Amy Acton made history on Tuesday, November 3, by winning the Ohio governor's race, becoming the first woman to hold the office and only the second Democrat to do so in 35 years.

Her victory came after a particularly contentious campaign against Vivek Ramaswamy , who drew national attention with a controversial advertisement bringing up her traumatic childhood experience involving her stepfather.

Highlights Vivek Ramaswamy revealed that he had left a message for Amy Acton after her victory.

Netizens speculated that the defeated gubernatorial candidate was forced to leave a message after Acton seemingly ignored his call.

The revelation brought the two candidates’ contentious campaign back into the spotlight, during which Ramaswamy had invoked Acton’s childhood trauma.

The heated political battle may also explain why Ramaswamy received an allegedly chilly brush-off from Acton when he called to congratulate her on her victory and concede the race.

“I wouldn’t talk to him either. S**mbag move running that ad,” one netizen commented in response.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s account of what happened when he called Amy Acton to concede defeat gets critics talking

Ramaswamy addressed supporters at his election night gathering on Tuesday after it became increasingly clear that he had lost the race.

With 98.8% of the votes counted, Acton has secured 52.31% of the vote, compared with 44.38% for her Republican opponent.

During his speech, the former presidential contender disclosed that he had attempted to reach the Democratic candidate shortly before taking the stage.

“I do want to tell you that earlier this evening, shortly before we came out here, I had an opportunity to call Dr. Acton,” he said.

“We left her a message to congratulate her on her victory in this race, and I wish her well to lead this state to hopefully greater heights in the future.”

Ramaswamy also acknowledged the disappointing outcome for his party and supporters, admitting, “It's a tough night for us here in Ohio.”

He subsequently characterized the election as a “ tough race, ” acknowledging that it had been “bitter at times in both directions.”

“The time tomorrow is to hopefully have her leadership bring this state together, and I have hope and confidence that she will do what is required to bring Ohio together,” he added.

However, none of his remarks attracted as much attention as the revelation that he had left Acton a message.

Several netizens interpreted the admission as confirmation that Ramaswamy's attempt to reach the governor-elect had gone unanswered.

Netizens applauded Acton for seemingly giving Ramaswamy the cold shoulder

Ramaswamy had roped in Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, for a controversial advertisement against her last month.

The commercial accused Acton of lying about being violated by her stepfather, Arthur's husband, when she was 12.

Donna backed Ramaswamy's claims in the advertisement, despite having lost custody of Acton after authorities intervened during her childhood.

Given the hostility surrounding the election, the revelation that Ramaswamy couldn't speak directly with Acton amused many on X.

Many commenters praised the governor-elect for keeping her distance, while others couldn't resist joking about the situation.

“No answer is a good answer,” one person remarked.

“His name and number probably showed up as Spam ,” another quipped.

A third called Acton a “queen” for prioritizing her peace of mind, while a fourth described the moment as “legendary.”

One particularly enthusiastic user summed up the sentiment shared by several viewers in one crisp sentence.

“That right there is a flex,” they declared.

The controversial advertisement featuring Acton's estranged mother had sparked widespread condemnation

Members of Ramaswamy's own party turned against him for bringing Acton's painful childhood into the political debate, calling the commercial an attempt to undermine her credibility.

Outgoing Republican Governor Mike DeWine described the advertisement as “deeply, deeply troubling” and urged Ramaswamy to withdraw it.

Republican Senator Jon Husted, meanwhile, made it clear that he “would not have run it.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, however, defended the commercial.

Acton addressed the backlash herself during a campaign appearance in Northwest Ohio, referring to the issue as the “big elephant in the room.”

Explaining why she had previously spoken about her difficult upbringing, she said, “The reason I talk about my childhood when I do is just one. I started to realize it might give other people hope that you can, you know, get out of your circumstances.”

At a Cleveland rally alongside former President Barack Obama , she was more direct about Ramaswamy's decision.

“My opponent has chosen to exploit, intentionally, my childhood to save his struggling campaign, but it's not going to work,” she declared.

Acton promised to govern for everyone as she reflected on her journey from homelessness to becoming Ohio's governor

Addressing supporters after her win, the governor-elect expressed gratitude for the trust voters had placed in her.

“I'm so incredibly honored that I have earned the trust of Ohioans to be the next governor of Ohio,” she said.

She called the campaign a movement driven by ordinary people and dedicated the result to residents who wanted public representatives focused on solving problems rather than creating divisions.

She went on to emphasize, “I will be a governor for all Ohioans. I am in this fight for all of us.”

Acton also extended an invitation to those who had not voted for her, urging them to work with her toward a better future for the state.

She then offered a deeply personal account of the experiences that had shaped her outlook on public service.

Reflecting on her childhood, she said, “I know what it's like when people look the other way when you're struggling.”

“As a child, I experienced a**se and neglect. And I could have never imagined going from homelessness to being a doctor. Let alone that I would be standing here [as] the next governor of Ohio,” she added.

She concluded her message with a reminder of the importance of compassion and solidarity, telling supporters, “We must never give up on one another.”

"That's honestly so fair," a netizen said about Acton's alleged cold-shoulder to Ramaswamy