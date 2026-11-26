Somewhere on the Tibetan Plateau lives a fox with a square face and the expression of someone whose bus is 40 minutes late. It’s real. So are butterflies with wings as clear as glass, and creatures that could pass for pocket-sized dragons.

On November 9, Threads user @iicy_mun asked people to name animals that look completely made up, adding that nature had some explaining to do. Thousands were ready to testify. The post has since reached 1.4 million views and nearly 39,000 likes, and its 6,000-plus comments read like evidence submitted to a very strange court.

We’ve gathered some of the most convincing exhibits below. Scroll down to meet them, upvote the ones that made you look twice, and tell us which animal you still don’t quite believe in.