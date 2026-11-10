94 Weird Things People Experienced But Kept Secret Because Nobody Would Believe Them

Our topic today is all about the strange experiences people have had. So, we thought, why not look at how our experiences shape us? After all, everything we go through, whether good, bad, or simply unusual, can leave an impression on us.

Let's begin with childhood. Our early years play an important role in shaping who we become. From the people who raise us to the friends we make, childhood experiences can influence how we think, feel, and behave as adults.