Most people would jump at the chance to make a little extra money, which is why they take up side gigs and hustle as much as possible. A good way to also not let stuff go to waste and earn more is by selling old or unused items to people who would actually value them.
This is what one woman decided to do with her kid's old clothes, until her mother-in-law found out about it and expected her to stop. This minor issue escalated into a much bigger conflict and left the daughter-in-law baffled and trapped in a conundrum.
It can be difficult to deal with the opinions and demands of one’s in-laws
The poster was selling some old clothes and her kid’s unused items on a resale platform, which her mother-in-law got angry about, as she wanted it to go to family
Even when the poster explained why she was selling the items, her mom-in-law refused to listen and expected her to give 10 pieces to a younger family member
Folks sided with the woman and said that her husband needs to step in to keep his mother in check
Some people felt that the woman should give her family the clothes to keep the peace and to not hurt her mother-in-law, as they were gifts
In an update, the woman clarified that she was selling a variety of things and none were heirlooms, and only a few were from her husband’s mom
The poster felt justified after reading a few people’s comments and decided to let her husband manage the situation
The woman didn’t want to deal with the pushback from her mother-in-law at all
Since the woman was selling old gifts given by her family, she didn’t know if it was the right thing to do or not. According to opinions shared by Man vs Debt, if people keep objects only because of obligation, they should think it over.
When it comes to presents given by loved ones, it might hurt to give them away, but folks shouldn’t feel guilty since the item is technically theirs after it is gifted. To offset the difficult emotions caused by this choice, folks can speak to the person who initially gave them the item to clear the air about it.
When it comes to dealing with the demands of overbearing older adults, professionals explain that folks should be cautious about how they go about setting boundaries. They should be valued for the advice and help they give while also letting them know what you can or cannot do according to your capacity.
In case it is difficult to establish boundaries, an individual can hold a family meeting and discuss the issue openly. It seems like the poster didn’t want to manage the issue on her own and was okay with her husband speaking to his mother and sorting out the conflict.
Who do you think is right in this situation? We’d love to hear your perspective on this situation.
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile