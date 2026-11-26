Somewhere on the Tibetan Plateau lives a fox with a square face and the expression of someone whose bus is 40 minutes late. It’s real. So are butterflies with wings as clear as glass, and creatures that could pass for pocket-sized dragons.
On November 9, Threads user @iicy_mun asked people to name animals that look completely made up, adding that nature had some explaining to do. Thousands were ready to testify. The post has since reached 1.4 million views and nearly 39,000 likes, and its 6,000-plus comments read like evidence submitted to a very strange court.
We’ve gathered some of the most convincing exhibits below. Scroll down to meet them, upvote the ones that made you look twice, and tell us which animal you still don’t quite believe in.
More info: threads.com
#1 Maratus Volans
About the size of a grain of rice, Maratus volans is an Australian peacock spider whose males put on one of the most elaborate courtship shows of any arthropod. The male lifts a vividly patterned flap on his abdomen like a peacock’s tail, waves his legs overhead and drums vibrations through the ground, sometimes for up to 50 minutes, while the female decides if he’s worth it. Its name means “flying,” from an old belief that the flaps helped it glide, but the spider can’t actually fly.
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16points
#2 Pangolin
With its overlapping scales, the pangolin looks more like a walking pinecone than a mammal, yet it’s the only mammal on Earth covered in them. The scales are made of keratin, the same material as human fingernails, and when danger comes close, the pangolin rolls into a tight ball to protect its soft belly. It has no teeth and relies on an extremely long, sticky tongue to scoop up ants and termites. Those same scales have also made it the most trafficked wild mammal in the world, and all eight species are now threatened with extinction.
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14points
#3 Satanic Leaf-Tailed Gecko
Found only in Madagascar, the satanic leaf-tailed gecko is a nocturnal reptile whose mottled skin and flat, leaf-shaped tail let it disappear among withered foliage.
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13points
#4 Birgus Latro
The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is the largest arthropod on land, with a leg span of up to one meter (about 3 feet) and a weight of more than 4 kg (9 lb). Its claws can pinch with a force comparable to a lion’s bite, which is how it breaks into its namesake fruit.
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11points
#5 Pallas's Cat
Pallas’s cat, also called the manul, is a small wild cat from the cold steppes of Central Asia, with dense fur, low-set rounded ears and a face that always seems slightly unimpressed.
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11points
#6 Thresher Shark
Up to half of a thresher shark’s length is tail, and it uses that tail as a hunting weapon. It cracks the tail like a whip through a school of sardines, so fast that the strike can make bubbles form in the water and leaves several stunned fish behind.
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11points
#7 Saiga Antelope
The saiga antelope’s drooping, trunk-like nose may look comical, but it’s built for life on the Eurasian steppe: in summer it strains out clouds of dust, and in winter it warms the frozen air before the animal breathes it in.
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10points
#8 Giant Golden-Crowned Flying Fox
The giant golden-crowned flying fox, found only in the Philippines, has wings that can span about 1.7 meters (5.5 feet), making it one of the largest bats on Earth. Named for the golden fur on its head, it lives mostly on wild figs.
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9points
#9 Sailfin Dragon
With a tall black sail rising from its tail and scales flecked with gold, the Sulawesi black sailfin lizard looks closer to a dragon than most real animals ever get. Found only on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, it can grow to more than a meter (3.3 feet) long. It lives near rivers, where it dives into the water to hide when it senses danger.
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9points
#10 Gharial
Lined with around 110 sharp, interlocking teeth, the gharial’s long, needle-thin snout is made for gripping slippery fish. Adult males also grow a bulbous knob at the tip, known as a ghara after the Hindi word for a clay pot, which is how the species got its name. Once found in rivers across the Indian subcontinent, this critically endangered crocodilian now survives only in India and Nepal.
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8points
#11 Jerboa
The jerboa, a tiny rodent from the deserts of North Africa and Asia, moves almost entirely on its long hind legs, which can be three times the length of its front ones. Its hops look kangaroo-like at first, but when a predator closes in, it switches to sharp zigzags and sudden leaps that make it very hard to catch.
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8points
#12 Sheepshead
The sheepshead, a striped fish found from Nova Scotia to Brazil, has a mouth that looks unnervingly human: flat incisors in front for scraping barnacles off rocks and piers, and rows of molars behind them for crushing crabs, clams and oysters.
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8points
#13 Indian Giant Squirrel
Found only in the forests of India, the Malabar giant squirrel can grow to about 3 feet (90 centimeters) from nose to tail tip. Its maroon, orange and cream coat has earned it the nickname “rainbow squirrel,” and it can leap 6 meters (20 feet) or more between trees.
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7points
#14 Vaquita
The vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise, lives only in a small stretch of Mexico’s northern Gulf of California, and it is now the most endangered marine mammal on Earth. Scientists believe fewer than a dozen remain, though recent sightings of healthy calves have given them some hope.
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7points
#15 Glasswing Butterfly
The glasswing butterfly, found mainly in Central and South America, has wings as clear as windowpanes, framed by thin dark borders. The see-through sections lack the colored scales most butterflies have, so birds struggle to track it in flight. In Spanish-speaking regions it’s called espejitos, or “little mirrors.”
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6points
#16 Shoebill
Standing up to 1.4 meters (4.5 feet) tall, the shoebill stalks the swamps of East and Central Africa, from South Sudan to Zambia. Its huge, clog-shaped bill gives it a prehistoric look, and it hunts with extreme patience: it can stand as still as a statue for hours until a lungfish rises for air, then lunge.
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5points
#17 Great Potoo
By day, the great potoo sits motionless on a branch, its mottled gray feathers making it look like a broken-off stump. At night, this Central and South American bird opens its enormous eyes and wide mouth to snatch flying insects, filling the forest with a loud, moaning growl.
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4points
#18 Tibetan Fox
The Tibetan fox owes its oddly square face to thick fur, a short muzzle and strong jaw muscles. It roams the high grasslands of the Tibetan Plateau, up to about 5,300 meters (17,400 feet), and hunts mainly pikas, small relatives of rabbits. It has even learned to follow brown bears, snapping up any pikas that bolt while the bears dig into their burrows.
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3points
#19 Cyclocosmia Ricketti
Cyclocosmia ricketti, a trapdoor spider from China, looks as if its abdomen has been sliced off. The hard, ridged disc at its rear acts as a living plug: when danger comes close, the spider dives head-first into its burrow and wedges the disc into the opening. Its pattern resembles an ancient coin, which is why it’s nicknamed the “money trapdoor spider” in China.
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3points
#20 Cassowary
The southern cassowary is the world’s second-heaviest bird after the ostrich, and it looks every bit as tough. Found in the rainforests of New Guinea and northeastern Australia, it has a bare, bright blue head and neck, a tall casque that rises like a helmet, and a dagger-like claw up to 12 centimeters (5 inches) long on each foot.
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3points
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