into overdrive, trying to make sense of the absurdity.
According to linguistics expert and educator Julie Sedivy, it’s because we humans are “meaning-extraction machines.”
#16 Wth Is This Thing I Found In My Closet That I Haven't Opened In 15 Years
Thats just a doll, I had it in the keychain form.
Bought it in Thailand around 2010~2011. They sold many varieties like keychain, magnets, dolls.
DzoniMakaroni99:
Looks like a handmade pencil inspired by Nightmare before Christmas idk.
#17 What Does “Tickler” Mean On My Prescription?
In a prescription context, a "tickler" is an internal reminder system or notification used by pharmacies and healthcare professionals to flag specific tasks or follow-ups related to a patient's medication. It is a memory aid to ensure important deadlines or actions are not missed.
#18 Make It Make Sense
yappmaster:
It's the oldest trick in the book, they give you a bad deal on the 4 pack to make you feel like you beat the system buying 6, when otherwise you wouldnt have bought any. They have infinite margins anyway, it doesnt matter what % they get, they just want to move more volume and this is the best strategy, you're proving them right.
“When we're faced with a message that's been created by another human being for the purpose of communicating with us, we throw all our cognitive energies into trying to decipher its intent,” Sedivy explained.
“We're masters at reading between the lines. Think of all the meaning we suck out of a casual ‘hey, are you doing anything on Friday?’”
#19 What Did I Find In The Ocean Today?
GreenHillage25:
Bird bath.
#20 What The Hell?
SM1334:
They must have modified the video in a way that its just the same image but for 1.2 million hours. So the file size is probably like <1mb.