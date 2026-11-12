55 Cursed Posts That Might Make You Question Why Humanity Was Given Wi-Fi

The internet has really changed the way we live, and behave, to an extent. There's a wealth of knowledge to be found online, jokes for days, strangers that become friends, informative videos and the odd annoying influencer. But between all that, there's also a whole, weird world that you can get sucked into for hours, without really understanding quite why.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the page's best posts for anyone looking to shake up their otherwise-boring week. Herein lies the stuff that'll keep you scrolling, even when you'd rather look away. And hidden somewhere in this crazy corner of the internet is an Instagram account simply called cursed . The name says it all. It's a mishmash of random, rather bizarre but weirdly funny posts. They range from arb screenshots to photos that might leave you staring blankly at your screen in all your confused glory.has put together a list of the page's best posts for anyone looking to shake up their otherwise-boring week.