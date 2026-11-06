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65 Of The Weirdest Things People Saw Online That They Just Had To Screenshot
Funny,FailsNOV 6, 2026

65 Of The Weirdest Things People Saw Online That They Just Had To Screenshot

Denis KrotovasFrancisca Santos
Denis Krotovas and Francisca Santos
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Have you ever received a message so unhinged and insane that you just had to share it with the group chat? But sometimes that isn't enough, and it turns out it's better to share it with the whole world.
Sure, you might be causing the sender a lifetime of embarrassment, but hey, after seeing some truly crazy screenshots, dare we say they kind of deserve it. So we looked for more examples and found an Instagram account dedicated to sharing only truly unhinged screenshots, and these are some of the wildest ones we came across, so enjoy!

#1

Screenshot of a post on X about human data centers featuring one of the weirdest things people saw online.
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6points

#2

A screenshot showing a funny online comment exchange about flying fish.
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6points

#3

Screenshot of funny text message exchange with a blue emoji face, listed as one of the weirdest things online.
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5points

To no one's surprise, many of these screenshots come from online dating apps. They're the bane of many people's existence, but also the starting point of many successful marriages.

Still, it's hardly surprising that so many of these messages come from dating platforms. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, 60% of female dating app users reported that someone continued contacting them even after they had made it clear they weren't interested. Meanwhile, 57% said they had received unsolicited explicit images or messages.

#4

Post screenshot about reading empty rooms, featuring weirdest things people saw online
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5points

#5

Screenshot of funny text messages showcasing weirdest things people saw online
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5points

#6

Text messages showing an AI-style conversation shared online as a funny screenshot.
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5points

#7

Social media post asking about budget for one dollar, shared as one of the weirdest things people saw online.
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5points

There's also a simple explanation for why these screenshots happen in the first place: the screens in front of us act as a protective barrier.

Psychologist John Suler developed the concept of the "online disinhibition effect," which explains how factors like invisibility and anonymity can remove the social guardrails that usually keep us in check in everyday life. As a result, people become more likely to say unhinged things behind a screen that they would never dream of saying in person.

#8

A funny text post included in weirdest things online about a rave playing Pink Panther dubstep.
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5points

#9

Funny text post about life being overwhelming, shared as one of the weirdest things people saw online.
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5points

#10

A screenshot of a bizarre social media comment section discussion, captured as a weird thing seen online.
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5points

#11

A wholesome screenshot of a social media exchange about bakers making donuts late at night.
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5points

Sharing screenshots, however, also has a psychological explanation: it comes down to venting and sharing emotions with others, especially friends.

Studies in computer-mediated communication suggest that sharing screenshots can actually work as an emotional coping mechanism. When someone shares a particularly unhinged message and asks, "Am I crazy, or is this insane?" their group chat, or even the internet, can act as a much-needed sanity check.

#12

A screenshot of a TikTok comment asking to remake a video in pink, representing weirdest things people saw online.
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4points

#13

Text exchange screenshot showing weirdest things people saw online
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4points

#14

A funny post about a pediatrician visit featured in a compilation of weirdest online things.
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4points

#15

A funny tweet about social battery as one of the weirdest things people saw online.
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4points

#16

Funny text conversation about My Little Pony captured as weirdest things people saw online.
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4points

#17

Screenshot of plants growing on train tracks, shared as one of the weirdest things people saw online.
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4points

#18

Social media screenshot showing a weird post about a newspaper article on a rescued child.
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4points

#19

A woman sitting outside journaling while text overlay talks about detachment, featured among weirdest things online.
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4points

#20

Screenshot showing a funny Angry Birds meme and a mother's literal response, representing weirdest things online.
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4points
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Denis Krotovas
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda Staff