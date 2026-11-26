Christmas movies are meant to offer viewers a welcome escape, complete with charming romances and festive settings, but one of this year's holiday releases has left audiences with anything but warm feelings .

Premiering on Prime Video on November 23, Clashing Through the Snow follows two rival book editors who find themselves navigating unexpected feelings for each other during a work trip.

Highlights ‘Clashing Through the Snow’ features a scene in which its male lead turns to ChatGPT for relationship advice.

Viewers criticized the exchange, with some calling it the demise of romantic comedies.

Director Carlson Young defended the scene, saying it reflected modern-day habits.

However, the film's familiar enemies-to-lovers premise takes an uncomfortable turn when a scene involving AI left viewers cringing, with some even admitting they struggled to make it through the rest of the offering.

“Who actually approved of this slop?” one viewer asked.

Prime Video’s latest Christmas release has audiences calling out one particularly disturbing scene

The title stars Christopher Briney, known for The Summer I Turned Pretty , as Ryan Mitchell, and Michelle Randolph, known for Scream 7 , as Hannah Hendricks.

The two work for the same publishing house, Latitude.

Just before Christmas, the pair learn the company is under financial pressure and can afford to keep only one of them after the holidays.

The decision depends on which editor secures the next guaranteed bestselling author.

As a result, Ryan and Hannah are assigned the same challenge and sent to New York.

A snowstorm, however, throws their travel plans into disarray, leaving them stranded with just one rental car available.

Forced to share the vehicle, they embark on a road trip filled with unexpected mishaps and heated exchanges, gradually developing feelings for each other along the way.

Ryan, however, turns to ChatGPT for help navigating his increasingly complicated emotions , asking the chatbot to rate his past behavior toward Hannah on a scale of one to 10.

The AI responds, “I love that you’re stress testing your moral compass in real time.”

Viewers, though, were considerably less impressed by the male lead's decision to seek technological assistance with matters of the heart.

They made their displeasure known in no uncertain terms.

“Either it's the most intellectually bankrupt thing ever or, more likely, GPT paid the studio to include the scene. Hideous, ” one person said.

“Absolutely brutal watch. Had to turn it off when Ryan casually talked to ChatGPT as a therapist,” another remarked.

The use of ChatGPT in a romantic comedy also sparked a wider discussion about the kind of storytelling audiences want from the genre.

Some viewers feared the scene spelled the end of rom-coms as they know them



























View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)





For many viewers, the problem with the scene was that Ryan’s decision to use the chatbot undermined the very foundation of a romance built around meaningful conversations and emotional connection.

One particular X user suggested that the character could have sought advice from “a stranger, or a grandma or a friend.”

“Romance is so d**d. Why did he get it from ChatGPT? Ew,” they questioned.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “romcoms are so d**d they are now putting ChatGPT into the script.”

A separate user, meanwhile, said they “ threw up ” after watching the exchange.

Audiences also struggled to overlook the irony of Ryan turning to AI for relationship advice despite working in the literary world.

“These writers need to go to hell because he is literally a book editor,” one viewer remarked.

Carlson Young, the film's director, has since explained why she chose to include the scene

In a November 24 interview with Deadline, Young explained that Ryan turning to ChatGPT felt entirely consistent with his personality and was something she could imagine him doing in real life.

“I personally thought that him talking to Chat was so Ryan. It made me laugh so much,” she said.

The director felt that this everyday interaction also “just felt modern and so of the times.”

She admitted that she particularly enjoyed the chatbot's responses, which made the exchange even funnier.

Young also revealed that her own experiences with the technology helped shape her reaction to the scene.

Recalling instances when she caught her husband using ChatGPT, she said she would ask him whether he was seriously turning to the chatbot for answers.

Christopher Briney’s fans defended the film despite the backlash

Briney's The Summer I Turned Pretty fans argued that the ChatGPT scene should not overshadow the rest of the story.

“Welcome back, Connie baby. I really enjoyed this film,” one viewer wrote, adding, “Ryan and Hannah were so cute. My favorite part was when he made a Christmas tree for her.”

Another acknowledged that Clashing Through the Snow was not “the best” movie they had ever seen but maintained that it was also “far from the worst.”

A third viewer similarly praised its humor, writing, “Clashing Through the Snow was genuinely funny.

"Please keep flaming it so they can remove it," a netizen said about the AI scene