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What exactly turns an ordinary weird photo into a cursed one? Plenty of pictures online are strange, funny or just badly framed, yet only a handful leave you with that itchy feeling that something is off and you cannot say what.
A man holding a loaf of bread is perfectly fine. A man holding a loaf of bread in a dark bathroom while staring straight into the camera, with a mysterious glow in the corner? That is the stuff of cursed images, a corner of the internet that has been making people tilt their heads for more than a decade.
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The label itself took off on Tumblr, where a now defunct blog called Cursed Images published its first post on October 28, 2015, according to Know Your Meme. The format could not have been simpler. Each photo was labeled cursed image followed by a random number, with no explanation, no credit and no hint of where it came from. The bio simply said all the images were cursed, and apparently that was enough. The idea soon hopped over to Twitter, and by September 2016 it had a home on Reddit too, where r/cursedimages eventually passed 1.5 million members.
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So what is the secret ingredient? The most popular answer is a total lack of context. A cursed image sends you through the usual questions of who, what, when, where and why, then refuses to answer a single one. New York Magazine tried to crack the puzzle back in 2016, and the admin of the popular Cursed Images account told Gizmodo that the pictures work best when they leave a general sense of unease. Small details help, like a person staring directly at the camera or a mysterious orb floating in the background.
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Then there is the look of the thing. Cursed images tend to be grainy, poorly lit and snapped with the sort of harsh flash that makes every room look like the aftermath of a very awkward party. In a Next Web piece on what makes the perfect cursed image, a blinding flash and oddly staged food land high on the list of building blocks, which fits with how often these pictures feature a mysterious plate of something in a spot where no plate belongs. The bad quality is part of the charm. It makes the photo feel like evidence from an event nobody planned to document.
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Fans of the genre also tend to agree that the best cursed images are found rather than made. Heavily edited pictures can be fun, but a photo that really happened is spookier, because it means a real person looked at that scene and decided to press the button. Photoshopped fakes are usually seen as less authentic, a bit like store bought cobwebs on a haunted house. They get the point across, but they lack the unplanned magic of the real thing.
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Like any healthy internet trend, cursed images grew a family tree. The opposite of a cursed picture is a blessed one, which is wholesome and soothing, and a photo that somehow manages to be both gets called blursed. The word also escaped the photo format entirely. People now talk about cursed comments, cursed emojis, cursed compilations and even a famous cursed cat, based on an ordinary photo of a black cat crossing a road that got edited into something far stranger.