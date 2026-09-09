Most vets probably expect to call out names like Max, Bella, Charlie, or Luna when they enter a waiting room. But Dr. Amir Anwary has heard quite a different list during his years working with animals.

On September 5, the South African veterinarian shared some of the strangest cat and dog names he has encountered, with many leaving viewers laughing.

Highlights A South African veterinarian shared some of the funniest and most unusual pet names he has encountered at his clinic.

Names like Chairman Meow, Queen Esmeralda Von Biscuit, Princess Potato, and Sir Reginald Wigglebottom II left viewers entertained.

Pet owners joined the fun by revealing their own creative names, including Ozzy Pawsborne.

“I love when pets have human names like ‘Todd’, ‘Steve ’, even ‘ Patricia ’,” wrote one viewer.

A South African veterinarian shared some truly unusual pet names at his clinic

Dr. Anwary often shares animal-related videos across his social media. This time, instead of offering pet care advice, he recreated the experience of calling some of his patients into the clinic

His cat -name video began with one particularly memorable choice.

“We're ready for our next patient , can we please get Chairman Meow?”

Anwary admitted that he actually liked the name. He also called Kitty Purry one of his favorites.

Then came Wasabi . The vet said he initially hated the name but eventually grew to love it.

Another cat had the very grand name Queen Esmeralda Von Biscuit. However, there was just one problem.

According to Anwary, she “didn’t behave like a queen .”

But not every unusual name impressed him.

Some of his least favorites were ordinary human names.

“Brenda. Who names a cat Brenda? That's a middle-aged white woman ,” he joked.

Then he came across Patricia. His reaction was even stronger.

“Okay, do you hate your cat? Patricia. This is not okay,” he said. “OMG, why would you do that to your cat?”

Dr. Anwary also shared some of the funniest dog names, including Princess Potato

The dog list names included Chewbarka, Sir Reginald Wigglebottom II, Princess Potato, and Nugget.

“Some people are just so creative with their pet names,” Anwary said.

Viewers also quickly joined in by sharing names from their own pets.

“I work with someone who has a blind cat named Billy Eyeless,” wrote one user, while another added, “I had a pit named Frankie Sticky Paws.”

A third said, “Mine is called Theodore Woobles Bear.”

Another wrote, “My German Shepherd is named Tater Tot,” and one introduced their French bulldog , saying, “Meet my Kevin.”

Others shared names including Freddie Purcury, Lucy Furr, Kimchi, Bok Choy, Dolly Purrton, David Dingleberry Jones, and Miss Menace.

Even netizens admitted that plenty of people actually love giving pets regular human names

“I love when pets have human names like ‘Todd’, ‘Steve ’, even ‘Patricia’,” one person wrote, while another said, “Listen, my Walter loves his human name.”

This wasn’t the first time Dr. Anwary shared his strange pet name list

In 2025, Dr. Anwary shared a collection of the “weirdest and best pet names” he had heard during his six years as a veterinarian

One of the first names he called out was Paw McCartney.

“Okay, we're ready for our next patient. Can we get Paw McCartney? That's good. That's good. Okay, next we have Princess Fluffer-Nutter the Third.”

“Fart Face,” came next.

Dr. Anwary also called for “Sir Sniffalot of the house Humpington.”

The video attracted more than 130,000 views, leading him to make a sequel.

That time, he introduced viewers to Brad Pitbull and Countess Lady Duchess Baroness McFlufferton von Tail Wagger.

Other names included Chicken Nugget , Bong Water, Taylor Sniff, and Bark Wahlberg.

The follow-up video also passed 150,000 views.

Even a veterinary assistant chimed in, with one writing, “I’m a vet assistant and at the clinic I work at, we have a patient that is LITERALLY named Ozzy Pawsborne the Prince of Barkness.”

Another said, “I once heard someone named their tortoise lord voldetort.”

Someone else had a cat called Dobby Dumblepaws, while another person had two dachshunds named Denice and Denephew.

One owner revealed a hamster had the rather elaborate name, saying, “Hellman’s Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise .”

Other pets were called Pugzilla, Puggleston, Asparagus and Bacon

One person had gone in a completely different direction and named their dogs after Arthurian legends, including “Merlin, Arthur, Guinevere and Morgaine.”

Dr. Anwary isn’t the only veterinarian who has turned awkward pet names into comedy

In 2022, Illinois emergency veterinarian Dr. Frank Bozelka shared a similar experience.

He joked about the strange names he sometimes had to announce in a busy animal hospital waiting room.

His list included Sergeant Sniffers and Sir Francis Duke of Meowington.

When Bozelka asked for Sir Francis Duke of Meowington, the owner reportedly replied, “We just call him ‘Sir.’”

He also called out names such as Spicy Mexican Hot Sauce, Paw McCartney, Boogers and Tiddy, before the owner corrected him that the name was actually spelled differently.

Another clip featured LuciPurr, Lover Boy, Gooch Master and Eggplant Emoji.

Bozelka recalled that the unusual emoji name came from a woman who explained that her son had chosen it as a pop-culture reference.

His response was, “Just be happy you don’t understand that one, ma’am.”

The videos went viral, with one reportedly receiving more than 8.3 million views.

Bozelka later added more names submitted by viewers, including Bark Ruffalo, Pico de Gato, Ozzy Pawsborne the Prince of Barkness, Macaroni Sledgehammer, and Neil Catrick Harris.

He finished one list with another dramatic call, “Where’s Bark Vader, Dark Lord of the Sniff?”

"My daughter dog is "Beowulf," wrote one netizen