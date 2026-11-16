Guy Secretly Takes $3K From Wedding Fund For Brother’s Food Truck, Fiancée Gets $50 And A Taco Emoji Back

Getting married is a wonderful feeling. But behind that special day are months of planning , saving, and making countless decisions together. So, it can be quite upsetting when someone jeopardizes all that effort, especially when it's the person you're about to marry.

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That was the case for one woman whose fiancé took $3,000 out of their wedding fund to help his brother. The worst part? He didn't even ask her. Keep reading to find out how the bride-to-be handled the situation.

Planning a wedding is a big financial responsibility that couples often share

One woman was upset to discover that her fiancé had lent his brother $3,000 from their wedding fund

Couples need to prioritize their own wishes over other people's expectations if they want to stick to their wedding budget

We've all heard how expensive weddings can be. But to put things into perspective, Zola reports that the average cost of a wedding in the US reached $36,000 in 2026. That's quite a sum to spend on a single day. For some people, it could mean setting aside a good chunk of their income for years.

Of course, not every couple spends that much. Wedding costs depend on several factors, from the location and number of guests to the food, decorations, and entertainment. For instance, a couple might be happy spending $5,000 on an elaborate wedding cake, while another might settle for a $500 one. Ultimately, it all comes down to what matters most to the couple.

However, deciding what to spend money on isn't always easy, especially when family members have their own expectations. In her book A Practical Wedding Planner , author Meg Keene stresses the importance of figuring out what couples actually want rather than what others expect of them. For instance, an aunt might insist on extravagant floral arrangements, even though the couple would rather spend that money on their honeymoon. Giving in to every such request can quickly push the wedding over budget.

Everything from the wedding date to the location can influence how much couples end up spending

Bored Panda spoke with Raghubir Singh, an experienced event planner and founder of Regardless of their preferences, most couples have to consider certain expenses. The venue, for example, can take up a significant portion of the wedding budget. To understand what influences these costs,spoke with Raghubir Singh, an experienced event planner and founder of BMP Weddings

Singh explains that wedding dates can make a big difference. “Some dates are considered particularly auspicious, so naturally, many couples want to get married on the same day. Venues are in high demand and may charge more on these dates. Couples who are flexible with their wedding dates might have a better chance of negotiating prices.”

Location matters, too. Booking a venue for 500 guests in a major city might cost considerably more than booking a similar space in a smaller town. Take the UK, for example. While the average wedding costs £20,604 , couples getting married in London spend around £26,986.

Interestingly, weddings can be quite expensive in other parts of the world, too. In Australia, the average cost has reached A$38,252 (around US$25,900). Meanwhile, couples in Ireland spend around €36,641 (US$40,400), excluding their honeymoon. In Canada, the average wedding costs between C30,000 and C40,000 (roughly US$21,000 to US$28,000).

And it's not just the venue that couples need to account for. “Food costs can add up quickly. Couples might want an extra dessert counter, a live cooking station, or more variety in the menu. All these additions come at a cost,” Singh explains.

He also suggests setting some money aside for unexpected expenses. “You might start with a fixed budget, but things can change while planning a wedding. It's always better to keep some extra money aside rather than struggle to arrange it at the last minute.”

From food and photography to flowers and outfits, there's clearly a lot to consider when planning a wedding. That's why it's important for couples to plan ahead, set a realistic budget, and save accordingly if they want to have the wedding of their dreams.

Coming back to today's story, the author and her fiancé seemed to have a fairly organized savings plan. They were regularly putting money aside for their wedding expenses. However, when her fiancé lent his brother $3,000 without consulting her, they were left short on money for upcoming vendor payments.

While wanting to help a sibling is understandable, using money that both partners had saved for a specific purpose without discussing it first seems rather unfair. What do you think, Pandas? Was the woman right to withdraw her share of the savings? Let us know in the comments below!

Many people accused the fiancé of stealing and urged the woman to leave him