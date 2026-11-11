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56 Wholesome Posts To Remind You The Internet Isn’t Always A Terrible Place
Curiosities,Wholesome WorldNOV 11, 2026

56 Wholesome Posts To Remind You The Internet Isn’t Always A Terrible Place

Justinas KeturkaRobyn Smith
Justinas Keturka and Robyn Smith
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If you've ever found yourself questioning humanity, you're not alone. It doesn't help that we're bombarded with negativity on the daily. Between the bad news, arguments, entitlement and lack of common decency on our feeds, it can be tough to find an inkling of hope that we're going to be just fine. But we can assure you that, tucked between the chaos, there are actually many pockets of pure, unfiltered wholesomeness.
One particular Facebook page is filled with such gems. Wait... This Is Wholesome is exactly as the name suggests. It's a wall of posts that might stop your scrolling in its tracks for all the right reasons. They aren't about grand gestures or famous folks doing extravagant things. They're posts from ordinary people who spotted, said or did something that was too good not to share. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of them. May they serve as a reminder that all is not lost in the world. Not yet, anyway...

#1

Two ducks sitting together by the water in a wholesome post about a duck date.
Sunny Tarar
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10points

#2

Fluffy cat resting its arm on a window sill in a wholesome post about animals.
Sunny Tarar
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10points

#3

Wholesome posts sharing a funny text story about coworkers trying to comfort a colleague.
Sunny Tarar
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9points

If you think you feel a bit better after scrolling through this list, you aren't imagining it. When you consume wholesome content, your body releases dopamine, the feel-good chemical responsible for motivation, satisfaction and pleasure.

“People specifically seek out content for self-care, to help regulate their mood,” says Earnest Pettie, a YouTube specialist in culture and trends.

#4

Robotic vacuum dressed up in a cute ghost costume, an example of wholesome posts shared online.
Wholesome Memeposting
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9points

#5

A screenshot of wholesome posts about an uncle giving wedding advice in a brides group chat.
Lenni Rae
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8points

#6

Wholesome posts showing an educational cartoon meme about learning from past failure.
Rehman Awan
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7points

#7

Relatable and wholesome posts sharing a humorous tweet about celebrating small daily achievements.
Rehman Awan
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7points

#8

Wholesome posts featuring an adorable ginger cat trying to catch floating soap bubbles.
Rehman Awan
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7points

#9

A wholesome post sharing a heart-warming story about a protective family dog defending a baby from a vacuum.
Rehman Awan
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7points

#10

Wholesome posts text quote about belonging in an enchanted forest with animal friends.
Raven Embers
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7points

#11

A bag of cat food labeled CHILD SUPPORT left on a porch, shared as one of many wholesome posts.
Rehman Awan
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7points

#12

Wholesome post featuring a funny text exchange about cleaning barnacles off lobsters.
Rehman Awan
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7points

#13

Wholesome posts showing a text exchange between friendly neighbors sharing streaming accounts.
Sunny Tarar
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6points

#14

Wholesome posts photo of a sleeping ginger kitten showing off its extra toe beans.
Old Aged Humor.
Sunny Tarar
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6points

#15

Wholesome posts screenshot from Reddit describing a romantic gesture with a restored terracotta plate.
Rehman Awan
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6points

#16

Wholesome posts image of a tough-looking bearded man taking a selfie wearing cat ears headband.
Sunny Tarar
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6points

#17

Tiny pink piggy bank with a penny inserted, shown as a meme in wholesome posts.
Nadhifa Nahda Maulida
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6points

#18

Tweet about a daughter promising to care for her parent if they become a werewolf, shared in wholesome posts.
Rehman Awan
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6points

#19

Golden retriever holding a makeshift mail slip from the mailman, featured in wholesome posts about dogs.
Sunny Tarar
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6points

#20

A mannequin in a wedding dress seated in a wheelchair, showcased in wholesome posts about inclusion.
Sunny Tarar
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6points
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Justinas Keturka
Justinas KeturkaBoredPanda Staff