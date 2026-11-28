Why hang art on the wall when you can carry it around with you 24/7 and admire it whenever you please? Tattoos were once taboo but thankfully, things have changed.
Nowadays, body art can be an incredible form of self-expression. And people have been coming up with the most creative and imaginative ways to turn their skin into a canvas. Granted, things don't always go right and some 'art' ends up looking like a toddler scribbled the wall, or grandma's hand-written letter got wet. But among many tattoo disasters are true masterpieces that might give the Sistine Chapel a run for its money.
If you're thinking of getting inked (or just like to live vicariously through those who already are), you should consider becoming part of The Biggest Tattoos Communities Page. It's an online community where tattoo lovers share, discuss, and ask questions about the art they wear. Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts for you to scroll through while you contemplate how to cover up that anchor, rose and toothless mouse you got after one-too-many drinks.
#1 Jun / Las Vegas - Tattoo Moa / Cat(Pet) Portrait Tattoo
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5points
#2 Done By Trish In Montevallo, Al
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#3 Ornamental Jewellery Spider Done On My Calf By Yeriel In Seoul, South Korea (369.inkstudio)
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#4 Artist Lee (Hefei, China), Meiji Period Inspired Art
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#5 Raven By Martin Kelly, London UK
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#6 Plan Ahea…d Done By Tera At Salem Ink Tattoo, Salem, MA
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#7 My First Tattoo In Memory Of My Dog Ross Geller By Amoebazoo (Korea)
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4points
#8 Birbs By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD
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#9 X-Ray Panther Arm Tattoo Done By @vaultt_tec In Las Vegas, Nevada
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#10 Redwoods & Ferns • (Done By Me) • Instagram : Chidgeytattoos • Austin, TX
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#11 Crocodile By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD
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#12 Fresh vs. Healed By Andreytattooing In Cranston, RI
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#13 Dinosaur, By Hurjaesae At Hish Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia
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#14 Salmon Tattoo By Isabel @ Delacruz In ND
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#15 Jimothy By Connelly Tait At Not Occult Tattoo In Seattle Wa
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#16 Roadrunners By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD
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#17 My One Wish Willow Tattoo. By @pats_radical_tats . Columbia, Mo. Electric Peacock Studio
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#18 Sea Otter W/ Negative Space
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#19 Done By Harleigh At Southern Classic In Bath, UK
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#20 Sun And Moon By @wood.textured.art / London / W-Ink Ldn Studio
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Mindaugas BalčiauskasVisual EditorView profile