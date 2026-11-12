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71 Wedding Moments That Made Guests Think, “This Marriage Is Going To Be A Problem”
Relationships,CouplesNOV 12, 2026

71 Wedding Moments That Made Guests Think, “This Marriage Is Going To Be A Problem”

Erika SaikovskytėMiracle Akinola
Erika Saikovskytė and Miracle Akinola
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Sometimes, you witness something at a wedding that makes you pause and consider whether the couple is doing the right thing by getting married. You're not wishing them any harm, but certain behaviors can make you feel like they have a rough road ahead. And when these warning signs show up on the very day they're vowing to spend their lives together, they're hard to ignore!
Netizens shared the biggest red flags they've spotted at weddings. Some of these stories might make you wonder how the newlyweds made it to the altar without sorting out their differences. Pandas, brace yourselves for some rather awkward wedding moments that could make those promises of happily ever after seem a little less convincing!

#1

A happy family enjoying a outdoor dinner party together with guests
The pastor at the wedding, in front of a couple hundred people, said, "can you believe that just two months ago, (bride's name) was in my house, crying because she was so lonely and wanted to be married so badly? And now look at her two months later, getting married to a guy she met the next day!" Even her elderly grandmother laughed out loud.
Spartan1819, Askar Abayev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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5points

#2

Smiling bride looking up at the groom during a joyous wedding moment.
Attended a wedding where the bride talked, not about her love for him or how great he is, but more about how he changed so much of his personality for her & how that made everything perfect.
SpaceNerd07, Mario Schafer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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5points

#3

Stressed bride facepalming in her wedding dress, showing problematic wedding moments.
The groom had the ring in his pocket but forgot which one and the bride visually annoyed said "That's the kind of guy i'm marrying".

They divorced within the year.
TheDood715, stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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5points

It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of planning a wedding, picking out outfits, and imagining life as newlyweds. But marriage is a much bigger commitment than a beautiful ceremony and exchanging rings.

You need to be honest about the person you're choosing to spend your life with. Ignoring troubling behavior just because the wedding date is set can leave you dealing with problems that should have been addressed long before you walk down the aisle.

#4

Hand holding a television remote control, representing awkward wedding moments shared online
It was my wedding. The groom stopped the entire ceremony (which was held at our place) so he could watch The Simpsons. There was no discussion about this beforehand, he just did it.

No, we are not still married. Shocking, I know.
Eyerockets, Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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5points

#5

Black and white shot of a bride hugging a guest at wedding moments.
The groom's dance with his mother was more intimate than the first dance with the bride.

They even kissed on the lips, were forehead to forehead, and held each other close, swaying to a slow song. The groom nuzzled his mom's neck, and she nuzzled his. It was horrifying to watch.

To make matters worse, the bride looks sooo much like the groom's mom, I got grossed out even more. Literally could be her own daughter! I cannot stress this enough!

It was a 1.7 million dollar wedding too, not sure if this matters. Time will tell!
Alternative_Dot_2137, Charm Andaya / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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5points

#6

Hands in handcuffs wearing orange pants, representing shocking wedding moments that signal trouble.
I worked as a county prosecutor. I did a sentencing where the guy was sent to prison for about two years. As I was walking out of the courtroom his girlfriend asked the judge to marry her to her boyfriend, who was going to prison. Judge said she needed a marriage license and there was a two day waiting period (he was basically telling her not to marry the guy).

She pulls out the marriage license. The judge then says you need two witnesses - she was alone. The dude's attorney grabbed me by the arm and enthusiastically volunteered us to be the witnesses. The wedding went through and now I have a story for you.

A side note: the guy was in an orange jumpsuit and was shackled (literally shackled) during the ceremony.

TL;DR. I sentenced man to prison then served as best man in his wedding.
Medicivich, Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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4points

The way your partner handles disagreements can tell you a lot about what life together might look like. Do they listen when you disagree, or make you feel small for having a different opinion? Relationship experts identify four destructive communication patterns that can damage relationships: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling.

These involve putting your partner down, treating them with disrespect, refusing to take responsibility, or shutting them out during disagreements. Occasional arguments are normal, but repeatedly treating each other this way shouldn't be brushed aside.

