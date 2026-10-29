The Oval Office has long served as more than just the US president’s workplace, with its furnishings and decor reflecting the personal tastes of whoever occupies the White House.

Donald Trump ’s affinity for gold accents and elaborate interiors , however, has turned his latest redesign into a national talking point, particularly when compared with the more understated office of his predecessor, Barack Obama .

Trump began putting his stamp on the Oval Office during his first presidency in January 2017, replacing Obama’s rug and curtains with more traditional designs featuring gold tones.

After returning to the White House on January 20, 2025, he introduced further changes, adding gold decorative pieces to the fireplace mantel, gilded fixtures throughout the room, and portraits of former presidents.

In a March 18, 2025, interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump defended the makeover, saying, “It needed a little life.”

The over-the-top aesthetic is hardly new for the president, whose penchant for gold has been evident in his private properties for decades.

His three-story Manhattan penthouse features gold-plated entrance doors, marble surfaces, and a ceiling inspired by the Palace of Versailles. His Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, similarly reflects his taste for opulence.

In a 2017 profile of Trump’s properties, The Washington Post quoted a former Marriott executive explaining the symbolism behind his design choices.

“Gold is symbolic to him of success and money and wealth,” the executive said.

Despite Trump’s insistence that the White House deserves to look its best, his renovations have drawn criticism from other political figures, including Hillary Clinton.

In an August 2026 interview with CNN , the former US secretary of state said, “It’s sad to me — it’s sad that it’s so tackied up, and it’s a reflection of, you know, his narcissistic personality and his need to feel important.”

She added, “This is a man who, his mind apparently goes to, ‘where can I add more gold?’ instead of, ‘How do I get out of Iran without looking like the los*r that I am?’”

Obama has also taken jabs at Trump’s decorative choices.

While visiting a replica of his former Oval Office for an HBO comedy project with Larry David in August, the former president praised the recreation before making a pointed observation: “Although I do want to point out there’s no gold sign on the outside that says ‘Oval Office.’”

“I can’t believe I didn’t think of that,” he joked.

Obama returned to the subject this month, comparing Trump’s gold-heavy renovations to something that might emerge if “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake factory.”

The criticism has since spilled onto social media, where a recent comparison of the two presidents’ Oval Offices sparked a heated debate.

The discussion ignited after one X user described Obama’s office as looking like “the lobby of a Motel 6.”

Rather than agreeing with the insult, some users turned the jab back on the original poster, with one writing, “How dare MAGA turn up their noses at a beloved blue-collar motel chain. F**king elitists.”

Another echoed the sentiment, asking, “Why are you looking down on normal Americans? For the average American, Motel 6 is a great place to stay overnight.”

The conversation soon shifted to Trump’s own decor, with one user declaring, “Trump’s Oval Office looks like the gift shop in a theme park.”

Another contrasted the two interiors more bluntly, remarking, “Obama’s oval office looked like the Oval Office. Trump’s Oval Office looks like a f**king gaudy Las Vegas Strip.”

A third, meanwhile, questioned the president’s priorities when commenting on the matter.

“Fuel prices are sky high, and inflation is up. We are nearly nine months into what was supposed to be a two or three-week conflict with Iran, and the president is playing with a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse,” they said.