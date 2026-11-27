So, last night, while driving for Uber, I had an ... incident.



I had just dropped off a rider and was backing out of his driveway onto the street when I heard a series of pops and saw flashes down the road. Thinking it was fireworks, I kept backing up when my driver's side window seemingly blew up in my face. Instincts kicked in and I drove back into the long driveway and stopped while ducking. My rider was cowering behind a parked car, then came over and asked if I was ok. My glasses and seahawks had had been knocked off, but I turned to respond and almost lowered my window when I saw the bullet hole, so I opened the door instead.



I told him I thought I was ok, then wiped my face to discover blood on the right side. I grabbed my rag I use when the windshield fogs up and applied pressure to my right temple and called 911 (phone AI assistant was NOT helpful, asking which app I wanted to use). Had to go through the Uber app (it was just easier and I had to go offline anyways). Police said to leave the car where it was and go get checked by EMS. I opted not to let the ambulance take me to the hospital as it was a mile away, and I had a friend racing to the scene (Police recommended calling him). From what I can tell, the bullet (that ended up on the door armrest) came through the glass, clipped my glasses on the side (a 1/4") piece of the ear hook is shattered where it meets the frame), sending everything flying.



Overall, I'm ok. Not hurt. I have everything spinning through insurance claims, and Safelite will be installing a new window tomorrow.



Oh, and I now have 2 powerball lottery tickets.