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94 Weird Things People Experienced But Kept Secret Because Nobody Would Believe Them
Curiosities,Creepy WorldNOV 10, 2026

94 Weird Things People Experienced But Kept Secret Because Nobody Would Believe Them

Nikita Manot
Danielė Šidiškytė and Nikita Manot
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Life is full of experiences. Some are good, some are bad, and others turn into stories we love telling people. But then there are those strange moments that are so hard to explain; we often keep them to ourselves. After all, who would believe something that sounds completely made up?
Today, we came across an interesting online thread asking people, “What’s the weirdest thing you’ve experienced that you rarely tell people because you know how it sounds?” The answers were quite something. We've picked out some of the most unusual ones for you. Keep scrolling to read these strange experiences and see if you've ever had any. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A woman wearing a striped shirt lovingly embracing a man, sharing weird things people experienced
When my dad passed away, my mother gave me a couple of his shirts. One evening I tried one on and I felt arms around me giving me a hug. I told my mother and she asked me which shirt it was. I told her it was the blue and white long-sleeved button down shirt and my mother said "That was his favorite shirt."
crazeecatlady, Nishanth Avva / Unsplash
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#2

A man and a woman shaking hands in a modern office, representing weird things people experienced
My husband walked into my job as a new hire. When I saw him, I knew him immediately on a soul level. The first thing I said to him was “this is going to sound weird, but I’m pretty sure you’re my husband.” And well, we are 9 years in & welcomed our baby boy this year. I just know him. He was never a stranger. So weird but so comforting that I will find him in every lifetime.
sharaymoore_, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
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#3

A dark tornado storm touching down on a rural field, one of the weird things people experienced.
When I was growing up every time my mom was offered a job and turned it down that area would almost immediately have a natural disaster. Guam= tsunami, New Orleans= Katrina, Jacksonville= first snowstorm in 100 years, small Eastern Kentucky town= massive flooding.
beckwriteshorror, Getty Images / Unsplash
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Our topic today is all about the strange experiences people have had. So, we thought, why not look at how our experiences shape us? After all, everything we go through, whether good, bad, or simply unusual, can leave an impression on us.

Let's begin with childhood. Our early years play an important role in shaping who we become. From the people who raise us to the friends we make, childhood experiences can influence how we think, feel, and behave as adults.

#4

Hands holding a small pink and blue toy carousel, illustrating weird things people experienced.
My great grandmother's music box broke when I was a kid because I over wound it. Many years later (she was long gone by then) I said to my bf that I think she'd like him and it started playing and I burst into tears. I brought it out to show my mom and she started crying too it's worked since that day.
stephaniiieleigh, Beyza Oruk / Pexels
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#5

A woman smiling and looking at a man seated across a table, tied to weird things people experienced.
The night I met my future husband I saw him across the room and he became illuminated and in my head there was a voice that said, “he’s going to play a very important role in your life.” So I went over and introduced myself. I was only 22 yrs old and we’ve been together 37 years.
jodopo22, Getty Images / Unsplash
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#6

A grieving family standing beside a coffin at a funeral service, linked to weird things people experienced
When my dad was kinda ill (he was doing great at that particular moment), I heard my late mum's voice. She said - In a week. I was so confused, and I didn't know what does it mean... Well, my dad passed week later.
little___miss___scarlett___, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
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A 2019 study led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University explored how positive childhood experiences affect people later in life.

The researchers looked at survey responses from more than 6,000 adults. They found that those who reported more positive childhood experiences were less likely to report depression or poor mental health. They were also more likely to report having the social and emotional support they needed as adults.

#7

A distressed woman holding a smartphone, reflecting weird things people experienced in solitude.
My Mum (Toronto) was packing for an emergency trip to the UK where her Mum (my Gran) had had a mild heart attack. Her sisters reassured her she was doing well but Mum was preparing to jump on a flight just in case. I was helping her in the laundry room when the overhead light flickered and went out for maybe 3s… It went back on and my Mum looked at me and said I think my Mum just passed away. We came upstairs to a phone call fm one of her sisters at the hospital telling her their Mum had gone.
itsmelaurao, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
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#8

A woman screaming under red and blue lights, illustrating weird things people experienced.
• I heard my sister scream, waking me up in the middle of the night. She was 30 miles away. I immediately called her & she had just woken up, screaming from a nightmare.
karaseen, SHVETS production / Pexels
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#9

Person holding a fan of twenty-dollar bills, representing weird things people experienced.
The other day i said out loud “ i need help, i just need a few hundred dollars idk house im gonna get it but i need it to fall into my lap somehow, ancestors help me!” And when i went through old mail that day i found an old thank you card with 400$ cash.
obphotographs, Burst / Pexels
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Furthermore, the findings suggest that positive childhood experiences may help people cope with difficult situations later in life.

For example, a child who grows up with supportive parents may learn healthier ways to manage stress. When something upsetting happens, they may feel more comfortable asking for help.