#7

Pregnant bride holding white flowers with groom, illustrating unexpected wedding moments.
I was a bridesmaid in a wedding and right after the ceremony the bride told me this wasn’t actually a wedding because the groom couldn’t get married as he was still married to someone else. She was 3 months pregnant and was throwing a fake wedding to please her religious family and collect money/gifts. So that was cool. They “divorced” within a year.
cbeeeee, Ionela Mat / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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4points

#8

A man wearing a bucket hat and t-shirt standing outdoors, posing for awkward wedding moments.
At the end of the ceremony she changed into an extremely fancy going-away outfit - tight and purple and laced up down the sides. He changed into an old t-shirt and shorts that reeked of stale student-bachelor sweat and said "Oh, I didn't know we were dressing up." She gave him a look of the purest hatred and disgust. They separated six months later.
PuddleOfHamster, Siarhei Nester / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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#9

Pregnant bride in lace dress holding her stomach during emotional wedding moments
The groom forgot the bride's name during his toast to her and called her a similar but very different name. (Like, if her name was Brenda, he called her Brittney.) It lasted two years.

Oddly the wedding where the bride started labor during the reception is going strong ten years later. It was absolutely a quick wedding, her father pretty much told him either man up and marry her, or get out of her life so she could find the kid a real father. The groom was at the time a stoner who most of our family disliked (I always kinda liked him, but I wouldn't have wanted to be having a baby with him, I was certain she would be a married single mom.) and somehow between her third trimester and the birth he straightened up.

He worked for a few years, got injured and became a stay at home dad while she worked. (This is not a dig at him in the least, he's a great dad, and seems to be a great husband. Their home is always clean enough to be healthy, cluttered enough to be comfortable, and he cooks dinner six nights a week so his wife can come home and relax after work.) Plus while he was working, she was going to school for her special education certification and he never once tried to discourage her or imply that it was a stupid job to want the way her mother did.

But yeah, when your water breaks during the father daughter dance, things will be said.
SeaOkra, Valeska Huyskens / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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It's important to recognize controlling behavior before moving forward with marriage. A partner who constantly checks your phone, dictates who you can spend time with, or tries to make every decision for you isn't necessarily being protective. They may be trying to control your life.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline identifies isolation, invading a partner's privacy, and controlling their choices as signs of an unhealthy relationship. These behaviors shouldn't be dismissed as jealousy or proof of affection.

#10

Portrait of a bride outdoors capturing wedding moments before her special ceremony
During the vows the bride laughed at the "for richer or poorer" part and wouldn't say it. Somehow they're still going strong. I sure hope he never loses his job.
igotmyliverpierced, hiv_360 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#11

Wild wedding moments with guests messing around with a fire extinguisher during reception party celebrations
After the ceremony, the bride (who had epilepsy) had a seizure and her family took her into a side room away from all the guests to look after her until she’d recovered. The groom didn’t bother to go and help look after his wife, he was too busy getting drunk and partying with all his mates. Even after the bride recovered enough to return to the celebrations he didn’t stay with her or comfort her and she sat there in tears for half the night.

It lasted a couple of years before they divorced due to his selfishness and alcohol problem.
Rayemonde, eduardo199o9 / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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#12

A man wearing dress shoes shackled with a ball and chain, symbolizing marriage issues
The groom wouldn’t stop talking about the marriage like it was a prison sentence. He incessantly went on about how it was the end of his freedom and how he was going to be tied down to “the ball and chain” now. They were divorced in just under a year.
ltblck, pixel-shot.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

Couples should also have honest conversations about the things that will shape their life together. Do you both want children? What are your financial habits, and does either person have debts the other should know about? How will you share household responsibilities, and what role should extended family play in your marriage? These might not be the most romantic conversations, but they're important.

#13

A stressed man holding his head, representing marriage problems and relationship strain
The bride was 32-48 years old. She was a compulsive liar. Said she had 2-4 kids but that her ex took their lives them and got away with it. Married the groom within 3 months of meeting. He was 21 and a virgin.

She drove a wedge between him and his extremely close family. She made him quit his waiter job because he wasn’t “allowed” to talk to women. They got married in a Waffle House parking lot.

Last I heard they were still together. He can no longer have friends so I can’t talk to him. I’m a woman so he’s double banned.
lady_molotovcocktail, jcomp / agnific (not the actual photo)
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#14

An elegant white and pink wedding invitation card on a pink background
The groom was madly in love with his fiancé (as one would hope), always got the vibe she just wasn’t that... into it.

During the wedding he was so nervous he stuttered. Bride rolled her eyes and looked pissed.

Then later in the night after dinner and music had started, the bride got annoyed people weren’t staying in their allocates seats.

