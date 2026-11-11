56 Wholesome Posts To Remind You The Internet Isn’t Always A Terrible Place

If you've ever found yourself questioning humanity, you're not alone. It doesn't help that we're bombarded with negativity on the daily. Between the bad news, arguments, entitlement and lack of common decency on our feeds, it can be tough to find an inkling of hope that we're going to be just fine. But we can assure you that, tucked between the chaos, there are actually many pockets of pure, unfiltered wholesomeness.
One particular Facebook page is filled with such gems. Wait... This Is Wholesome is exactly as the name suggests. It's a wall of posts that might stop your scrolling in its tracks for all the right reasons. They aren't about grand gestures or famous folks doing extravagant things. They're posts from ordinary people who spotted, said or did something that was too good not to share. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of them. May they serve as a reminder that all is not lost in the world. Not yet, anyway...
#1
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#2
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#3
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If you think you feel a bit better after scrolling through this list, you aren't imagining it. When you consume wholesome content, your body releases dopamine, the feel-good chemical responsible for motivation, satisfaction and pleasure.
“People specifically seek out content for self-care, to help regulate their mood,” says Earnest Pettie, a YouTube specialist in culture and trends.
#4
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9points
#5
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8points
#6
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#7
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#8
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#9
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#10
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7points
#11
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#12
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#13
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#14
Old Aged Humor.
6points
#15
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#16
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#17
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#18
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#19
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#20
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Justinas KeturkaBoredPanda StaffView profile