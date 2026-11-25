I got tickets to attend a hockey game in the owners box. These folks live in a completely different world



There was a suite attached to the area with the seats, and there was all you can eat food (food that the arena did not serve, it was all catered). I'm talking sushi and carved meats, all kinds of treats. All you can drink beers and liquor, full bar in the suite with bartenders.



The boxes were on a separate level of the arena, with a separate entrance, elevators that were guarded by guys checking passes. Even a guy in the elevator to press the single button for you. The bathrooms were super nice.



I've been to loads of games at this arena, and the concourse area where there's food and everything is super crowded and chaotic. This level was overlooking that level, but there was a clear concerted effort to have separate and better everything, so at no point did you need to interact with the regular people literally beneath you.



The co-owner of the team was actually a really nice guy (Jon Ledecky). He talked to everyone and was really engaged in every conversation. After I chatted with him a bit he realized that I was actually there to watch the game and not just hang out, so he was super stoked and walked my small group down to sit right behind the goalie, which is a much better view than from the boxes, "The best seat in the house".



All in all a really wild experience, but it's a completely different world and I felt really weird participating in it for a couple of hours. Though a shout out to Jon for making the experience really cool.