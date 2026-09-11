Virginia Madsen

September 11, 1961

Chicago, Illinois, US

65 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Virginia Madsen?



Virginia Madsen is an American actress with a captivating screen presence. Her career spans decades, marked by a versatile range of roles in both film and television.





She first gained widespread recognition for her powerful portrayal of Helen Lyle in the 1992 horror classic Candyman. This iconic role solidified her reputation for intense performances.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Chicago, Illinois, Virginia Madsen was immersed in a creative household; her mother, Elaine, was an Emmy-winning filmmaker and author. This artistic environment fostered her early interest in performance.





She attended New Trier High School, actively participating in the drama department, and later honed her craft at the Ted Liss Acting Studio in Chicago, aiming for a professional acting career.

Notable Relationships



Virginia Madsen is currently married to actor Nick Holmes, having tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in November 2020. Earlier in her career, she was married to actor and director Danny Huston.





Madsen shares a son, Jack Antonio Sabato, with her former partner Antonio Sabàto Jr., with whom she maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights



Virginia Madsen achieved critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for her nuanced role as Maya in Alexander Payne's 2004 film Sideways. This performance garnered her numerous accolades and firmly established her among Hollywood’s respected talents.





Beyond her acting, Madsen ventured into film production, co-founding Title IX Productions in 2008. Her company's first project was the documentary I Know a Woman Like That, directed by her mother.

Signature Quote



“I always wanted to make a real career out of acting.”