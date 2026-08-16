The photos on this list may not be posted with the intention of sharing cursed pics, but many of them do fall under that umbrella. And if you’re wondering why the internet is so obsessed with these bizarre images, Paper published a piece discussing where cursed images came from and how they exploded in popularity across the internet.

Apparently the first ever “cursed image” was a photo of a farmer standing in a room full of crates of tomatoes that was posted on Tumblr in 2015. "At the time, I had a voyeuristic hobby of searching the archives of Flickr to look at forgotten flash photography from years in the past," the original poster shared. “Some of these forgotten photographs just had an eerie mood about them, like someone had captured a moment from a dream or another life.”