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64 Signs That Had No Business Being This Funny (New Pics)
Funny,JokesNOV 14, 2026

64 Signs That Had No Business Being This Funny (New Pics)

Evelina ŠiukšterytėJonas Grinevičius
Evelina Šiukšterytė, Jonas Grinevičius and Danielė Šidiškytė
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True comedic genius lies in brevity and simplicity. If you can make your audience laugh in just a few seconds, it’s safe to say that you intuitively understand how humor works. Not all lovers of comedy end up doing stand-up, though.
Some of them end up in graphic design. We are featuring some of the most hilariously creative and creatively hilarious signs, billboards, and warnings ever made, as shared on the ‘Funny Signs’ online community. They’re the kind of jokes that are so good that we want to hang them in our living rooms… and we wish we thought of them first!

#1 What A Deal!

What A Deal!
Z_NomadYT
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5points

#2 Yappy If Not Daisy

Yappy If Not Daisy
Choice-Web5761
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5points

#3 If You Can

If You Can
Short-Brain-1313
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5points

Some people (the lucky ones!) instinctively know how to make others laugh. Others take a more academic approach to comedy, humor, and laughter.

No matter which of these categories you fall into, the fact is that you can learn to amuse and entertain other people. This requires understanding the psychology of humor. And that means getting to grips with incongruity.

Let’s get into it!

#4 You Are Here

You Are Here
MountainsSands_2024
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#5 Too Many Fish In The Sea Anyway, Joke

Too Many Fish In The Sea Anyway, Joke
DistributionSad960
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5points

#6 Ok, Maybe I Should Watch For My Dog

Ok, Maybe I Should Watch For My Dog
Sbrman_WR
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4points

The American Psychological Association emphasizes that, according to research, incongruity is the key ingredient in getting others to laugh. Another vital factor is uncovering an unspoken truth.

Topher Bellavia, a member of the Washington Improv Theater, points out that creating successful scenes means mirroring the world in a slightly askew way.

#7 I Actually Laughed At The Tsunami Joke

I Actually Laughed At The Tsunami Joke
RuddyRaccoon
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#8 I Want To Know About The Incident That LED To This Sign

I Want To Know About The Incident That LED To This Sign
Intrestingly_Amazing
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#9 Hmmmmmmmmm

Hmmmmmmmmm
Educational_Bus_363
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Showing the world from a slightly different perspective means leaning into absurdity and exaggeration.

“Our basic mantra is 'truth in comedy.' People want to see themselves on stage, and they want to see people they know on stage. When they see that, it resonates with them and it causes them, for some reason, to laugh,” Bellavia told the APA.

#10 Don't Think It Will Happen

Don't Think It Will Happen
AltanConn
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#11 Stop ❌ Stob ✅

Stop ❌ Stob ✅
Salt_Lingonberry3956
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4points

#12 There A 2 Possibilities, One Of Which I Don't Like

There A 2 Possibilities, One Of Which I Don't Like
nikita_trymore
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And yet, improv pros and comedians aren’t always sure why they make others laugh. It sometimes comes as a surprise to them, too.

“As a performer, [audience laughter] can be very disorienting. Sometimes I'll do something that I don't even intend to be funny, and it will be hysterical to someone,” another member of the Washington Improv Theater, Anna Trester, said.

#13 Today's Special

Today's Special
Short-Brain-1313
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#14 You Understand Old Man?

You Understand Old Man?
Austingrey2you
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#15 Job Ads These Days

Job Ads These Days
BigAffectionate4785
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According to researcher and psychology professor Rod Martin, PhD, at the University of Western Ontario, incongruity, an idea or object being out of place, lies at the heart of humor.

Furthermore, the juxtaposition of truth and incongruity provides the audience with different perspectives on situations that they find familiar.

#16 This Was At One Of The Dining Halls At My College A Couple Years Ago

This Was At One Of The Dining Halls At My College A Couple Years Ago
Fluffy_Fox_9650
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#17 Why Is This So Accurate?

Why Is This So Accurate?
Most_Mistake5652
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#18 Holy Water

Holy Water
Short-Brain-1313
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In a nutshell, humor helps you see the familiar in a fresh, new way by focusing on a mismatch between your expectations and reality.

However, what’s also needed is a playful atmosphere where there’s no threat.

“There could be things that are incongruous, but they aren't funny. Someone walking down the sidewalk and being hit by a car is incongruous, but not funny,” Martin explained.

#19 I Love My Vet

I Love My Vet
bigbabygrit
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#20 I Wonder What Kind Of Establishment This Is

I Wonder What Kind Of Establishment This Is
Choice-Web5761
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Evelina Šiukšterytė
Evelina ŠiukšterytėAuthor