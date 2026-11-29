Here’s the sneaky thing about playing dumb at home. It works, and anything that works tends to stick around. Weaponized incompetence usually comes down to a few motives. Some people want to dodge responsibility, some feel anxious about the task, and some disagree with how their partner wants it done, so they quit trying.

Occasionally the skill really is missing, which is a fixable gap rather than a scheme. The giveaway is a pattern. One botched casserole is just a Tuesday. Years of helplessness around the same chores is a lifestyle.