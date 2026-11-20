Technology is supposed to make life easier, but for many netizens it feels like it has gone a little too far . From ordering groceries to booking appointments, almost everything now requires a smartphone, an app, or, more specifically, a QR code.

Even sitting down for a meal isn't an escape anymore.

As more and more restaurants adopt the practice of doing away with printed menus , one woman had enough.

Highlights A woman went viral after revealing she walked out of a restaurant because it offered only QR code menus instead of printed ones.

Her rant highlighted common frustrations, including slow-loading websites, complicated Wi-Fi passwords, and tiny PDF menus.

A University of South Florida study found that poorly designed QR code menus can frustrate older customers.

Her rant about the experience has struck a nerve online, with viewers praising her for saying what many customers have been thinking.

“Finally, somebody said it,” wrote one commenter.

A woman walked out of a restaurant after being told to scan a QR code to see the menu

In a viral video, the woman described her frustrating experience, saying she walked out of a restaurant because it didn't offer a traditional menu .

“Okay, guys, I just walked out of a restaurant because they didn't have a menu,” she began. “Can somebody please explain to me when restaurants decided that giving customers a menu was too much to ask?”

She then described what happened after she sat down, ready to order.

“I sit down, I'm hungry, I'm ready to spend money. The waiter comes, ‘Good evening, madam. Here is our QR code .’ " You're what? ‘Just scan it to see the menu.’ Habibi, I came here to eat, not to hack into the Pentagon.”

“What happened to the f**king piece of paper with the chicken on it?” she continued.

The woman then listed everything customers have to do before they can even look at the food options.

First, they have to take out their phones, unlock them, open the camera, and scan the code. Then they wait for the website to load, accept cookies, and sometimes deal with newsletter pop-ups.

She sarcastically joked that restaurants might as well ask for access to customers' personal information, too.

“All this to find out how much the Caesar salad costs,” she said.

And, as if that wasn't enough, she pointed out that the website might not even work.

The woman went on to explain what happens when a restaurant's QR menu refuses to load

According to her, the waiter might then suggest connecting to the restaurant's Wi-Fi, which creates another problem: remembering or entering a complicated password.

“So the waiter says to me, ‘Madam, you can connect to our Wi-Fi.’ Oh, excellent. Now we're doing network engineering. What's the password, habibi? Capital R, lowercase E, number seven, underscore, hashtag, letter B, and question mark.”

She then delivered another punchline, asking, “Habibi, are we ordering lunch or launching a nuclear missile?”

Even after getting through the Wi-Fi process, the menu itself might be difficult to use. The woman said some restaurants upload a PDF that customers have to zoom in and out of to read.

She also raised a practical question many customers might have: what happens when a phone battery dies?

“Do I starve? Do you bring me a charger in the breadbasket ?” she joked.

She even imagined a waiter offering customers a power bank alongside their choice of still or sparkling water.

Her rant continued as she questioned restaurants that defend digital menus by saying they are better for the environment.

“And please don't tell me it's to save the environment, because you have a restaurant with 47 air conditioners, a chandelier the size of a helicopter, and a steak that arrived from Japan in business class,” she said.

“But the f**king menu is what is destroying the planet?”

For many, looking at the restaurant’s menu can be an enjoyable experience in and of itself

She wanted to hold a menu, turn its pages, look at pictures, and take her time deciding what to order. She also wanted to point at a dish and ask the waiter what it was.

Instead, she felt that customers were expected to stare at their phones and figure everything out themselves.

“I want to point at something and say, ‘What is this?’ Not pinch the screen like I'm trying to perform surgery on an ant.”

She added that by the time she finished ordering, she would probably have enough technical knowledge to become a cybersecurity specialist.

The woman also questioned why customers still needed to call a server to place their orders if restaurants were already making them use their phones to browse the menu.

“Where is the robot? Why isn't the chicken flying directly into my mouth?”

She eventually explained why she decided to leave instead of continuing.

“I don't want this. I want to eat,” she said.

When she asked for a regular menu, the waiter reportedly told her that the restaurant only offered QR codes.

“So I left, because I refuse to be held hostage by a f**king barcode ,” she said. “I'm a customer, not an IT specialist.”

She ended the video with one final demand for restaurants.

“You restaurants removed the one piece of technology that was working perfectly for the last 200 years, a piece of paper, and replaced it with what? With a f**king treasure hunt.”

“So please, restaurants, bring back the menus, because the next time someone tells me to scan a QR code, I'm going to ask them to scan my a*s. Maybe that will tell them what I'd like to eat.”

Research suggests poorly designed digital menus can frustrate older customers

A 2026 study led by Luana Nanu, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida's School of Hospitality and Sport Management, examined how adults aged 60 and above felt when using QR codes in hospitality settings.

The research found that participants sometimes struggled to scan codes because of glare, poor placement, and small text. These problems required more effort and often left people feeling frustrated or angry.

Nanu explained that these negative experiences could affect whether customers wanted to return to a restaurant or hotel.

“These interviews show that anger mediates between poor QR code usability and outcomes related to satisfaction and loyalty.

Frustrated older adults often choose not to return to that hotel or restaurant, which can lead to real business consequences.

Several participants also reported feeling useless, further diminishing their overall hospitality experience,” she said.

The researchers also surveyed hundreds of adults aged 60 and above. Their findings suggested that easy-to-use QR codes reduced frustration and increased customer satisfaction .

“The survey showed that easy‑to‑use QR codes reduce cognitive load and frustration,” Nanu said. “Those positive experiences, in turn, play a critical role in driving satisfaction and customer loyalty.”

She also stressed that businesses should not assume every customer wants to use digital technology.

“Printed materials should not disappear from hospitality settings, as many people still prefer a tactile experience. Businesses need to be mindful of their clients' age and even disability. If not, they can risk alienating loyal customers with significant buying power.”

"Best video I've watched in my life," a viewer said