For most things in life, we need context. Otherwise, there would be a lot of misunderstandings and arguments about intentions, meaning and people screaming at each other, “I didn’t mean it like that!” Indeed, a punchline by itself doesn’t land when you don’t know the rest of the joke, but some things don’t need context to be funny.
This is especially true for random images online. A pigeon with a charger cord in its neck? Sure! A chonky ginger cat next to an ancient scroll of a tiger? That’s what the Internet was made for! Check out these unhinged pics from the “Zynpiece” Instagram page that are peak weirdness yet still have thousands of people snorting with laughter.
More info: Instagram
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Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile