65 Of The Weirdest Things People Saw Online That They Just Had To Screenshot

Have you ever received a message so unhinged and insane that you just had to share it with the group chat? But sometimes that isn't enough, and it turns out it's better to share it with the whole

Sure, you might be causing the sender a lifetime of embarrassment, but hey, after seeing some truly crazy screenshots, dare we say they kind of deserve it. So we looked for more examples and found an

account dedicated to sharing only truly unhinged screenshots, and these are some of the wildest ones we came across, so enjoy!