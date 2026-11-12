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55 Cursed Posts That Might Make You Question Why Humanity Was Given Wi-Fi
Funny,New MemesNOV 12, 2026

55 Cursed Posts That Might Make You Question Why Humanity Was Given Wi-Fi

Monika PašukonytėRobyn Smith
Monika Pašukonytė and Robyn Smith
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The internet has really changed the way we live, and behave, to an extent. There's a wealth of knowledge to be found online, jokes for days, strangers that become friends, informative videos and the odd annoying influencer. But between all that, there's also a whole, weird world that you can get sucked into for hours, without really understanding quite why.
Herein lies the stuff that'll keep you scrolling, even when you'd rather look away. And hidden somewhere in this crazy corner of the internet is an Instagram account simply called cursed. The name says it all. It's a mishmash of random, rather bizarre but weirdly funny posts. They range from arb screenshots to photos that might leave you staring blankly at your screen in all your confused glory. Bored Panda has put together a list of the page's best posts for anyone looking to shake up their otherwise-boring week.

#1

McDonalds official account replying to a bizarre customer comment on social media, featured in cursed posts.
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5points

#2

Relatable cursed posts meme displaying a bank account balance barely covering a fast food total.
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5points

#3

Screenshot of dramatic text messages saved under a work contact in a collection of cursed posts.
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5points

#4

An elderly woman stuck inside a overturned car interior, shared as a funny cursed post.
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4points

#5

Screenshot of a funny Twitter thread about water nicknames, featured as one of many cursed posts.
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4points

#6

A dark image showing rafters with a text overlay as an example of cursed posts online.
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4points

#7

Classroom whiteboard with funny instructions circled in red as part of weird cursed posts.
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4points

#8

Eyeless face filter screenshot featured in funny cursed posts compiling bizarre online moments.
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4points

#9

Cursed posts showing a selfie of a woman overlaid with weird text messages about turning into an ant.
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4points

#10

A happy dog getting a head massage with a wire massager in a cursed post.
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4points

#11

A chat screenshot showing a toad inside a pipe, representing funny cursed posts from the internet.
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4points

#12

Screenshot of Colleen Ballinger holding a ukulele in cursed posts.
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4points

#13

Funny edit of a character with a face inserted into a heart shape from cursed posts.
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4points

#14

A toilet bowl with a Battleship grid overlaid on it, representing cursed posts.
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4points

#15

Hand holding cotton candy in the shower for a review, featured in cursed posts.
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4points

#16

Text message thread showing someone threatening to post for National GF day to force a reply, featured in cursed posts.
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4points

#17

Screenshot of a GPS map tracking a car going 13 mph marked with a bicycle icon, shared in cursed posts.
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4points

#18

A text conversation showing awkward direct messages featured as a cursed post.
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4points

#19

A couple kissing behind lobsters arranged to spell out SAID YES in a cursed post.
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4points

#20

A screenshot of a funny cursed post about a Hinge date presenting mac and cheese topped with Goldfish crackers.
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4points
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Monika Pašukonytė
Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda Staff