They had a “wishing well” for presents. We added our anonymous gift with a card and thought that was that. One week later get a call that we did not put in. This ended up getting so bad it tore down multiple friendships for the groom. Bride wanted enough money to buy a house.

Turns out bride was cheating on him the whole time, with someone who was also married.
soria1, magnific / magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#15

A thoughtful bride sitting next to her groom on their wedding day
My cousin's wedding: he was in the Army, his bride was 6 months pregnant, a senior in high school, and she had just turned 18 the previous day.

Her grandfather was the officiant and he gave a big speech about how marriage was only between one man and one woman and no one can tear apart what God puts together.

They opened their gifts in front of everyone like it was a birthday party. There was no alcohol, dancing, or food.

Within 30-40 minutes after the gift opening the "happy" couple peeled out of the Boy Scout lodge, doing donuts while her teenage friends cheered them on. They spent the night at the hotel everyone was staying at - separately - which consisted of him getting drunk with his friends while she was alone in their room. In front of our entire family my sister said "I give them a year." She was wrong though.

Within 3 months of the kid coming they had split and my cousin swears the kid isn't his. The whole wedding was one giant red flag.
Siffinstein, prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

Premarital counseling can also help couples address issues they might otherwise keep putting off. You don't have to wait until you're arguing about money or disagreeing over how to raise your children before seeking professional guidance.

A study found that these programs helped improve couples' communication skills. Having someone guide these conversations can help partners understand each other's expectations before making a lifelong commitment.

#16

A groom sitting thoughtfully in a tux, reflecting on crucial wedding moments
I saw the newly married couple step out of an elevator, and he accidentally stepped on her dress. She snapped and turned around, yelling "Do that again and see what happens"

He was stonefaced and without saying anything, immediately went to the bar for a beer.
mzkpenguin, Luca Istrate / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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#17

Guests dancing and celebrating enthusiastically during memorable wedding moments
I wasn't actually there, but a girl I went to school with posted video of her ceremony on FB. Groom was so drunk the Best Man had to hold him upright. Lots of swaying and random, incoherent babbling. Bride didn't seem particularly phased by it and had a sort of "eh, just ignore him & let's get on with it" kind of attitude. There was also an album of photos and the Groom was flipping off the camera in literally every pic he was in. I was honestly shocked that the officiant went through with the ceremony, and doubly shocked she put it out there for everyone to see.

Cue a few months worth of "I can't believe he's drunk all the time!" follow-up posts. Divorced less than a year later.
Nojerksallowed, vickie photography / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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#18

Close-up of a couple exchanging rings during tense wedding moments at the ceremony
Bride told me and my partner a few weeks earlier that she didnt want to go through with it. She had generic vows, husbands were beautiful. She had a sour face the whole time, it was almost funny. It ended up turning out that she was shagging my partner the last year and she left her husband for him 4 months in. I dodged a bullet.
floydgirl23, Leonel Caicedo / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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Nobody enters marriage with everything figured out, and one awkward moment at a wedding isn't enough to predict how a relationship will turn out. People make mistakes, and couples can work through disagreements.

But there's a difference between ordinary relationship challenges and repeated behavior that leaves one partner feeling disrespected or unsafe. Don't let the excitement of getting married convince you to overlook problems that deserve attention.

#19

A man giving a speech at a reception, creating awkward wedding moments for the guests
The bride and groom got in an argument post-reception and the bride ran away.

It was in a small town in the middle of nowhere but we ran around all night trying to find her. What an adventure.

Yes we found her after a couple hours. She was near the hotel just chilling outside acting like nothing happened.
Annacondaaa13, Jay jay Redelinghuys / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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#20

A bride wiping away tears during tense wedding moments while guests watch with concern
The groom spent the almost the entire wedding glued to his (female) work colleague, to the point that the bride had to drag him away for their first dance. They also kept going off somewhere together (a friend tried to follow them outside but it was too dark to locate them). You could see the obvious hurt on the bride's face throughout the day.

Prior to the wedding he'd taken his colleague away abroad for his stag 'do (just the two of them, despite the bride's protests), and in his wedding speech he pointed his colleague out and told her that he'd had "the best time of his life" that weekend.

They're still together at the moment but I don't see it being the happy ending that the bride was so desperate for.
Hodifer, Patrick Alves Fotografias / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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Erika Saikovskytė
Erika SaikovskytėPhoto Editor