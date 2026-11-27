#1 Passenger Disappeared And Left Her Dog
#2 Work Smarter, Not Harder
#3 Doing Uber In South Florida
We should all have a bit more sympathy for ride-hailing drivers and passengers alike. They all deserve to feel safe and be treated with respect.
The sad but undeniable reality is that not every person you’ll meet is going to be someone kind, caring, polite, and decent. Most will be. But not everyone.
So, you have to prioritize your health and safety and be aware of your surroundings at all times, whether you’re steering the car or sitting in the back seat.
#4 Uber Driver Accepted My Trip Then Drove Away And Refused To Cancel. Why Do They Do This?
#5 Is This A Normal Amount Of Screens For An Uber?
#6 New Uber Release Shows Average Tip To Drivers
Uber keeps its customers safe by screening drivers and building their tech “with safety in mind.”
The company has some key safety tips that it made together with law enforcement that passengers ought to keep in mind.
One way to stay safer is to request your ride indoors, not outdoors. That way, you’re reducing the amount of time you’re standing outside, alone, with your phone in your hand.
#7 Sure, Whitney, You Can Report Me For Your Mistake, And On A Recorded Chat
#8 It Was Honestly Difficult To Pass Up Until I Considered Spending That Long With Someone. LOL
#9 Absurd Uber Fare Adjustment Spiked My Trip From 10$ To 230$
Next, go outside only when the app shows you that your ride has shown up. But before you enter the vehicle, make sure that you are getting into the right one.
Double-check the following info:
- Driver photo
- Licence plate
- Care make
- Car model
Never, ever get into a car where the vehicle or driver identity does not match what’s shown in your app.
#10 Anyone Else Sort Of Feel Like A Superhero Sometimes With These Deliveries?
#11 I Can Only Imagine How Many “Tips” They Get For This
#12 Guess What I'm Delivering In My Small Honda?
“You can also ask the driver to confirm your name before you get in the car. Your driver sees your first name in their app, and your driver’s first name is displayed to you in your app. To safely exchange names, you can ask, ‘Who are you here to pick up?’ The driver may also ask you to confirm their name for their own peace of mind.”
#13 Bruh!
#14 Dropped A Guy Off At A 10 Car Garage Mansion And This Was As My Tip
#15 Debating Life Choices Going Forward
I had just dropped off a rider and was backing out of his driveway onto the street when I heard a series of pops and saw flashes down the road. Thinking it was fireworks, I kept backing up when my driver's side window seemingly blew up in my face. Instincts kicked in and I drove back into the long driveway and stopped while ducking. My rider was cowering behind a parked car, then came over and asked if I was ok. My glasses and seahawks had had been knocked off, but I turned to respond and almost lowered my window when I saw the bullet hole, so I opened the door instead.
I told him I thought I was ok, then wiped my face to discover blood on the right side. I grabbed my rag I use when the windshield fogs up and applied pressure to my right temple and called 911 (phone AI assistant was NOT helpful, asking which app I wanted to use). Had to go through the Uber app (it was just easier and I had to go offline anyways). Police said to leave the car where it was and go get checked by EMS. I opted not to let the ambulance take me to the hospital as it was a mile away, and I had a friend racing to the scene (Police recommended calling him). From what I can tell, the bullet (that ended up on the door armrest) came through the glass, clipped my glasses on the side (a 1/4") piece of the ear hook is shattered where it meets the frame), sending everything flying.
Overall, I'm ok. Not hurt. I have everything spinning through insurance claims, and Safelite will be installing a new window tomorrow.
Oh, and I now have 2 powerball lottery tickets.
When you get into the car, sit in the back. Especially if you’re riding alone. This way, you’re giving yourself and your driver some personal space. What’s more, if need be, you will be able to safely exit on either side of the car to avoid traffic.
Obviously, prioritizing your health and safety also means doing the common-sense basics, like wearing your seat belt, too.
#16 This Was On My Driver’s Screen For The Entire 15 Minutes That He Drove Me
#17 Be Careful Drivers And Always Record Your Rides
#18 This Is How You Win Uber!
Meanwhile, think about sharing your trip status with your loved ones. You can use the app to share your driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with your family and friends. They’ll get texts or notifications that track your trip.
Some of the upsides of the Uber app are that it anonymizes your phone number when you call or message your driver through it, and it also masks your pickup and drop-off address in the driver’s trip history.
#19 Kicked Someone Out For The First Time
I asked her if the address was correct, she responded with "well if that's what it says, what do you think?" A little rude, but I kept driving. I was just about to pull out of the parking lot, when she got all flustered that I took a right turn instead of a left turn, and she asked me "do you even know where you're going?". I was simply following the directions of the map. So I made another right turn, right back to the front of the store to take her back.
She must have figured out what I was doing, because all of a sudden she switched her tone, essentially begging me to take her to her destination, crying that shems gonna be late for her meeting. Sorry lady, I have a very short tolerance for disrespect, and I certainly won't tolerate it for $9.64. Over 2000 rides, and I have never kicked anyone out.
#20 This Passenger Requested Me To Do What?
He told me the app won't let him change the address, so I told him I'll drop him off the original destination he put in. Two minutes into the ride he tells me, to take him to North Carolina and mind you my market is Atlanta. I told him it's no way in hell I'm going to go on a 4 hour trip at 12:33am in the morning. He offered to tip me $10 if I take him, I told him you have a choice. You could either get out of my car and find another driver or I can take you to your original destination. I don't have time for stupid bull and he choose to go home.