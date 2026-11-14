Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter, 18, Reveals Secret Hospitalization In Heartbreaking Personal Confession

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne has shared a deeply personal part of her life that she had kept private until now.

The 18-year-old revealed this through a collection of paintings displayed at an art exhibition on September 19 in Los Angeles.

Her work offered a glimpse into a difficult period she experienced earlier this year, including moments when she felt “ angry, sick, and very alone.”

Highlights Vivienne Jolie revealed that she was hospitalized for an eating disorder.

Her exhibition, “The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients,” featured paintings inspired by her hospital experience.

Her confession came shortly after a Los Angeles judge approved her request to legally remove Pitt from her surname.

Vivienne's decision to share her story has also drawn attention to the support she received from people she met during that time.

The revelation comes just days after she decided to remove her father's surname legally.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter revealed she was hospitalized for an eating disorder

Vivienne revealed that she had been hospitalized for an eating disorder at the beginning of 2026.

She shared the news in a personal statement titled “The Tulip Field,” which accompanied her paintings at an exhibition in Los Angeles.

“Like many, I have struggled with mental health . I have also struggled with an eating disorder,” she wrote.

She then explained what happened earlier in the year.

“At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED.”

Vivienne did not share further details about her treatment, but she described how the experience affected her emotionally

“Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” she wrote.

She said the other young patients helped her feel comfortable enough to express herself and connect with people during a period when she had felt isolated.

“I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself,” she added.

Vivienne also credited the children she met during treatment.

“The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest,” she wrote.

Looking back, she described the experience as both painful and life-changing, adding, “It was the worst and best time of my life, and I am better for it.”

Vivienne shared her heartbreaking story by turning her hospital memories into an art exhibition

Vivienne shared her story through an exhibition titled “The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients.” The collection ran from November 2 to November 8 at Forager Crafts in Los Angeles.

She said she named the exhibition after the hospital where she received treatment, calling the facility “The Tulip Field.”

The paintings represented different moments from her time there. Rather than focusing only on the difficult parts, Vivienne wanted to capture the range of emotions and experiences she remembered.

She described them as “Moments of hopelessness , moments I couldn’t stop laughing, moments of safety, moments of bravery.”

The teenager also explained why she chose artwork to preserve those memories.

“There are of course no photographs of our time at the Tulip Field, so these are our memories, our purest memories, preserved,” she wrote.

The exhibition also included details from her personal journal. Vivienne revealed that she had taken the titles of her paintings from entries she wrote while receiving treatment.

One painting, titled “Vitals,” included a handwritten note dated May 14, 2026. It read, “I feel guilty for needing to be in the hospital this long.”

Another artwork showed two flowers beneath a star, alongside the words, “We all went to the deck last night.”

A third painting, titled “Room Check,” featured a flower behind a grid-like window. It included a journal entry describing feelings of confusion and sensitivity

Following the exhibition, a source also shared that Vivienne hoped her confession would help others feel less alone

Vivienne's decision to speak publicly about her eating disorder was not an easy one.

However, a source close to the situation told Page Six that she felt sharing her experience could make a difference to someone facing similar struggles

“It took a lot of strength and courage for Vivienne to open up about something so personal, but she’s so glad she did,” the source said.

“It wasn’t easy putting herself out there, but if sharing her story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to reach out and get the help they need, then it was worth it. That’s what matters most to her.”

Vivienne had promoted the exhibition on Instagram on October 21, sharing a colorful poster featuring a flower holding a telephone

“Hope to see you there :),” she wrote in the caption.

Her statement and artwork later revealed that the exhibition had a deeper meaning than its title suggested.

Vivienne's personal revelation came just days after she made headlines for another major decision.

A Los Angeles judge granted her request to remove Pitt from her surname legally, changing her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

According to Page Six , the court approved the decision during a hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on November 2. Her attorney, Peter Kenneth Levine, appeared remotely.

The court's November 2 minute order stated, “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”

It also confirmed, “The Petitioner’s name is changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.”

Vivienne initially filed the petition on July 20, eight days after turning 18. Court documents cited by Page Six said she wanted the change for “personal” reasons.

"I can totally tell she's reserved and quiet and shy type," wrote one netizen