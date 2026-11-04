i'm a younger millenial, but it's three things:

- speakerphone. in the enclosed office space. i realise that this may be a me issue, but i don't understand this one at all. i've asked some zoomer friends and it's apparently because a lot of them feel a bit too delicate to handle the full power of a non-speakerphone call, i guess.

- basically, a lack of initiative - other people observing me at work have said that the relationship between me and my former trainees is like a teacher and primary school students, they're constantly asking me or chatgpt to solve issues that would just require opening up one of our spreadsheets and actually looking at it. or checking their emails. or checking their notes, which i asked them to make (i had to ask) during training for this exact reason.

- oversharing. please stop talking about your struggles with neurodivergence and your blood sugar and the mean things you say to your girlfriend. we don't know each other like that and, crucially, i did not ask. obviously, i don't want anyone to feel bad about themselves or like they can't banter among themselves in the office, so i let them get on with it.



OP, you seem like a very considerate person, and i hope this thread is useful to you rather than just a bunch of old people venting lol.