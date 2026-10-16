What exactly turns an ordinary weird photo into a cursed one? Plenty of pictures online are strange, funny or just badly framed, yet only a handful leave you with that itchy feeling that something is off and you cannot say what.

A man holding a loaf of bread is perfectly fine. A man holding a loaf of bread in a dark bathroom while staring straight into the camera, with a mysterious glow in the corner? That is the stuff of cursed images, a corner of the internet that has been making people tilt their heads for more than a decade.