Every white elephant party follows the same script. Someone unwraps a scented candle and someone else unwraps a mug, and the only thing worth stealing is the lone bottle of wine, which gets passed around the circle until it has been taken four times. By the second hour, the gift pile has the energy of a clearance aisle, and the steal round feels like a polite handshake instead of the competitive sport it was always meant to be.

This year, we are rewriting the script. We rounded up 20 out of the box gifts that make people stop mid-unwrap and ask "wait, what is that?" Some are wonderfully weird and others are clever enough to start a bidding war, so nothing you bring will end up in a donation bag by Monday. Wrap one up, keep a perfectly straight face, and enjoy the moment a coworker who has never raised their voice starts negotiating like a hostage taker. The same old gifts can stay home.