Over the years, Facebook and other social media platforms have fundamentally changed the way we communicate with one another.

We can keep up with family members who live far away and make friends with people we’ve never met in person. We can announce our relationship status or get into heated debates with complete strangers in the comments section. And we can top it all off by letting everyone know what we had for dinner, whether they asked or not.

Since posting about so many aspects of our lives has become such a normal part of our routine, it’s perhaps easier to lose sight of where the line between sharing and oversharing lies.