Vera Farmiga

August 6, 1973

Clifton, New Jersey, US

53 Years Old

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Who Is Vera Farmiga?



Vera Ann Farmiga is an American actress with a remarkable ability to portray complex, emotionally layered characters. Her performances often blend vulnerability with intense dramatic power, captivating audiences. Her work consistently features a commanding screen presence across various genres.





She first gained widespread attention for her breakthrough role in the 2004 drama Down to the Bone, playing a drug addict. This critically acclaimed performance earned her accolades and firmly established her as a talent to watch in independent cinema.

Early Life and Education



A strong family focus marked Vera Farmiga's upbringing in Clifton, New Jersey, where she was raised in a close-knit Ukrainian American household. Her parents, Mykhailo and Lubomyra, fostered an environment that valued education and cultural traditions.





Farmiga initially dreamed of becoming an optometrist but eventually pursued acting. She honed her craft at Syracuse University's School of Visual and Performing Arts, where her talent became evident through stage productions.

Notable Relationships



Currently married to musician and producer Renn Hawkey since 2008, Vera Farmiga previously had a marriage to actor Sebastian Roché. They met while filming the series Roar, marrying in 1997 and divorcing in 2004.





Farmiga shares two children with Hawkey, a son named Fynn and a daughter named Gytta. The couple resides in New York, maintaining a private family life.

Career Highlights



Vera Farmiga’s filmography includes critically acclaimed performances, notably earning an Academy Award nomination for Up in the Air. She gained significant recognition for her role in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning crime drama The Departed and as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring Universe, with films like The Conjuring grossing over $316 million worldwide.





Beyond acting, Farmiga made her directorial debut with the drama Higher Ground in 2011, also starring in the film. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends to a goat farm where she engages in wool production and knitting, activities she enjoys during breaks.

Signature Quote



“Music is what our feelings sound like.”