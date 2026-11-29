On November 28, Victoria Beckham gave fans a look at the work behind her beauty products for Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The 52-year-old fashion designer showed off her arms in a sleeveless waistcoat while discussing her attention to detail and what she called her “ obsessive ” approach to work.

However, viewers were less interested in her business secrets and instead questioned her appearance .

Highlights Victoria Beckham offered a glimpse into the meticulous work behind her beauty brand in a new behind-the-scenes video.

However, viewers quickly shifted their attention from her news to her appearance.

The discussion also brought renewed attention to comments David Beckham and others have previously made about her eating habits.

"That's not tone arms! That's a skeleton ,” one commenter wrote.

Victoria Beckham revealed how her “obsessive” nature shapes her beauty brand

Beckham shared a teaser for the third series of her “Creative Director Edit”, a mini-series set to appear on Instagram and TikTok.

The videos will take viewers behind the scenes of her self-titled beauty brand and explain the ideas and decisions behind its products.

In the preview, Beckham appeared in a smart waistcoat that showed off her arms as she looked through designs and product samples.

She explained that the series would give people a better understanding of what inspires her and how she turns those ideas into products.

"Today we are in London filming the third series of the Creative Director Edit. What can you expect? Well, you know it's me, so all bets are off," she said.

She also explained that fashion and beauty require different approaches because fashion collections change with the seasons, while beauty products are designed to remain part of someone's routine for longer.

For Beckham, that means paying close attention to even the smallest details.

"My purpose is to really make people feel like the best versions of themselves, so I obsess over every single detail," she explained.

She then listed some of the things she checks when developing a product.

"Head shape, swatches, glide, softness, there's a magnet so you get that satisfying click, the weight of it in your hand, is it the right bushiness?" she said.

She continued, "There is so much choice out there, so if somebody is choosing to invest in my brand, I want to give them what they really deserve.”

"For me, what luxury means is attention to detail and striving for perfection every step of the way."

Although Beckham was discussing her work, detractors focused on her “skeleton” arms instead of the business update

Some commenters said her arms didn't look toned and expressed concern about how thin she appeared.

"That's not toned arms! That's skeleton," one person wrote.

Another commented, "She has always looked skeletal; why doesn't her husband get her to seek help? Eating disorders should not be glorified"

Others questioned whether her appearance should be praised.

"That's potentially a disorder and shouldn't be glorified," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Being "obsessive" is not the flex she thinks it is. It is a cry for help."

Some comments were even more blunt, with one person writing, "She looks like a skeleton! Eat a chip for gods sake!"

Another viewer described her arms as "Not toned but stripped of fat and only muscle/sinews."

Others used the opportunity to criticize the way her appearance was being described in the first place.

"Ante-mortem mummification – the latest beauty trend," one commenter joked.

Another wrote, "Toned arms"? These arms are scrawny, and totally NOT feminine at all. If only people stopped lying so much!"

One viewer also described her appearance as a "malnourished body."

David Beckham previously revealed his wife’s strict eating habits

The criticism surrounding Beckham’s appearance also shed light on her approach to food and fitness.

Her husband and former football star, David Beckham, previously spoke about her eating habits during an appearance on the River Café Table 4 podcast in 2022.

"Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years!" he said.

"Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish [and] steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that."

David also recalled one occasion when Victoria tried something from his plate. It happened while she was pregnant with their daughter Harper.

"It was one of my favorite evenings. I can't remember what it was, but I know she's not eaten it since."

Victoria later responded to her husband's comments in a July interview with Vogue Australia .

"I mean, talk about making me sound boring!" she said.

She explained that she includes foods such as fish, avocado, and nuts in her diet, describing them as sources of healthy fats.

"I'll detox from anything for three to six months where I won't drink. I'm quite extreme in anything I do, whether it's eating or working out or drinking or not drinking," she explained.

Victoria has also described herself as disciplined in her daily routine.

"This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it," she said in an earlier interview.

"I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That's just who I am."

David is not the only person who has spoken about Victoria’s eating habits



























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Former footballer Rio Ferdinand, who played alongside David and became friends with the couple, also offered an insight into their dining experiences.

During an appearance on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O in 2023, host Jackie 'O' Henderson admitted that she was fascinated by Victoria's diet.

Ferdinand then recalled that he had rarely seen the fashion designer eat when they shared meals.

"I've never seen her eat anything. I don't remember anything that sticks out of my memory, to be honest," he said.

"She's skins and bones," wrote one netizen