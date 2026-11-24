Every white elephant party follows the same script. Someone unwraps a scented candle and someone else unwraps a mug, and the only thing worth stealing is the lone bottle of wine, which gets passed around the circle until it has been taken four times. By the second hour, the gift pile has the energy of a clearance aisle, and the steal round feels like a polite handshake instead of the competitive sport it was always meant to be.
This year, we are rewriting the script. We rounded up 20 out of the box gifts that make people stop mid-unwrap and ask "wait, what is that?" Some are wonderfully weird and others are clever enough to start a bidding war, so nothing you bring will end up in a donation bag by Monday. Wrap one up, keep a perfectly straight face, and enjoy the moment a coworker who has never raised their voice starts negotiating like a hostage taker. The same old gifts can stay home.
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#1 This Pigeon Soap Dispencer Is The Kind Of Happiness That Adult Money Can Buy
Review: "LOVEEEE 🐦❤️ I read the reviews and I’m happy to report that everything works great on it. Easy to set up, I did not use the tablets that it came with. I bought my own foaming refill soap from dial. You do not have to turn it on every time you use it. It’s motion detected. So much fun" - Ashley Carey
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#2 Tumblers Get Replaced As Soon As A New Trendy Color Comes On The Market, But This 50 States Sticker Tumbler Is A Life-Long Project, Giving Them More Reason To Hold On To It Forever
Review: "I loved the one gifted to me so much, I bought one for a friend! The stickers are colorful and such a fun way to keep track of all the states I have visited!" - Shelly
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#3 The Kodak Keychain Blindbox Camera Is A Double Surprise, Because No One Will Know What They Get Until The Final Stealer Finally Breaks The Seal
Review: "This little gadget is an absolute delight! It is ridiculously charming and captures that nostalgic, retro-grain digital look that is so much fun to play around with. It's lightweight enough to actually hang on a keyring or bag without weighing you down, and it's always a massive conversation starter whenever someone notices it. Every guest and all the photographers were asking me about it at a recent wedding I attended." - Summer
#4 You Won't Hear Any Complaints If You Wrap Up This Cute Butter Dish With A Gourmet Stick Of Butter
Review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Super easy to clean and works just as well as a normal butter dish, except this one is cute!" - Sydney
#5 Fill Up This Unzipped Candy Bag Jar With Some Treats And Watch Adults Go Ferral Over Some Sugar
Review: "i wanted a candy dish for my new office and i’m so glad i settled on this one. i filled it with the classic strawberry candies and red bird soft peppermints. it’s the perfect size and so cute! the details are great and it’s doesn’t feel fragile at all. 10/10" - MK
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#6 Wrap Up This Cute Bird Juicer With A Bag Of Lemons To Teach Them A Little Lesson In Making Lemonade
Review: "It's made of thick stainless steel. It doesn't flex or bend when I press hard. Feels durable and easy to clean. No rust so far." - AugusHuxley
#7 Avocado Hand Warmers Will Be Swapping Hands Faster Than They Can Heat Them Up At A White Elephant Steal Session
Review: "They warm up quickly and can even get hot. When your hands are cold you feel like you can't use them, these are the best way to help you." - Amazon Customer
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#8 Lunch Just Tastes Better When It's Served With A Side Of Nostalgia, And This Retro Food Warmer Does The Trick
Review: "Love this little thing, so cute and easy to use. It’s the perfect size, not too bulky or too small. And it’s good quality. I work on an ambulance and this is so convenient for me. I just plug it in and within about 5-10 my food is heated up. The lid also has the locking which I really like because I drop stuff a lot. I wish it had different types of plug ins not just the wall one, but overall for the price it is worth it." - Brittney Garner
#9 We Can't Promise That This Silicone Gel Cat Wrist Rest Won't Go After Their Mouse
Review: "Very cute and comfortable. Cradles your wrist and goes well with my crystal and Rose gold desk accessories" - Jennifer G
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#10 This Vintage Monopoly Book Is Part Of A Collector's Set, So You Can Get Their New Obsession Off To A Strong Start
Review: "The book style is so cute and aesthetic! I was worried the game itself wouldn’t be good quality since the box is the selling point but the game is awesome too! The board and cards have a vintage worn look to them which is really cute. Great quality, and I love that all the pieces have a spot in the box!" - Sophie C.
#11 Don't Just Grate, Gladiate! Turn Cheese Into Culinary Crumbles With The Gratiator Small Cheese Grater
Review: "I got this for my husband, who's a gamer and a chef. He loves it!" - Janell
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#12 Put Their Picking Habits To Better Use By Getting Into All The Small Nooks And Crannies Of Their Tech With This 10-In-1 Cleaning Device
Review: "This was an impulse purchase, but one I honestly don't regret. I really love all the tiny tools that can be swapped out and stored. Keeps everything in a nice neat area, and they lock in so they won't get loose." - Marie
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#13 These Electric Lighters Come In A 2-Pack, So Combine It With A Fun Candle, And You Might Just Win Secret Santa This Year
Review: "I love these electric lighters! They're so much easier to use than traditional lighters, especially for candles in deeper jars. The long design makes it easy to reach the wick without worrying about burning my fingers. I also love that they're rechargeable, so I don't have to keep buying disposable lighters. Getting two in a pack is a great deal! I keep one inside for my candles and the other outside for our patio candles. Such a handy little purchase!" - Geraldine Martinez
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#14 Not Everyone Can Afford (Or Figure Out) A 3D Printer, So A 3D Printing Pen Is The Next Best Thing
Review: "I found a creative side I didn’t realize I had. Pen works faster than I can create if set that way. It is completely customizable for material." - JPofPC
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#15 Cleaning Gel Turns A Gross Chore Into An ASMR Experience
Review: "This is so easy to use and is so thorough! Friends on my list may be getting stocking stuffers during the holidays!" - Diane
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#16 A Blue Apple Produce Saver Feels Like A Big Win At White Elephant Because Your Veggies Will Be Fresher For Longer, All Year Round
Review: "A friend told me about this and I was skeptical. I was wrong. The amount of money this has saved me in a short period of time makes it well worth the purchase." - JGA
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#17 The First AirTag Fabric Mount Discreetly Attaches Your AirTag To Luggage, Bags, Or Jackets
Review: "It makes so many rainbows around the room. I love it and it keeps my cats chasing the rainbows 🌈 for hours. So happy I finally bought one." L. Kiser
#18 Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Tells You "Don't Scratch That Itch, Just Suck It Up!"
Review: "Shockingly, this thing actually works. That’s not to say you should totally abandon having some hydrocortisone around, but if you quickly get to a bite this does kill the itch. It does heat up and sting for the duration of use but I found it to be minor with no lingering pain. The device feels well made and slips into a pocket or bag easily." - Evan
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#19 Save Their Mani A Little Longer With An Easy Tab Opener
Review: "These keep a nice seal on drinks! Next day, still nice and bubbly. It is great that they can be used to open the cans too." - Jenny Hales
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#20 Their Dishes Won't Know What Hit 'Em When The Scrub Daddy Dish Daddy Enters The Chat
Review: "I thought this was just going to be another sponge at my kitchen sink. Turns out the I love this it is perfect for cleaning my sups." - Tammy Bell
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