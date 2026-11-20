As promised, let’s look at why these random photos are actually good for your mental health. Better yet, even your physical health might get a nice little boost just from scrolling through this list and finding the humor in these weird pictures.

It turns out that a quick laugh is practically medicine. Plenty of research shows that laughing releases feel-good chemicals called endorphins while lowering cortisol, which is the main hormone behind stress. When those stress levels drop, your body naturally relaxes, helping you deal with daily tension and anxiety much more easily.

Plus, a good chuckle gets your blood flowing and gives your brain a much-needed break from work (or doomscrolling).