71 Wedding Moments That Made Guests Think, “This Marriage Is Going To Be A Problem”

#1
#2
#3
They divorced within the year.
It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of planning a wedding, picking out outfits, and imagining life as newlyweds. But marriage is a much bigger commitment than a beautiful ceremony and exchanging rings.
You need to be honest about the person you're choosing to spend your life with. Ignoring troubling behavior just because the wedding date is set can leave you dealing with problems that should have been addressed long before you walk down the aisle.
#4
No, we are not still married. Shocking, I know.
#5
They even kissed on the lips, were forehead to forehead, and held each other close, swaying to a slow song. The groom nuzzled his mom's neck, and she nuzzled his. It was horrifying to watch.
To make matters worse, the bride looks sooo much like the groom's mom, I got grossed out even more. Literally could be her own daughter! I cannot stress this enough!
It was a 1.7 million dollar wedding too, not sure if this matters. Time will tell!
#6
She pulls out the marriage license. The judge then says you need two witnesses - she was alone. The dude's attorney grabbed me by the arm and enthusiastically volunteered us to be the witnesses. The wedding went through and now I have a story for you.
A side note: the guy was in an orange jumpsuit and was shackled (literally shackled) during the ceremony.
TL;DR. I sentenced man to prison then served as best man in his wedding.
The way your partner handles disagreements can tell you a lot about what life together might look like. Do they listen when you disagree, or make you feel small for having a different opinion? Relationship experts identify four destructive communication patterns that can damage relationships: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling.
These involve putting your partner down, treating them with disrespect, refusing to take responsibility, or shutting them out during disagreements. Occasional arguments are normal, but repeatedly treating each other this way shouldn't be brushed aside.
#7
#8
#9
Oddly the wedding where the bride started labor during the reception is going strong ten years later. It was absolutely a quick wedding, her father pretty much told him either man up and marry her, or get out of her life so she could find the kid a real father. The groom was at the time a stoner who most of our family disliked (I always kinda liked him, but I wouldn't have wanted to be having a baby with him, I was certain she would be a married single mom.) and somehow between her third trimester and the birth he straightened up.
He worked for a few years, got injured and became a stay at home dad while she worked. (This is not a dig at him in the least, he's a great dad, and seems to be a great husband. Their home is always clean enough to be healthy, cluttered enough to be comfortable, and he cooks dinner six nights a week so his wife can come home and relax after work.) Plus while he was working, she was going to school for her special education certification and he never once tried to discourage her or imply that it was a stupid job to want the way her mother did.
But yeah, when your water breaks during the father daughter dance, things will be said.
It's important to recognize controlling behavior before moving forward with marriage. A partner who constantly checks your phone, dictates who you can spend time with, or tries to make every decision for you isn't necessarily being protective. They may be trying to control your life.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline identifies isolation, invading a partner's privacy, and controlling their choices as signs of an unhealthy relationship. These behaviors shouldn't be dismissed as jealousy or proof of affection.
#10
#11
It lasted a couple of years before they divorced due to his selfishness and alcohol problem.
#12
Couples should also have honest conversations about the things that will shape their life together. Do you both want children? What are your financial habits, and does either person have debts the other should know about? How will you share household responsibilities, and what role should extended family play in your marriage? These might not be the most romantic conversations, but they're important.
#13
She drove a wedge between him and his extremely close family. She made him quit his waiter job because he wasn’t “allowed” to talk to women. They got married in a Waffle House parking lot.
Last I heard they were still together. He can no longer have friends so I can’t talk to him. I’m a woman so he’s double banned.
#14
During the wedding he was so nervous he stuttered. Bride rolled her eyes and looked pissed.
Then later in the night after dinner and music had started, the bride got annoyed people weren’t staying in their allocates seats.
They had a “wishing well” for presents. We added our anonymous gift with a card and thought that was that. One week later get a call that we did not put in. This ended up getting so bad it tore down multiple friendships for the groom. Bride wanted enough money to buy a house.
Turns out bride was cheating on him the whole time, with someone who was also married.
#15
Her grandfather was the officiant and he gave a big speech about how marriage was only between one man and one woman and no one can tear apart what God puts together.
They opened their gifts in front of everyone like it was a birthday party. There was no alcohol, dancing, or food.
Within 30-40 minutes after the gift opening the "happy" couple peeled out of the Boy Scout lodge, doing donuts while her teenage friends cheered them on. They spent the night at the hotel everyone was staying at - separately - which consisted of him getting drunk with his friends while she was alone in their room. In front of our entire family my sister said "I give them a year." She was wrong though.
Within 3 months of the kid coming they had split and my cousin swears the kid isn't his. The whole wedding was one giant red flag.
Premarital counseling can also help couples address issues they might otherwise keep putting off. You don't have to wait until you're arguing about money or disagreeing over how to raise your children before seeking professional guidance.
A study found that these programs helped improve couples' communication skills. Having someone guide these conversations can help partners understand each other's expectations before making a lifelong commitment.
#16
He was stonefaced and without saying anything, immediately went to the bar for a beer.
#17
Cue a few months worth of "I can't believe he's drunk all the time!" follow-up posts. Divorced less than a year later.
#18
Nobody enters marriage with everything figured out, and one awkward moment at a wedding isn't enough to predict how a relationship will turn out. People make mistakes, and couples can work through disagreements.
But there's a difference between ordinary relationship challenges and repeated behavior that leaves one partner feeling disrespected or unsafe. Don't let the excitement of getting married convince you to overlook problems that deserve attention.
#19
It was in a small town in the middle of nowhere but we ran around all night trying to find her. What an adventure.
Yes we found her after a couple hours. She was near the hotel just chilling outside acting like nothing happened.
#20
Prior to the wedding he'd taken his colleague away abroad for his stag 'do (just the two of them, despite the bride's protests), and in his wedding speech he pointed his colleague out and told her that he'd had "the best time of his life" that weekend.
They're still together at the moment but I don't see it being the happy ending that the bride was so desperate for.