#10

A surreal portrait of a woman framing her face, symbolizing weird things people experienced that feel unexplainable.
My "gut instinct" is right more than 90% of the time. I'm talking about whether you'll get the job, if a bad storm is coming, if the health scare is worth the fright.

Husband has learned to ask what my gut is telling me in these instances.
brittanylarthur, Pedro Dias / Pexels
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#11

A husband embracing his pregnant wife, illustrating how weird things people experienced can be shared closely.
My Apple Watch passcode was “0428” since 2018. I’m now pregnant with the love of my life and our baby girl is due April 28th.
sabrinalukin, Brooke Cagle / Unsplash
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#12

A woman meditating outdoors, capturing a moment of weird things people experienced during quiet reflection.
I met my fiancee with the help of the Fae.

Yeah, yeah... I know all the usual stuff. Don't make trades without being super careful etc. But I'm pretty certain I've been blessed with benevolet Fae who seem to be invested in my well-being for whatever reason. All I really did was listen to their music and pick up on clues and information they left for me which caused me to make decisions that led me to the right open mic night in the right city at the right time. I'm very grateful.
ben.felts, Elizabeth Zernetska / Pexels
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Of course, this doesn't mean that people with happy childhoods never struggle. It simply shows how important supportive relationships can be. Both positive and negative childhood experiences can influence how we feel and behave as adults.

#13

A young woman with her eyes closed, reflecting on weird things people experienced in silence.
i smell my paternal grandmother about twice a year. her house was an intoxicating and nostalgic blend of roses, wood polish, tomato plants and a dozen other things that i've never been able to identify or replicate in my own home. but every year, in july around her birthday and in october around her passing day, i smell her. could be at home, in my car, the office, doesn't matter. sometimes i fall asleep to it. my dad and brother have reported the same.
bookofangie, Richard Jaimes / Unsplash
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#14

Grandfather smiling and embracing his young grandson, representing weird things people experienced.
Days after my grandpa passed, he came to me in a dream. We were in his kitchen & I told him I didn’t want him to go. He told me he had to & that he loved me, then he gave me a hug. When I woke up, I still felt his arms around me.
j_or99, Getty Images / Unsplash
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#15

White cat lying on its back in a patch of sunlight reflecting weird things people experienced.
Occasionally I see a white cat run from the hallway through the living room door and behind the piano. We do not have any cats in the house. It is a ghost cat.
gramody19, Alex Jaison / Pexels
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On the other hand, difficult childhood experiences can also have lasting effects. Researchers have long studied how neglect, family conflict, and exposure to violence can negatively affect people's physical and mental health.

Christina Bethell, who led the Johns Hopkins study, explains that these experiences may influence people's well-being long after childhood ends.

#16

Vintage red rotary phone on a wooden desk highlighting weird things people experienced.
On the 1st of November, I went to my grandparents’ house to get something, and when I was by the front door, I heard the home land phone ring. Later, I was leaned over the bed, going through some of my own things and the scent of my grandfather’s perfume hit me. Needless to say, my grandmother passed away in 2013, my grandfather in 2018, there hasn’t been a home land phone for years and the house is empty.
princessapetra, Gizem Gökce / Pexels
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#17

Young girl hugging a fluffy black dog closely as part of weird things people experienced stories.
I knew our childhood dog was going to pass days before he did. I was young (elementary school) but I distinctly remember cuddling him and saying it will be ok. Days later he passed.
jensocalgirl, Helena Lopes / Pexels
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#18

Long-haired tabby cat laying on a patterned carpet illustration for weird things people experienced.
I used to hear my cat……years after she crossed the bridge. I stopped hearing her after we moved from the last house she lived in with us.
tl216sn, lord_ photon / Pexels
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In their book What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, psychiatrist Dr. Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey explore how early experiences affect the brain.

They explain that children who experience repeated stress or frightening situations may become more sensitive to signs of danger. These reactions can sometimes continue into adulthood, even when the person is no longer in an unsafe environment.

#19

A mother kissing her child goodnight, relating to weird things people experienced during childhood.
My mom passed away of cancer when I was 12. I wasn't there when she passed - long story but my dad had left me at a friend's house and I didn't know she had gone until he picked me up three days later. The first night I was back home I was laying in bed crying and she walked into my room, sat on the edge of my bed, kissed my forehead, said "I love you", then vanished. I heard her voice. I felt the kiss. Her indent was on the bed where she sat. To this day I believe she was really there.
meredith_jean, cottonbro studio / Pexels
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#20

A close-up view of a vibrant red hibiscus flower blooming, representing weird things people experienced.
My mom inherited a hibiscus plant from my grandpa who passed away 25 years ago. He got it very cheap at a garden center because it was basically a stick in a pot and he was very proud of bringing it back to life. Without fail it blooms within +/- 2 days of all our family birthdays, anniversary’s, any big event. It will not bloom for months and then someone graduates and boom, new flower. It has never missed a celebration.
rageadvicebyc, Zain Ali / Pexels
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