Warren G: Bio And Career Highlights

Warren G

6 ft 2 in (188 cm)

$6 million, 2026 est.

American

November 10, 1970

Long Beach, California, US

56 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Warren G?



Warren G is an American rapper and record producer who helped define the West Coast G-funk movement. His relaxed vocal delivery and smooth, soul-sampled grooves helped bring a distinct California sound to mainstream music fans everywhere.





He broke out with the 1994 single “Regulate,” a classic duet featuring Nate Dogg. The album Regulate... G Funk Era went multi-platinum, earning him the enduring nickname the Regulator.

Early Life and Education



Young Warren Griffin III grew up in Long Beach surrounded by soul and jazz records. His father introduced him to classic vinyl releases, while his stepbrother, Dr. Dre, later taught him the basics of drum machine production.





He honed his athletic skills and musical interests while attending Jordan High School. After graduating, he formed the rap group 213 alongside close friends Nate Dogg and Snoop Dogg, laying the groundwork for his future career.

Notable Relationships



A steady partnership has defined Warren G's personal life throughout his music career. He married his longtime partner, Tennille Griffin, building a quiet home life away from the West Coast rap spotlight.





The couple shares six children, with whom they maintain a close family bond. Among their children is cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who pursued a professional football career after playing at the collegiate level.

Career Highlights



Warren G helped define West Coast rap through landmark G-funk recordings. His debut album, Regulate... G Funk Era, earned triple Platinum certification from the RIAA and produced the hit single “Regulate,” which earned two Grammy nominations.





Beyond his solo releases, he co-founded the hip-hop trio 213. He later launched G-Funk Entertainment, produced tracks for major artists, and expanded into culinary ventures by introducing his own barbecue sauce brand.





To date, he has collected an NME Award and multiple Grammy nominations. His signature production style influenced nineties hip-hop, cementing Griffin as a vital architect of West Coast rap culture.

Signature Quote



“I just wanted to make music that felt good, something smooth you could ride to.”